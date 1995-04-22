DS Open Range Breakout
- 专家
-
Darkstone Capital LTD关于我
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我是 Darkstone Capital 的创始人兼首席执行官。我们专注于为 MetaTrader 平台开发专业的交易解决方案，致力于为全球交易者提供高品质的自动化交易工具和分析软件。
凭借多年在外汇、股指、大宗商品及贵金属市场的实战交易经验，我开发了专家顾问（EA）、自定义指标以及各类交易辅助工具。所有产品均源于真实的市场交易经验，而非理论研究，并始终以精准性、稳定性、易用性和风险管理为核心设计理念。
我的目标是打造值得信赖的交易工具，帮助交易者提升市场分析能力、优化交易执行效率，并更有信心地实现交易自动化。
- 版本: 2.5
Session-Based Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Overview
DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Open Range Breakout trading approach.
The EA automatically identifies a user-defined price range during a selected trading session and monitors subsequent price movement for breakouts above or below that range.
Designed for traders who prefer structured, rules-based automation, the EA includes configurable session settings, breakout conditions, trade management options, and risk controls.
Version 2.5 introduces improved execution logic, enhanced parameter handling, and refined system stability while maintaining a simple and transparent trading workflow.
Key Features
• Automated open range calculation
• User-defined session range settings
• Breakout detection above and below range levels
• Configurable trade direction
• Multiple risk management options
• Flexible stop-loss and take-profit settings
• Built-in trade cooldown system
• No repainting logic
• Multi-symbol compatibility
• Independent operation without additional indicators
How the EA Works
DS Open Range Breakout EA follows a structured process:
1. Range Formation
During the selected session window, the EA records:
• Highest price
• Lowest price
These levels create the Open Range.
2. Breakout Monitoring
After the range period has completed, the EA monitors price movement for:
• Breakout above the range high
• Breakout below the range low
3. Trade Execution
When the configured breakout conditions are met, the EA places trades according to the selected risk and trade management settings.
4. Trade Management
The EA manages trades using user-defined parameters including:
• Stop loss settings
• Take profit settings
• Risk mode
• Cooldown period
Session Configuration
Users can define their preferred trading window by adjusting:
• Start hour
• Start minute
• End hour
• End minute
This allows the EA to be adapted to different market sessions, including:
• London session
• New York session
• Asian session
• Custom trading windows
Risk Management Options
The EA includes multiple risk management methods:
Fixed Lot
Trade using a predefined lot size.
Percentage Risk
Calculate trade size based on account balance and selected risk percentage.
Money-Based Risk
Use a defined monetary risk amount per trade.
Trade Management Options
Configurable trade management includes:
Stop Loss Methods
• Range-based stop loss
• Fixed point stop loss
Take Profit Methods
• Risk-to-reward multiplier
• Fixed point take profit
Users can adjust these settings according to their preferred trading approach.
Version 2.5 Improvements
Version 2.5 includes:
• Improved EA stability
• Enhanced parameter handling
• Refined breakout detection logic
• Improved trade management processing
• Optimised execution performance
• General system improvements
Default Parameters
The EA includes adjustable default settings suitable for testing:
Range Settings:
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Custom session start time
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Custom session end time
Risk Settings:
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Fixed lot option
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Percentage risk option
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Money risk option
Trade Management:
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Range-based SL option
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Fixed SL option
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Risk-reward TP option
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Fixed TP option
All parameters can be modified through the MetaTrader 5 input settings.
Recommended Usage
Suitable for:
• Automated breakout trading
• Session-based strategies
• Forex trading
• Index trading
• Metals trading
• Cryptocurrency trading
• Backtesting and optimisation workflows
Users are encouraged to test the EA with their preferred broker conditions, symbols, and risk settings before live deployment.
Testing Recommendations
Before using the EA on a live account, users should consider:
• Backtesting historical performance
• Forward testing on a demo account
• Optimising parameters for selected symbols
• Reviewing broker execution conditions
• Applying appropriate risk settings
Market conditions can change, and historical results do not guarantee future performance.
Technical Information
Platform:
MetaTrader 5
Type:
Expert Advisor
Trading Style:
Session-based breakout automation
Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols
Timeframes:
Configurable according to user settings
Important Notes
• The EA requires AutoTrading to be enabled in MetaTrader 5.
• Results depend on broker conditions, market environment, and user configuration.
• Automated trading involves risk and requires appropriate risk management.
• The EA does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.
Darkstone Product Suite
DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed for automated trading, market analysis, and trading workflow management.
Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and Expert Advisors available through the MQL5 Market.