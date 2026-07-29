Professional Chart Identification & Market Information Overlay for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Watermark V2.0

DS Watermark V2.0 is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to improve chart organisation by displaying essential chart information directly on the trading window.

The indicator provides a clean and customisable watermark overlay showing the current symbol, timeframe, and optional market information. It is designed for traders who work with multiple charts, multiple instruments, or different trading strategies and require fast visual identification.

Version 2.0 introduces improved rendering, multiple display modes, adaptive positioning, automatic scaling, and additional information options while maintaining a clean and minimal chart appearance.

Key Features

• Symbol and timeframe display

• Optional spread information

• Optional ATR display

• Optional pip value display

• Session status information

• Custom multi-line text notes

• Multiple visual display modes

• Automatic scaling based on chart zoom

• Adaptive positioning to reduce chart overlap

• Lightweight performance with low resource usage

• Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 chart types

Display Modes

DS Watermark V2.0 includes several visual styles:

Mono Mode

A clean and minimal display suitable for professional chart layouts.

Coloured Mode

A more visual display option for traders who prefer additional chart identification.

Minimal Mode

A lightweight watermark designed for maximum chart simplicity.

Bold Mode

A higher visibility option for faster chart recognition.

Information Display Options

The indicator allows traders to display additional chart information:

Symbol & Timeframe

Quickly identify the active instrument and chart timeframe.

Spread

Shows the current spread value for monitoring trading conditions.

ATR

Displays current volatility information based on Average True Range.

Pip Value

Provides pip value information for the selected instrument.

Session Status

Shows active trading sessions including:

• Asian Session

• London Session

• New York Session

Custom Notes

Add personal chart reminders, strategy notes, or trading references.

How It Works

After attaching DS Watermark V2.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator automatically detects the current symbol and timeframe and displays the selected information according to the user's settings.

The watermark automatically adjusts its position and size to maintain visibility while reducing interference with price action and other chart objects.

Version 2.0 Improvements

Version 2.0 includes:

• Updated watermark rendering system

• Improved text clarity and spacing

• Added multiple visual modes

• Added dynamic market information options

• Added custom multi-line notes

• Improved chart compatibility

• Enhanced positioning logic

• Optimised indicator performance

Recommended Usage

DS Watermark V2.0 can be used with:

• Forex instruments

• Indices

• Metals

• Cryptocurrency markets

• Other MetaTrader 5 supported symbols

Suitable for:

• Multi-chart analysis

• Multi-timeframe trading

• Manual trading setups

• Automated trading environments

• Traders using multiple indicators on the same chart

Input Settings

The indicator includes configurable options for:

• Display mode

• Text size

• Position settings

• Information visibility

• Custom text

• Colour settings

• Display preferences

Technical Information

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Type:

Custom Indicator

Markets:

All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:

All timeframes

Notes

• Requires MetaTrader 5

• Enable Algo Trading/Allow automated trading if required by your terminal settings

• Performance depends on the user's trading environment and chart configuration

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Watermark V2.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed around chart organisation, analysis, and workflow efficiency.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.