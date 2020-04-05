Ultimate ORB

Ultimate ORB is a flexible Opening Range Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

The EA creates a price range during a selected broker-time window. After the range is complete, it can trade breakouts, retests, reversals, or failed breakouts.

It trades the current chart symbol and allows traders to build strategies for Forex, Gold, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other supported markets.

Important: No Set Files Included

Ultimate ORB does not come with ready-made set files, guaranteed settings, or a locked profitable strategy.


This EA is made for traders who want to:

  • Optimize their own settings
  • Test different markets and sessions
  • Create their own ORB strategies
  • Validate strategies using out-of-sample and forward testing

Beginners can start with the basic range, stop loss, take profit, and lot-size settings. Optional filters can then be added one at a time.

Trading Strategies


Breakout


Breakout Retest


Reversal


Fake-Breakout Reversal


Key Features

  • Four selectable ORB strategies
  • Pending-order and market-order entries
  • Optional candle confirmation
  • Long and Short, Long Only, or Short Only
  • Adjustable broker-time range and close time
  • Range-based stop loss and take profit
  • Fixed lots, balance-percentage risk, or fixed-money risk
  • Breakeven, trailing stop, and trailing take profit
  • Per-range trade limits
  • Optional spread and news filters
  • Moving Average and three-EMA filters
  • ADX trend-strength filter
  • Market-structure filter
  • ATR volatility and ATR percentile filters
  • Range-quality and impulse filters
  • Optional time-decay entry cutoff
  • Account equity and daily-drawdown protection
  • Optional capped balance-recovery sizing
  • Built-in chart panel

Backtesting And Optimization

Ultimate ORB was coded so that its range, entry, order-management, risk, recovery, behave as closely as practical between backtesting and live trading.

For final testing, use Every tick based on real ticks when available. Optimize on one historical period, then validate the results on different out-of-sample data and a demo account.

The live MQL5 Calendar news filter is not available inside the Strategy Tester.

Basic Setup

  1. Attach Ultimate ORB to the symbol you want to test.
  2. A hedging account is required.
  3. Enter the opening-range start and end times in broker time.
  4. Select one of the four trading strategies.
  5. Select your lot-sizing and risk settings.
  6. Optimize the strategy in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
  7. Validate the final settings before using them on a live account.

Important Risk Notice

Ultimate ORB is a strategy-development and automated-execution tool. It does not guarantee profit and does not include guaranteed settings.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Boring Pips MT5
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Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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