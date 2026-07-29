DS Watermark
- 指标
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Darkstone Capital LTD关于我
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我是 Darkstone Capital 的创始人兼首席执行官。我们专注于为 MetaTrader 平台开发专业的交易解决方案，致力于为全球交易者提供高品质的自动化交易工具和分析软件。
凭借多年在外汇、股指、大宗商品及贵金属市场的实战交易经验，我开发了专家顾问（EA）、自定义指标以及各类交易辅助工具。所有产品均源于真实的市场交易经验，而非理论研究，并始终以精准性、稳定性、易用性和风险管理为核心设计理念。
我的目标是打造值得信赖的交易工具，帮助交易者提升市场分析能力、优化交易执行效率，并更有信心地实现交易自动化。
- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 31 七月 2026
Professional Chart Identification & Market Information Overlay for MetaTrader 5
Overview
DS Watermark V2.0 is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to improve chart organisation by displaying essential chart information directly on the trading window.
The indicator provides a clean and customisable watermark overlay showing the current symbol, timeframe, and optional market information. It is designed for traders who work with multiple charts, multiple instruments, or different trading strategies and require fast visual identification.
Version 2.0 introduces improved rendering, multiple display modes, adaptive positioning, automatic scaling, and additional information options while maintaining a clean and minimal chart appearance.
Key Features
• Symbol and timeframe display
• Optional spread information
• Optional ATR display
• Optional pip value display
• Session status information
• Custom multi-line text notes
• Multiple visual display modes
• Automatic scaling based on chart zoom
• Adaptive positioning to reduce chart overlap
• Lightweight performance with low resource usage
• Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 chart types
Display Modes
DS Watermark V2.0 includes several visual styles:
Mono Mode
A clean and minimal display suitable for professional chart layouts.
Coloured Mode
A more visual display option for traders who prefer additional chart identification.
Minimal Mode
A lightweight watermark designed for maximum chart simplicity.
Bold Mode
A higher visibility option for faster chart recognition.
Information Display Options
The indicator allows traders to display additional chart information:
Symbol & Timeframe
Quickly identify the active instrument and chart timeframe.
Spread
Shows the current spread value for monitoring trading conditions.
ATR
Displays current volatility information based on Average True Range.
Pip Value
Provides pip value information for the selected instrument.
Session Status
Shows active trading sessions including:
• Asian Session
• London Session
• New York Session
Custom Notes
Add personal chart reminders, strategy notes, or trading references.
How It Works
After attaching DS Watermark V2.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator automatically detects the current symbol and timeframe and displays the selected information according to the user's settings.
The watermark automatically adjusts its position and size to maintain visibility while reducing interference with price action and other chart objects.
Version 2.0 Improvements
Version 2.0 includes:
• Updated watermark rendering system
• Improved text clarity and spacing
• Added multiple visual modes
• Added dynamic market information options
• Added custom multi-line notes
• Improved chart compatibility
• Enhanced positioning logic
• Optimised indicator performance
Recommended Usage
DS Watermark V2.0 can be used with:
• Forex instruments
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported symbols
Suitable for:
• Multi-chart analysis
• Multi-timeframe trading
• Manual trading setups
• Automated trading environments
• Traders using multiple indicators on the same chart
Input Settings
The indicator includes configurable options for:
• Display mode
• Text size
• Position settings
• Information visibility
• Custom text
• Colour settings
• Display preferences
Technical Information
Platform:
MetaTrader 5
Type:
Custom Indicator
Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols
Timeframes:
All timeframes
Notes
• Requires MetaTrader 5
• Enable Algo Trading/Allow automated trading if required by your terminal settings
• Performance depends on the user's trading environment and chart configuration
Darkstone Product Suite
DS Watermark V2.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed around chart organisation, analysis, and workflow efficiency.
Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.