Introducing R Flow EA

Hello everyone,

I would like to introduce my Expert Advisor: R Flow.

I created this EA with the goal of helping traders and sharing my work with the community. I tested R Flow on AUDCAD using the 1-hour timeframe (H1), and the default settings are designed to provide a good starting point.

R Flow is based on a Grid Martingale strategy, and I spent a lot of time trying to make it as stable and controlled as possible. Of course, like any trading system, it is important to understand the risks and use proper risk management.

My goal was not only to create an EA, but also to build something that can improve over time. If you have ideas, suggestions, or feedback that can help make R Flow better, I would be happy to listen and learn from the community.

Thank you for your support, and I hope R Flow can be useful for many traders.

R Flow — built to improve, built with the community.