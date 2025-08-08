通貨 / DBX
DBX: Dropbox Inc - Class A
30.79 USD 0.89 (2.81%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DBXの今日の為替レートは、-2.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.65の安値と31.57の高値で取引されました。
Dropbox Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DBX News
1日のレンジ
30.65 31.57
1年のレンジ
24.42 33.34
- 以前の終値
- 31.68
- 始値
- 31.21
- 買値
- 30.79
- 買値
- 31.09
- 安値
- 30.65
- 高値
- 31.57
- 出来高
- 12.306 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.36%
- 1年の変化
- 20.98%
