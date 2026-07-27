DS Candle Countdown Timer
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- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 31 七月 2026
Multi-Timeframe Candle Timing Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Overview
DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays real-time candle countdown information directly on the trading chart.
The indicator helps traders monitor remaining candle time, candle progress, and important timing events across multiple timeframes. It is designed for traders who use structured chart analysis and require a clear visual reference for candle opens and closes.
Version 2.0 introduces improved rendering, multi-timeframe display options, session timers, custom alerts, and additional visual settings while maintaining a clean and lightweight interface.
Key Features
• Real-time candle countdown display
• Multi-timeframe countdown support
• Candle progress visualisation
• Session open countdowns
• Custom alerts
• Multiple display styles
• Adjustable chart positioning
• Customisable visual settings
• Lightweight performance
• Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 symbols
Candle Countdown Display
The indicator provides real-time information including:
Current Candle Remaining Time
Displays the time remaining until the current candle closes and the next candle begins.
Candle Progress
A visual progress display shows the development of the current candle.
Multiple Timeframes
Monitor candle timing across selected timeframes including:
• M1
• M5
• M15
• M30
• H1
• H4
• D1
Session Timing Features
DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 can display countdown information for important market sessions:
• Asian Session
• London Session
• New York Session
Session timers allow traders to monitor upcoming session transitions directly from their chart.
Visual Display Modes
The indicator includes multiple visual styles:
Mono Mode
A clean minimal display designed for simple chart layouts.
Coloured Mode
A more visual display option for easier information recognition.
Minimal Mode
A compact layout designed to reduce chart distraction.
Bold Mode
A higher visibility option for faster chart reference.
Alerts
Optional alerts are available for selected timing events:
• Candle close alerts
• Higher timeframe candle events
• Session opening events
Alert settings can be configured according to user preferences.
How It Works
After attaching DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator automatically calculates remaining candle time using the active trading terminal data.
Users can select the displayed information, adjust visual settings, and configure the indicator according to their preferred trading environment.
Version 2.0 Improvements
Version 2.0 includes:
• Updated countdown calculation system
• Improved display clarity
• Added multi-timeframe monitoring
• Added session countdown functionality
• Added custom alerts
• Improved visual modes
• Enhanced chart compatibility
• Optimised rendering performance
Recommended Usage
Suitable for:
• Manual trading setups
• Multi-timeframe analysis
• Scalping workflows
• Day trading analysis
• Automated trading environments requiring timing reference
Compatible with:
• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments
Input Settings
Configurable options include:
• Timeframe selection
• Display location
• Text size
• Visual style
• Alert settings
• Session settings
• Display preferences
Technical Information
Platform:
MetaTrader 5
Type:
Custom Indicator
Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols
Timeframes:
All timeframes
Notes
• Candle countdown values are calculated using MetaTrader 5 server time.
• Session times depend on the configured settings and broker/server time.
• This indicator provides timing information and does not execute trades.
Darkstone Product Suite
DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve chart organisation, analysis, and trading workflow.
Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.