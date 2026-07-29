Gold Candle Direction Signal
- 指标
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Lorenz Haemmerli
- 版本: 2.10
Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal for MT5
Know the direction of every hourly opening candle.
The Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal automatically analyzes the candle that starts exactly at xx:00 on your selected timeframe (M1–H1) and instantly tells you whether it closed LONG, SHORT, or DOJI.
Designed for traders who want a simple and reliable hourly bias, the indicator displays clear chart signals and can send real-time notifications to your desktop or mobile device.
Features
- ✅ Detects the candle that starts exactly at xx:00
- ✅ LONG, SHORT and optional DOJI signals
- ✅ Works on all CFD symbols and Forex pairs
- ✅ Supports timeframes from M1 to H1
- ✅ Custom trading time window
- ✅ Weekday filter
- ✅ Adjustable minimum candle body size
- ✅ Historical signal display
- ✅ Signal arrows and text directly on the chart
- ✅ Last Signal information panel
- ✅ Push notifications for MetaTrader Mobile
- ✅ Desktop alerts
- ✅ Journal logging
- ✅ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance
How It Works
- The indicator waits for the candle that starts exactly at xx:00.
- After the candle closes, it compares the opening and closing prices.
- Close > Open → LONG
- Close < Open → SHORT
- Close = Open → DOJI (optional)
The signal is then displayed on the chart and, if enabled, sent as a notification.
Perfect For
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Intraday traders
- Scalpers
- Session traders
Fully Customizable
Configure:
- Trading hours
- Active weekdays
- Alert types
- History length
- Signal display
- Minimum candle body size
- Colors and chart objects
Benefits
- Simple and easy to understand
- No repainting
- Clean chart visualization
- Instant hourly market direction
- Helps identify intraday momentum
- Suitable for both manual and discretionary trading
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5).