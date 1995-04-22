Ultimate ORB is a flexible Opening Range Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

The EA creates a price range during a selected broker-time window. After the range is complete, it can trade breakouts, retests, reversals, or failed breakouts.

It trades the current chart symbol and allows traders to build strategies for Forex, Gold, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other supported markets.

Important: No Set Files Included

Ultimate ORB does not come with ready-made set files, guaranteed settings, or a locked profitable strategy.





This EA is made for traders who want to:

Optimize their own settings

Test different markets and sessions

Create their own ORB strategies

Validate strategies using out-of-sample and forward testing

Beginners can start with the basic range, stop loss, take profit, and lot-size settings. Optional filters can then be added one at a time.

Trading Strategies





Breakout





Breakout Retest





Reversal





Fake-Breakout Reversal





Key Features

Four selectable ORB strategies

Pending-order and market-order entries

Optional candle confirmation

Long and Short, Long Only, or Short Only

Adjustable broker-time range and close time

Range-based stop loss and take profit

Fixed lots, balance-percentage risk, or fixed-money risk

Breakeven, trailing stop, and trailing take profit

Per-range trade limits

Optional spread and news filters

Moving Average and three-EMA filters

ADX trend-strength filter

Market-structure filter

ATR volatility and ATR percentile filters

Range-quality and impulse filters

Optional time-decay entry cutoff

Account equity and daily-drawdown protection

Optional capped balance-recovery sizing

Built-in chart panel

Backtesting And Optimization

Ultimate ORB was coded so that its range, entry, order-management, risk, recovery, behave as closely as practical between backtesting and live trading.

For final testing, use Every tick based on real ticks when available. Optimize on one historical period, then validate the results on different out-of-sample data and a demo account.

The live MQL5 Calendar news filter is not available inside the Strategy Tester.

Basic Setup

Attach Ultimate ORB to the symbol you want to test. A hedging account is required. Enter the opening-range start and end times in broker time. Select one of the four trading strategies. Select your lot-sizing and risk settings. Optimize the strategy in the MT5 Strategy Tester. Validate the final settings before using them on a live account.

Important Risk Notice

Ultimate ORB is a strategy-development and automated-execution tool. It does not guarantee profit and does not include guaranteed settings.