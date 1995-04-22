Session-Based Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5

DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Open Range Breakout trading approach.

The EA automatically identifies a user-defined price range during a selected trading session and monitors subsequent price movement for breakouts above or below that range.

Designed for traders who prefer structured, rules-based automation, the EA includes configurable session settings, breakout conditions, trade management options, and risk controls.

Version 2.5 introduces improved execution logic, enhanced parameter handling, and refined system stability while maintaining a simple and transparent trading workflow.

Key Features

• Automated open range calculation

• User-defined session range settings

• Breakout detection above and below range levels

• Configurable trade direction

• Multiple risk management options

• Flexible stop-loss and take-profit settings

• Built-in trade cooldown system

• No repainting logic

• Multi-symbol compatibility

• Independent operation without additional indicators

How the EA Works

DS Open Range Breakout EA follows a structured process:

1. Range Formation

During the selected session window, the EA records:

• Highest price

• Lowest price

These levels create the Open Range.

2. Breakout Monitoring

After the range period has completed, the EA monitors price movement for:

• Breakout above the range high

• Breakout below the range low

3. Trade Execution

When the configured breakout conditions are met, the EA places trades according to the selected risk and trade management settings.

4. Trade Management

The EA manages trades using user-defined parameters including:

• Stop loss settings

• Take profit settings

• Risk mode

• Cooldown period

Session Configuration

Users can define their preferred trading window by adjusting:

• Start hour

• Start minute

• End hour

• End minute

This allows the EA to be adapted to different market sessions, including:

• London session

• New York session

• Asian session

• Custom trading windows

Risk Management Options

The EA includes multiple risk management methods:

Fixed Lot

Trade using a predefined lot size.

Percentage Risk

Calculate trade size based on account balance and selected risk percentage.

Money-Based Risk

Use a defined monetary risk amount per trade.

Trade Management Options

Configurable trade management includes:

Stop Loss Methods

• Range-based stop loss

• Fixed point stop loss

Take Profit Methods

• Risk-to-reward multiplier

• Fixed point take profit

Users can adjust these settings according to their preferred trading approach.

Version 2.5 Improvements

Version 2.5 includes:

• Improved EA stability

• Enhanced parameter handling

• Refined breakout detection logic

• Improved trade management processing

• Optimised execution performance

• General system improvements

Default Parameters

The EA includes adjustable default settings suitable for testing:

Range Settings:

Custom session start time

Custom session end time

Risk Settings:

Fixed lot option

Percentage risk option

Money risk option

Trade Management:

Range-based SL option

Fixed SL option

Risk-reward TP option

Fixed TP option

All parameters can be modified through the MetaTrader 5 input settings.

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• Automated breakout trading

• Session-based strategies

• Forex trading

• Index trading

• Metals trading

• Cryptocurrency trading

• Backtesting and optimisation workflows

Users are encouraged to test the EA with their preferred broker conditions, symbols, and risk settings before live deployment.

Testing Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, users should consider:

• Backtesting historical performance

• Forward testing on a demo account

• Optimising parameters for selected symbols

• Reviewing broker execution conditions

• Applying appropriate risk settings

Market conditions can change, and historical results do not guarantee future performance.

Technical Information

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Type:

Expert Advisor

Trading Style:

Session-based breakout automation

Markets:

All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:

Configurable according to user settings

Important Notes

• The EA requires AutoTrading to be enabled in MetaTrader 5.

• Results depend on broker conditions, market environment, and user configuration.

• Automated trading involves risk and requires appropriate risk management.

• The EA does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed for automated trading, market analysis, and trading workflow management.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and Expert Advisors available through the MQL5 Market.