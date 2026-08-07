Ultimate ORB

Ultimate ORB is a flexible Opening Range Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

The EA creates a price range during a selected broker-time window. After the range is complete, it can trade breakouts, retests, reversals, or failed breakouts.

It trades the current chart symbol and allows traders to build strategies for Forex, Gold, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other supported markets.

Important: No Set Files Included

Ultimate ORB does not come with ready-made set files, guaranteed settings, or a locked profitable strategy.


This EA is made for traders who want to:

  • Optimize their own settings
  • Test different markets and sessions
  • Create their own ORB strategies
  • Validate strategies using out-of-sample and forward testing

Beginners can start with the basic range, stop loss, take profit, and lot-size settings. Optional filters can then be added one at a time.

Trading Strategies


Breakout


Breakout Retest


Reversal


Fake-Breakout Reversal


Key Features

  • Four selectable ORB strategies
  • Pending-order and market-order entries
  • Optional candle confirmation
  • Long and Short, Long Only, or Short Only
  • Adjustable broker-time range and close time
  • Range-based stop loss and take profit
  • Fixed lots, balance-percentage risk, or fixed-money risk
  • Breakeven, trailing stop, and trailing take profit
  • Per-range trade limits
  • Optional spread and news filters
  • Moving Average and three-EMA filters
  • ADX trend-strength filter
  • Market-structure filter
  • ATR volatility and ATR percentile filters
  • Range-quality and impulse filters
  • Optional time-decay entry cutoff
  • Account equity and daily-drawdown protection
  • Optional capped balance-recovery sizing
  • Built-in chart panel

Backtesting And Optimization

Ultimate ORB was coded so that its range, entry, order-management, risk, recovery, behave as closely as practical between backtesting and live trading.

For final testing, use Every tick based on real ticks when available. Optimize on one historical period, then validate the results on different out-of-sample data and a demo account.

The live MQL5 Calendar news filter is not available inside the Strategy Tester.

Basic Setup

  1. Attach Ultimate ORB to the symbol you want to test.
  2. A hedging account is required.
  3. Enter the opening-range start and end times in broker time.
  4. Select one of the four trading strategies.
  5. Select your lot-sizing and risk settings.
  6. Optimize the strategy in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
  7. Validate the final settings before using them on a live account.

Important Risk Notice

Ultimate ORB is a strategy-development and automated-execution tool. It does not guarantee profit and does not include guaranteed settings.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
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4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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SomaOil
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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