Quarterly Theory Price Level Indicator for MetaTrader 5

DS Quarterly Price Levels

DS Quarterly Price Levels is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display structured price levels based on Quarterly Theory concepts.

The indicator divides price ranges into defined segments and displays key reference levels including quarterly boundaries, midpoint areas, premium zones, and discount zones.

It is designed to help traders analyse price location within a defined range and provide additional structure for multi-timeframe market analysis.

How It Works

DS Quarterly Price Levels calculates and displays price zones based on the selected timeframe and user-defined settings.

The indicator identifies:

Quarterly range divisions

Upper and lower range boundaries

Midpoint levels

Premium areas

Discount areas

These levels are displayed directly on the chart for easier visual analysis.

Main Features

Quarterly Range Mapping

The indicator automatically divides a selected price range into four sections.

Displayed elements may include:

Quarter boundaries

Range midpoint

Upper range levels

Lower range levels

Premium and Discount Zones

The indicator displays areas that represent the upper and lower portions of the selected range.

These zones can be used as additional references when analysing price location.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

DS Quarterly Price Levels can be used across different chart timeframes, including:

M1

M5

M15

H1

H4

D1

W1

MN1

The indicator adapts to the selected chart timeframe and user settings.

Clean Chart Display

The indicator is designed with a simple chart layout featuring:

Clear level placement

Adjustable visual settings

Readable labels

Minimal chart interference

Customisable Settings

Users can adjust available parameters to suit their preferred chart layout and analysis style.

Settings may include:

Level visibility

Timeframe selection

Display options

Colour settings

Using Quarterly Price Levels

Quarterly price levels can be used as additional references when analysing:

Market structure

Price location

Range behaviour

Multi-timeframe alignment

Potential reaction areas

The indicator can be combined with other forms of technical analysis according to the trader's preferred methodology.

Compatible Markets

DS Quarterly Price Levels can be used on MetaTrader 5 supported instruments, including:

Forex pairs

Indices

Metals

Commodities

Crypto symbols (broker dependent)

Results may vary depending on the selected instrument, timeframe, and market conditions.

Recommended Usage

Before using the indicator in live trading, users should:

Test the indicator on historical charts

Understand the displayed levels

Combine it with their own analysis process

Evaluate how it fits their trading approach

The indicator is designed as an analytical tool and does not provide trading signals or guarantee market outcomes.

Technical Information

DS Quarterly Price Levels:

Runs directly inside MetaTrader 5

Does not require external indicators

Uses chart-based level rendering

Is designed for lightweight operation

About Darkstone Capital

DS Quarterly Price Levels is developed by Darkstone Capital.

The product is part of a collection of MetaTrader 5 tools designed for technical analysis, charting, and automated trading workflows.

Important Information

Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Past market behaviour does not guarantee future results. Users should apply appropriate risk management and test any trading approach before using it with real funds.