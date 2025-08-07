Currencies / DBX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DBX: Dropbox Inc - Class A
32.02 USD 0.15 (0.47%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DBX exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.63 and at a high of 32.09.
Follow Dropbox Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DBX News
- Dropbox Just Scored $700M More from Blackstone--Here's What It's Really Planning
- Dropbox secures $700 million in additional credit, announces $1.5b buyback
- Is Dropbox (DBX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- Dropbox, Crexendo Remain Our Top Picks in Internet Services
- Why Dropbox (DBX) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Dropbox (DBX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Dropbox (DBX) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Dropbox Stock: Business Is Still Declining (NASDAQ:DBX)
- Dropbox (DBX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Dropbox Continues To Beat EPS Estimates, But Balance Sheet Is Messy (NASDAQ:DBX)
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- Teneo AI Q2 2025 slides: 60% SaaS ARR growth amid conversational AI market expansion
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Jefferies raises Dropbox stock price target to $30 on strong margins
- DBX Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Earnings call transcript: Dropbox beats Q2 2025 forecasts, shares dip
- UBS lowers Dropbox stock price target to $29 on growth concerns
- Goldman Sachs raises Dropbox stock price target to $23 on earnings beat
- Dropbox (DBX) Q2 EPS Jumps 18%
- Dropbox (DBX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Dropbox beats Q2 expectations with strong margins despite revenue dip
Daily Range
31.63 32.09
Year Range
24.42 33.34
- Previous Close
- 31.87
- Open
- 31.87
- Bid
- 32.02
- Ask
- 32.32
- Low
- 31.63
- High
- 32.09
- Volume
- 3.396 K
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 11.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.01%
- Year Change
- 25.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%