FI Gold Context Guard

FI Gold Context Guard (Pack Evolution) -> is the premium multi-CORE implementation of the FintechInvest™ Trading Systems Framework.
This EA is a protected MetaTrader 5 EA for XAUUSD / GOLD, built around internal CORE modules, portfolio arbitration and context validation.

It is not a generic “one-signal” robot. It is a structured XAUUSD trading framework --> multiple protected CORE modules are coordinated by an Orchestratore Layer, Filtered by the GOLD Context Guard and controlled through a compact public input interface.

NO Grid Trading
NO Reverse Grid
NO Compoundin Extreme
NO Trading on High Volatility
NO Masked Martingale
NO Aggressive Scalping

YES Introduction Offer 

Designed for

  • Small Account: from 100$ (Money Management Automation)
  • Market: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Main timeframe: H1
  • Architecture: protected multi-core EA with context validation
  • Public controls: Risk, Lot mode, Broker Mapping, Portfolio Limits, Strategy Pack, Diagnostics and Visual Panel
Main Features
  • XAUUSD / GOLD on MetaTrader 5
  • Protected CORE01 mean-reversion strategy
  • H1 operating timeframe
  • Fixed-lot execution, default 0.01
  • Native session: 01:00–11:30 CME Central Time
  • Optional Break-Even protection
  • Optional maximum time in trade
  • Automatic XAUUSD / GOLD symbol resolution
  • Hedging and conservative Netting compatibility
  • FintechInvest™ panel and chart theme
  • No external indicators or additional data feeds
These components are part of the advanced FintechInvest™ product line, which is currently undergoing continuous study, research, and validation.

    Latest update — v1.8.8.x Multi-CORE Pack Evolution

    • 5 protected CORE modules inside the Multi-CORE Orchestrator: C-01, C-02, C-03, C-04 and the newly integrated C-05.
    • CORE05 added: native XAUUSD H1 strategy module, validated separately, re-optimized and integrated as a protected internal engine.
    • Simplified public Risk Management: Minimum, Balanced, Aggressive and optional Dynamic Percent mode.
    • Portfolio Arbitration for coordinated CORE execution and exposure control.
    • GOLD Context Guard Gate with SafeGate logic for context-aware trade validation.
    • Automatic XAUUSD / GOLD symbol resolution for easier first-time setup across different MT5 brokers.
    • Automatic driver mapping for the main GOLD context roles, with best-effort broker adaptation.
    • Synthetic USD context proxy based on major FX pairs, reducing dependency on direct Dollar Index availability.
    • Degraded broker mode: if some external drivers are not available, the EA can continue operating without forcing incorrect symbols.
    • Validator Margin Guard: additional pre-trade margin checks to avoid known unaffordable order requests on very small validation accounts.
    • Compact FintechInvest™ visual panel with CORE status, market status, GCG state, driver status, equity and version information.
    • No external indicators required for the current public package.

    Core idea: the internal CORE modules generate strategy signals. The Gold Context Guard does not create entries; it validates whether the surrounding GOLD environment is aligned, neutral or divergent before allowing, filtering or bypassing trading activity according to the selected operating mode and broker conditions.

    What changed in the current public direction

    The project is moving from a single-EA concept toward a protected context-aware trading framework. The current public release remains focused on XAUUSD / GOLD, but the architecture is intentionally modular: strategy CORE modules, risk management, broker mapping, context validation and visual diagnostics are separated into different operational layers.

    This approach allows the framework to evolve progressively. New CORE modules can be added only after validation, while the Context Guard can continue to act as a supervisory layer between the strategy signal and final trade execution.

    Broker mapping and driver behaviour

    Broker symbol names are not standardized across MetaTrader 5 environments. For this reason, the EA includes automatic resolution for the trading symbol and best-effort mapping for the main GOLD context drivers.

    • Trading symbol: the EA attempts to resolve XAUUSD / GOLD automatically.
    • USD context: the EA can use a synthetic USD proxy based on major FX pairs when a direct Dollar Index symbol is not available.
    • External drivers: the EA attempts to resolve equity, technology and precious-metals context symbols where available.
    • Optional drivers: Copper and VIX-style symbols remain broker-dependent and should be enabled only when the symbol is reliable.
    • Degraded mode: if some context symbols are not available, the EA does not force incorrect mappings. It can continue operating with reduced context validation.

    This does not mean that all brokers will produce identical results. Spread, execution model, available symbols, swaps, slippage, tick value, leverage and margin settings remain important and must always be checked before live use.

    Simple Risk Management

    The public version now uses a simplified risk interface designed to make first-time configuration easier. Instead of exposing many internal money-management parameters, the user can select a clear risk profile.

    • Minimum: conservative broker-minimum exposure.
    • Balanced: moderate exposure profile.
    • Aggressive: higher exposure profile for users who understand the additional risk.
    • Dynamic Percent: optional equity-based sizing mode.

    The goal is not to remove risk. Automated trading always involves risk. The goal is to make the public configuration more readable and less dependent on hidden optimization knowledge.

    Live Signal and Forward Monitoring

    A real-account signal may be used to observe the behaviour of the EA under live broker conditions. The purpose of the signal is not to promise future performance, but to document the system through real market phases: active periods, inactive periods, drawdown, profit phases and broker-dependent execution behaviour.

    Forward monitoring is part of the validation process. It should be read together with backtests, broker checks, account size, leverage, spread and risk settings.

    Recommended first test

    1. Use MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester first.
    2. Select XAUUSD / GOLD on H1.
    3. Load the default SET file for your broker or start from the included public default configuration.
    4. Verify that the trading symbol and context drivers are resolved correctly.
    5. Start with Minimum or conservative risk settings.
    6. Check margin requirements, spread, swap and execution quality.
    7. Validate on demo before any live usage.

    Always verify broker GMT offset, symbol specifications, spread, swap, slippage, margin requirements and execution quality before live use.

    Framework direction

    The current product is focused on GOLD / XAUUSD. However, the long-term research direction is broader: the Guard concept can evolve into asset-specific context layers designed to validate, filter and coordinate automated trading activity across different strategy families.

    Possible future research directions may include:

    • Gold Guard — context validation for XAUUSD and GOLD-related systems;
    • WTI / Energy Guard — context validation for oil and energy-sensitive systems;
    • Currency Guard — context validation for FX strategy families;
    • Global Guard — broader market-regime supervision across multiple automated systems;
    • Orchestrator Layer — portfolio-level coordination between validated strategy modules.

    These are research directions, not current product promises. The current public product remains FI Gold Context Guard EA for XAUUSD / GOLD. The important point is that the architecture was designed as a framework, not as a single isolated robot.

    Download the version available on MQL5 Market, test it with your broker and follow the project updates.


    Official presentation and setup guide:
     FI Gold Context Guard EA — XAUUSD Multi-Core Context Framework and Broker SET File Guide

    Risk Disclaimer

    FI Gold Context Guard EA is not financial advice. Automated trading involves risk.

    Backtests, demo results, forward tests and live signal history do not guarantee future performance. Broker execution, spread, slippage, liquidity, account size, leverage, margin requirements and market conditions can significantly affect results.

    Users should understand MetaTrader 5 testing, automated trading, risk management and the limitations of historical simulations before using any Expert Advisor or copying any trading signal.

    推荐产品
    Trend Candle CatcherManager
    Manvinder Saini
    专家
    CandleStrike Manager is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. After the trader activates Buy Wait or Sell Wait, the EA waits for the next confirmed bullish or bearish candle before opening a position. The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on the trader’s selected risk percentage, places the stop loss beyond the signal candle, and sets the take-profit target using a customizable risk-to-reward ratio. When the trade reaches 1R, it moves the stop loss to the entry price to
    TradeGhost
    Stefano Padovano
    专家
    Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
    Automate Gold
    Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba
    专家
    I am Automate Gold a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading, combining three battle-tested strategies ( Supertrend, Breakout , and Mean Reversion ) that work in harmony to adapt to any market condition. Built with real trading intelligence at its core, I bring together Machine Learning prediction (optional), dynamic risk management ( low, medium and high ), and smart recovery systems to deliver consistent, calculated results not random noise. Plug and play no set
    USDJPY focused Breaker
    Kyo Tani
    专家
    USDJPY Focused Breaker USDJPY Focused Breaker 专为USDJPY货币对的H1（1小时）时间框架设计，基于Channel-Break FX技术。该系统使用AI模型来识别趋势通道，采用1维卷积神经网络（CNN）来识别市场趋势。 主要特点： 优化: 提供了改进的开仓和闭仓策略。 时间框架和货币对: 可用于M30、H1、H4和D1时间框架，以及USDJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD和NZDUSD等多个货币对。不过，这个版本特别优化了USDJPY-H1时间框架，AI模型仅针对这一货币对和时间框架进行训练。 自动设置: 系统会自动设置止损（SL）并计算交易量，以利用复利效应。不使用止盈（TP），以避免过早平仓。 完全自动化: 完全自动化，无需人工操作。每4小时评估一次开仓，每小时调整一次止损。 单一头寸策略: 系统始终只操作一个头寸（多头或空头），不使用对冲策略，适合初学者。 该版本通过先进的计算机系统进行数据训练，确保了高精度和高效率的交易。
    Trend Gold MT5
    An Qing Hu
    专家
    Trend Gold EA 是一款基于趋势追踪与网格加仓相结合的全自动黄金交易系统，专为 XAUUSD（黄金）交易品种设计。策略核心逻辑采用 趋势判断 + 趋势强度 + 价格过滤 三重信号确认开仓，配合马丁格尔式递增加仓和智能移动止损，在趋势行情中捕获大幅利润，同时在震荡行情中通过整体止盈机制实现稳定获利。 推荐在5分钟图表运行，建议账户余额20000USD或者20000USC,感兴趣朋友可以测试。 以下是参数功能说明： comment=GOLD：订单识别码，用于在订单备注中标记 EA，以区分不同 EA 管理的订单。 MagicNumber=181818：唯一 ID，作为每个订单的 ID 号，用于在多品种和多策略场景下准确识别和管理仓位。 startTime=00:30：交易开始时间，设置每日开仓和加仓时间，过滤掉亚洲市场早盘低波动时段。 endTime=23:50：交易结束时间，设置每日停止开仓和加仓的截止时间，避免市场收盘前流动性不足和点差扩大。 noTradeStartTime=23:30：禁仓开始时间，限制交易时段的开始，暂停开仓和加仓，规避高风险事件。 noTradeEn
    Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    专家
    This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
    ICT Sentinel
    Allan Njuguna Kimani
    专家
    ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align. Advantages Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots) Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection Session a
    Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    专家
    Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA Measure trend strength. Trade with confidence. Recover intelligently. Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines Vortex Indicator trend strength analysis with a sophisticated Grid Recovery Engine to identify and trade strong directional market movements. By evaluating the relationship and separation between the Vortex Indicator's positive and negative lines, the EA determines not only the trend direction but also the strength
    Gbp Rsi Buy Milker
    Jaume Sancho Serra
    专家
    Double RSI Buy – Expert Advisor for GBP/USD (M1) Double RSI Buy is an expert advisor designed to trade the GBP/USD pair on the 1-minute time frame. Its logic is based on a combination of two RSI indicators, which identify entry opportunities in oversold conditions and manage exits in overbought zones. Main Features: Strategy based on double RSI (Relative Strength Index) logic. Optimized timeframe: M1 (1 minute). Instrument: GBP/USD. Trades are executed at candle open, with no order duplication.
    Sir Stoch and Commodities
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    专家
    An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
    Stochastic Gold Scalper
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    专家
    Stochastic Gold Scalper 基于烛台形态进行交易的 MetaTrader 5 自动 Expert Advisor，配备可选的 Stochastic 振荡指标确认、受控网格策略以及灵活的资金管理 概述 Stochastic Gold Scalper 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易机器人（Expert Advisor），基于经典的烛台分析，专为全自动、有纪律的交易而设计。 系统不依赖主观感觉，而是按照客观规则运作：它识别可靠的烛台反转形态，并在相应方向开立交易。必要时，每个信号还可通过 Stochastic 振荡指标进行额外确认，以过滤掉逆着超买和超卖区域的入场。 本 EA 专为 M5 等较低周期上的剥头皮交易而设计，非常适合黄金（XAUUSD）、Forex（外汇）货币对以及指数。 主要功能 十一种烛台反转形态，每一种均可单独启用或禁用 可选的 Stochastic 过滤器，按超买和超卖区域确认入场 采用固定步长和订单上限的受控网格（Grid）交易 Smart Risk 资金管理，在每个网格层级递减手数 可选择交易方向：仅买入、仅卖出或双向 Stop
    Lunar Gold
    Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
    专家
    LUNAR GOLD   is an advanced, fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). Just as the Moon has governed the tides of the oceans for centuries, dictating a constant and powerful rhythm, Lunar Gold is designed to analyze and adapt to the liquidity shifts and rapid movements within the precious metals market. Historical merchant chronicles often mentioned traders who sought out harmony between natural cycles and market behavior. Lunar Gold mod
    Malaysian Support and Resistance
    Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
    专家
    Classic SNR EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 多品种支撑阻力交易，基于趋势逻辑 概述 Classic SNR Breakout EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，使用日线摆动点识别结构性支撑与阻力水平（Support & Resistance），并根据 H1 价格行为相对于这些水平的表现执行交易。EA 应用 双重逻辑 ：在上涨趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平下方（拒绝信号）时做空；在下跌趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平上方（拒绝信号）时做多。当 H1 收盘价果断突破水平时，也会交易突破信号。 EA 可同时扫描多达 14 个交易品种，自动解析经纪商特定的品种名称和后缀。 本策略适用于理解结构性水平可根据市场环境既充当支撑/阻力又充当突破触发器的交易者。 工作原理 EA 分析日线收盘价，在可配置的回溯期内识别高点和低点。这些摆动点成为结构性的支撑和阻力水平。然后 EA 监控 H1 K线收盘价相对于每个 SNR 水平的表现，并应用 基于趋势的逻辑 来确定交易方向。 核心交易逻辑 EA 并非简单地单向交易突破。相反，它会评估价格位置和 H1 收盘行为： 价格
    Ichi Grid Lot EA
    Hoai Phuong Tran
    专家
    [ENGLISH] ICHIMOKU DCA PRO - Advanced Grid & Flash Crash Protection EA A premium Expert Advisor combining the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with a modern DCA Grid system, fortified with the most advanced Safety Protections available on MQL5 today. This guide explains the parameters as they appear in the Inputs tab of MetaTrader 5. 1. ICHIMOKU SETUP (CORE LOGIC) •Timeframe for Trading: Timeframe used to check price position relative to Span B. •Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen/Senkou Span B Pe
    EA EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader
    Huu Tri Nguyen
    专家
    EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader Automated EMA and RSI Trading System with Trend Filtering and Risk Management Short Description EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader is an automated MetaTrader 5 trading system combining EMA crossover analysis, RSI filtering, trailing stop management, and market-safe order handling for structured trend-following execution. Overview EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader is an automated trading system designed for trend-following and momentum-based execution across multiple market conditions. T
    LF CoreX Pro
    Lindbergh Allan Henri Belle Kingue
    专家
    LF CoreX EURUSD Edition – Professional Trend Following EA ‎ ‎LF CoreX EURUSD Edition is a professional automated trading robot designed to exploit market trends with precision and discipline. ‎It is based on a multi-timeframe trend following logic, entering trades exclusively in the direction of the dominant market flow. ‎ ‎The robot is optimized exclusively for the EURUSD pair, where it has demonstrated its strongest performance during testing, including a high Sharpe Ratio, reflecting a balanc
    Bull Bat
    Ryuki Ohno
    专家
    **本EA（智能交易系统）**基于短期和长期的指数移动平均线（EMA20 和 EMA200）之间的乖离距离，以及价格穿越EMA200的瞬间，来判断入场时机。策略简单但稳定，在价格突破关键均线时顺势入场。 本EA专为强趋势行情设计，采用顺势操作方式，目标是获取较大的价格波动收益。 推荐参数： 货币对： USDJPY 时间周期： H1（可根据回测结果进行调整） 推荐账户类型： ECN / 点差较低的账户 包含文件： MQL5版本（.mq5 文件） 检查 EMA20 和 EMA200 之间的背离距离是否超过一定水平 检查买入价和卖出价是否处于 EMA200 之间的交叉状态 满足每个条件时，按趋势方向入场 出现止损 (SL) 后，禁止再次入场，直到经过一定数量的条形图为止 为每个买入/卖出设置单独的神奇数字，以管理风险。 ️ 本EA基于历史行情进行开发，无法保证未来收益。 在进行实盘操作前，请务必通过模拟账户进行充分测试。 如有问题或需要技术支持，欢迎随时联系。
    Supertrend G5 Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (2)
    专家
    Supertrend G5 Pro – Professional Trading System for XAUUSD Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, designed for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15, and H1 with parameter adjustments). As an advanced upgrade of Supertrend G5, Dynamic Lot Growth allows adaptive position sizing based on account performance , combined with built-in risk management and prop-firm compliant protections to suppo
    Mechanical Will Sovereign AI
    Huu Loc Nguyen
    专家
    ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Mechanical Will Sovereign AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Mechanical Will Regression | Sovereign Channel | Sanctum Shield Safety] Introduction Mechanical Will Sovereign AI is a calculated trend-following system designed to enforce the market's "Mechanical Will" with sovereign authority. It calculates the market's true intent using Linear Regression Slope , constructs a dynamic Sovereign Channel (Regression + StdDev) to define boundaries, and confir
    Oil Pulse Expert
    Pravin Awari
    专家
    Oil Pulse Expert - Precision Order Flow. Data Driven. Oil Pulse Expert is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI). Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergences and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts. One market. One timeframe. One job, done with discipline: USOIL on M5. IMPORTANT! After the purchase pleas
    NAS100 Strategy EA v1
    Sergio Millares Raposo
    专家
    這是一款專業的納斯達克100指數和XAU/USD黃金交易智慧顧問（EA），基於5分鐘時間框架，利用移動平均線交叉來識別趨勢，並為黃金和納斯達克100指數提供精準的入場點。它旨在捕捉快速而穩定的走勢，過濾掉虛假訊號，並避免橫盤震盪行情中的噪音幹擾。對於尋求自動化、穩定性和清晰策略的交易者而言，它是高波動性資產交易的理想選擇。該系統能夠適應XAU/USD和納斯達克指數的動態變化，並可在真實帳戶和注資帳戶中使用。其整合的風險管理功能可保護您的資金，同時讓您充分掌握每個趨勢的潛力....................................................................
    Mean Reversion Monster MT5
    Scott Fredeman
    专家
    MEAN REVERSION MONSTER  This Expert will open trades at a specified distance from the moving average and close trades either when the price reach back to the moving average or at a set Virtual Pips value in the settings. In order to Maximize potential profits additional grid trades are open as the price moves further away from the specified distance in pips from the moving average. There are 3 Grid Levels that can be set to reduce your overall drawdown.  Defaults settings were optimized from
    Oracle MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (24)
    专家
    预言机：交易的未来 Oracle Trading Expert for Meta Trader 旨在利用最新的编程技术和机器学习工具，在 GBPUSD 和黄金市场上提供可靠的性能。借助专有算法和集成神经网络，Oracle 可以有效地分析数据，帮助用户做出明智的交易决策。Oracle 的设计还强调稳定性：其策略经过精心设计，避免过度优化，使其能够适应各种市场条件而无需过度调整。该系统将机器学习模块与 RSI 和布林带等关键指标相结合，创造了一种全面的市场分析和入场时机方法。经过历史数据测试，Oracle 显示出令人鼓舞的结果，为重视稳定性能的交易者提供了一个实用的选择。对于任何交易 GBPUSD 和黄金的人来说，Oracle Trading Expert 都是一款可靠的工具，旨在帮助您自信而平衡地驾驭市场。 此价格仅剩 1 份，之后价格将升至 999 美元 All signals in Profile   >>>>>>  Check my profile 安装（如何设置） 专家的主要优势是超级简单的安装。将 EA 附加到图表，选择每笔交易的风险作为存款的百分比，然后享受专家顾问的工作。
    AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
    John Dickenson
    专家
    Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
    FTMO Trading EA MT5
    Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
    5 (1)
    专家
    Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
    TrendLine GRID
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.83 (18)
    专家
    Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Trend Line REVOLUTION  EA trade the first order based on the indicator signal and builds a grid if the price deviates. After a certain nu
    BaLLzProtector MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    专家
    BaLLzProtector MT5 — 自动化交易系统 BaLLzProtector MT5 是一款智能交易顾问，使用分析算法和自适应方法来应对不断变化的市场环境。它基于价格在剧烈波动后的回撤等规律，并以全自动模式运行。 启动时，只需将该顾问加载到 AUDCAD_e 货币对图表上 — 其他货币对会自动激活。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取详细的设置说明！ 账户要求 交易货币对： AUDCAD_e, NZDCAD_e 账户类型： ECN 杠杆： 1:500 最低存款： $1000 起（推荐以确保算法正常运行） 时间周期： M15 VPS： 推荐用于稳定运行 推荐经纪商： FreshForex 输入参数 交易备注： 显示在日志和账户历史中 M15 交易货币对： 活跃货币对列表（可能取决于后缀） Magic： 唯一的持仓标识符 手数计算方法： 基于风险水平 账户负载 %： 初始手数设置 虚拟止盈： false 狙击模式： true 风险百分比： 每笔交易 精确狙击： 激活 免责声明： 金融市场交易存在风险。请仅使用可承受损失的资金。作者不对可能的损失负责。所有示例和测试结果仅用于演示，
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    专家
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    GoldPro MT5
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (5)
    专家
    GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD 智能交易系统，提供两种可选模式：经典模式和剥头皮模式 GoldPro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 打造的自动交易系统，专为希望获得结构化交易、清晰的风险控制以及能够在不同市场节奏下运行的 EA 的交易者而设计。 在一个EA程序内部，您可以选择 其交易方式 ： 1）经典模式——冷静的逻辑，应对波动和回调 经典方法侧重于反转/均值回归行为（从市场“衰竭”区域入场）和结构化仓位管理。 篮式管理（采用一系列职位管理方式） 可选的严格限制平均值计算（距离/步数/批号系数） 多种退出方式：固定目标、盈亏平衡、尾随逻辑 扩散滤波器 交易时间表控制（工作日/周五截止/周末停止交易） 交易方向选项：买入/卖出/双向/季节性模式 2) 超短线模式——更快的逻辑，把握日内交易机会 动态模式，旨在实现更快的操作，提供灵活的入场方式和全系列的利润保护。 入场策略 选择（不同的短线交易入场逻辑） XAUUSD 自动预设 ： 安全/最优（推荐）/激进 （预设值会自动调整一组短线交易参数） 篮子止盈（现金）+ 利润保护（返还逻辑） 可选择采用金字塔式加仓（盈利时增
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (2)
    专家
    Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (29)
    专家
    传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.87 (30)
    专家
    Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    专家
    道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (140)
    专家
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.15 (41)
    专家
    LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (7)
    专家
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.52 (25)
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    专家
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    2.55 (11)
    专家
    重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (133)
    专家
    更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
    更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
    这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    专家
    Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
    Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
    实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
    最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
    Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    专家
    更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    作者的更多信息
    FI Gold Framework
    Daniele Camerano Spelta Rapini
    专家
    FI Gold Framework  is the free public entry point to the FintechInvest Trading Systems Framework. It runs one protected native H1 strategy module with fixed-lot execution, standardized CME Central Time sessions and optional protective exits. No external indicators, iCustom dependencies or intermarket drivers are required. NO   Grid Trading NO   Reverse Grid NO   Compoundin Extreme NO   Trading on High Volatility NO   Aggressive Scalping  NO   Masked Martingale NO Martingala  Designed for
    FREE
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论