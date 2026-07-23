Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci

This tool is designed for price action traders and structural analysts who want to optimize their charting. It automatically identifies valid market swings using fractal logic, draws clear ZigZag lines, and automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels for the most recent trading range.

Key Features

Dynamic Fractal Detection: Identifies valid swing peaks and troughs based on a user-defined review period (n). It filters out market noise and visually marks confirmed swing points with clear arrows (⮝ / ⮟).

- The difference from other Fractal indicators is that it scans fractal levels; if there are multiple consecutive highs or lows, it selects the highest/lowest as the main fractal level. Eliminate structural doubts.

Draw a live ZigZag map: Connect confirmed structural points to give you a clear, unambiguous view of the current market trend.

Smart automatic Fibonacci: Eliminate the need to manually draw Fibonacci retracement levels!

Automatically identify the nearest swing peaks and troughs.

Automatically reverse based on the current trend (0.0 is at the peak in an uptrend to measure corrections, and vice versa).

Extend dashed Fibonacci levels forward to the current candle to create a clean, uncluttered chart.

Settings & Customization

Fractal Period (n): Determines the sensitivity of the pivot points. Larger numbers filter out small corrections for macro structure, while smaller numbers capture small swings.

Automatic Fibonacci On/Off: Easily turn the Fibonacci display on or off to keep your chart clean. Includes customizable line and text colors.