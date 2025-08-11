Valute / DBX
DBX: Dropbox Inc - Class A
30.61 USD 0.18 (0.58%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DBX ha avuto una variazione del -0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.27 e ad un massimo di 30.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Dropbox Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.27 30.95
Intervallo Annuale
24.42 33.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.79
- Apertura
- 30.77
- Bid
- 30.61
- Ask
- 30.91
- Minimo
- 30.27
- Massimo
- 30.95
- Volume
- 9.503 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.28%
20 settembre, sabato