FI Gold Context Guard

FI Gold Context Guard (Pack Evolution) -> is the premium multi-CORE implementation of the FintechInvest™ Trading Systems Framework.
This EA is a protected MetaTrader 5 EA for XAUUSD / GOLD, built around internal CORE modules, portfolio arbitration and context validation.

It is not a generic “one-signal” robot. It is a structured XAUUSD trading framework --> multiple protected CORE modules are coordinated by an Orchestratore Layer, Filtered by the GOLD Context Guard and controlled through a compact public input interface.

NO Grid Trading
NO Reverse Grid
NO Compoundin Extreme
NO Trading on High Volatility
NO Masked Martingale
NO Aggressive Scalping

YES Introduction Offer 

Designed for

  • Small Account: from 100$ (Money Management Automation)
  • Market: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Main timeframe: H1
  • Architecture: protected multi-core EA with context validation
  • Public controls: Risk, Lot mode, Broker Mapping, Portfolio Limits, Strategy Pack, Diagnostics and Visual Panel
Main Features
  • XAUUSD / GOLD on MetaTrader 5
  • Protected CORE01 mean-reversion strategy
  • H1 operating timeframe
  • Fixed-lot execution, default 0.01
  • Native session: 01:00–11:30 CME Central Time
  • Optional Break-Even protection
  • Optional maximum time in trade
  • Automatic XAUUSD / GOLD symbol resolution
  • Hedging and conservative Netting compatibility
  • FintechInvest™ panel and chart theme
  • No external indicators or additional data feeds
These components are part of the advanced FintechInvest™ product line, which is currently undergoing continuous study, research, and validation.

    Latest update — v1.8.8.x Multi-CORE Pack Evolution

    • 5 protected CORE modules inside the Multi-CORE Orchestrator: C-01, C-02, C-03, C-04 and the newly integrated C-05.
    • CORE05 added: native XAUUSD H1 strategy module, validated separately, re-optimized and integrated as a protected internal engine.
    • Simplified public Risk Management: Minimum, Balanced, Aggressive and optional Dynamic Percent mode.
    • Portfolio Arbitration for coordinated CORE execution and exposure control.
    • GOLD Context Guard Gate with SafeGate logic for context-aware trade validation.
    • Automatic XAUUSD / GOLD symbol resolution for easier first-time setup across different MT5 brokers.
    • Automatic driver mapping for the main GOLD context roles, with best-effort broker adaptation.
    • Synthetic USD context proxy based on major FX pairs, reducing dependency on direct Dollar Index availability.
    • Degraded broker mode: if some external drivers are not available, the EA can continue operating without forcing incorrect symbols.
    • Validator Margin Guard: additional pre-trade margin checks to avoid known unaffordable order requests on very small validation accounts.
    • Compact FintechInvest™ visual panel with CORE status, market status, GCG state, driver status, equity and version information.
    • No external indicators required for the current public package.

    Core idea: the internal CORE modules generate strategy signals. The Gold Context Guard does not create entries; it validates whether the surrounding GOLD environment is aligned, neutral or divergent before allowing, filtering or bypassing trading activity according to the selected operating mode and broker conditions.

    What changed in the current public direction

    The project is moving from a single-EA concept toward a protected context-aware trading framework. The current public release remains focused on XAUUSD / GOLD, but the architecture is intentionally modular: strategy CORE modules, risk management, broker mapping, context validation and visual diagnostics are separated into different operational layers.

    This approach allows the framework to evolve progressively. New CORE modules can be added only after validation, while the Context Guard can continue to act as a supervisory layer between the strategy signal and final trade execution.

    Broker mapping and driver behaviour

    Broker symbol names are not standardized across MetaTrader 5 environments. For this reason, the EA includes automatic resolution for the trading symbol and best-effort mapping for the main GOLD context drivers.

    • Trading symbol: the EA attempts to resolve XAUUSD / GOLD automatically.
    • USD context: the EA can use a synthetic USD proxy based on major FX pairs when a direct Dollar Index symbol is not available.
    • External drivers: the EA attempts to resolve equity, technology and precious-metals context symbols where available.
    • Optional drivers: Copper and VIX-style symbols remain broker-dependent and should be enabled only when the symbol is reliable.
    • Degraded mode: if some context symbols are not available, the EA does not force incorrect mappings. It can continue operating with reduced context validation.

    This does not mean that all brokers will produce identical results. Spread, execution model, available symbols, swaps, slippage, tick value, leverage and margin settings remain important and must always be checked before live use.

    Simple Risk Management

    The public version now uses a simplified risk interface designed to make first-time configuration easier. Instead of exposing many internal money-management parameters, the user can select a clear risk profile.

    • Minimum: conservative broker-minimum exposure.
    • Balanced: moderate exposure profile.
    • Aggressive: higher exposure profile for users who understand the additional risk.
    • Dynamic Percent: optional equity-based sizing mode.

    The goal is not to remove risk. Automated trading always involves risk. The goal is to make the public configuration more readable and less dependent on hidden optimization knowledge.

    Live Signal and Forward Monitoring

    A real-account signal may be used to observe the behaviour of the EA under live broker conditions. The purpose of the signal is not to promise future performance, but to document the system through real market phases: active periods, inactive periods, drawdown, profit phases and broker-dependent execution behaviour.

    Forward monitoring is part of the validation process. It should be read together with backtests, broker checks, account size, leverage, spread and risk settings.

    Recommended first test

    1. Use MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester first.
    2. Select XAUUSD / GOLD on H1.
    3. Load the default SET file for your broker or start from the included public default configuration.
    4. Verify that the trading symbol and context drivers are resolved correctly.
    5. Start with Minimum or conservative risk settings.
    6. Check margin requirements, spread, swap and execution quality.
    7. Validate on demo before any live usage.

    Always verify broker GMT offset, symbol specifications, spread, swap, slippage, margin requirements and execution quality before live use.

    Framework direction

    The current product is focused on GOLD / XAUUSD. However, the long-term research direction is broader: the Guard concept can evolve into asset-specific context layers designed to validate, filter and coordinate automated trading activity across different strategy families.

    Possible future research directions may include:

    • Gold Guard — context validation for XAUUSD and GOLD-related systems;
    • WTI / Energy Guard — context validation for oil and energy-sensitive systems;
    • Currency Guard — context validation for FX strategy families;
    • Global Guard — broader market-regime supervision across multiple automated systems;
    • Orchestrator Layer — portfolio-level coordination between validated strategy modules.

    These are research directions, not current product promises. The current public product remains FI Gold Context Guard EA for XAUUSD / GOLD. The important point is that the architecture was designed as a framework, not as a single isolated robot.

    Download the version available on MQL5 Market, test it with your broker and follow the project updates.


    Official presentation and setup guide:
     FI Gold Context Guard EA — XAUUSD Multi-Core Context Framework and Broker SET File Guide

    Risk Disclaimer

    FI Gold Context Guard EA is not financial advice. Automated trading involves risk.

    Backtests, demo results, forward tests and live signal history do not guarantee future performance. Broker execution, spread, slippage, liquidity, account size, leverage, margin requirements and market conditions can significantly affect results.

    Users should understand MetaTrader 5 testing, automated trading, risk management and the limitations of historical simulations before using any Expert Advisor or copying any trading signal.

    Рекомендуем также
    Trend Candle CatcherManager
    Manvinder Saini
    Эксперты
    CandleStrike Manager is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. After the trader activates Buy Wait or Sell Wait, the EA waits for the next confirmed bullish or bearish candle before opening a position. The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on the trader’s selected risk percentage, places the stop loss beyond the signal candle, and sets the take-profit target using a customizable risk-to-reward ratio. When the trade reaches 1R, it moves the stop loss to the entry price to
    TradeGhost
    Stefano Padovano
    Эксперты
    Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
    Breaking Hearts
    Eduardo Molina Beltran
    Эксперты
    Breaking Hearts is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed mainly to trade XAUUSD / Gold through breakouts of technical levels. The system analyzes price structure on the H1 timeframe, identifies swing highs and swing lows, and places pending orders when price approaches those areas. When there is no open position, the EA can place a Buy Stop above the latest confirmed swing high and a Sell Stop below the latest confirmed swing low. If one order is triggered, the system manages the open pos
    Automate Gold
    Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba
    Эксперты
    I am Automate Gold a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading, combining three battle-tested strategies ( Supertrend, Breakout , and Mean Reversion ) that work in harmony to adapt to any market condition. Built with real trading intelligence at its core, I bring together Machine Learning prediction (optional), dynamic risk management ( low, medium and high ), and smart recovery systems to deliver consistent, calculated results not random noise. Plug and play no set
    USDJPY focused Breaker
    Kyo Tani
    Эксперты
    The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
    Trend Gold MT5
    An Qing Hu
    Эксперты
    Trend Gold EA is a fully automatic gold trading system that combines trend-following and grid averaging, exclusively developed for the XAUUSD instrument. Its core entry logic relies on triple verification from trend identification, trend strength evaluation and price filtering. Equipped with Martingale progressive lot averaging and intelligent trailing stop loss, the EA gains substantial returns during trending markets and generates steady profits via global total take-profit rules in ranging ma
    Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    Эксперты
    This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
    ICT Sentinel
    Allan Njuguna Kimani
    Эксперты
    ICT Sentinel — Институциональный советник Smart Money Полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник на основе ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Определяет ордер-блоки, FVG, снятие ликвидности, BOS и CHoCH, торгует только при совпадении нескольких сигналов. Преимущества Торговля целой корзиной инструментов с одного графика Расчёт размера позиции по риску (% от баланса, а не фиксированный лот) Автобезубыток, частичное закрытие, ATR-трейлинг, лестница фиксации прибыли Дневной лимит убытков, блокир
    Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA Measure trend strength. Trade with confidence. Recover intelligently. Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines Vortex Indicator trend strength analysis with a sophisticated Grid Recovery Engine to identify and trade strong directional market movements. By evaluating the relationship and separation between the Vortex Indicator's positive and negative lines, the EA determines not only the trend direction but also the strength
    Gbp Rsi Buy Milker
    Jaume Sancho Serra
    Эксперты
    Double RSI Buy – Expert Advisor for GBP/USD (M1) Double RSI Buy is an expert advisor designed to trade the GBP/USD pair on the 1-minute time frame. Its logic is based on a combination of two RSI indicators, which identify entry opportunities in oversold conditions and manage exits in overbought zones. Main Features: Strategy based on double RSI (Relative Strength Index) logic. Optimized timeframe: M1 (1 minute). Instrument: GBP/USD. Trades are executed at candle open, with no order duplication.
    Sir Stoch and Commodities
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Эксперты
    An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
    Stochastic Gold Scalper
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Stochastic Gold Scalper Автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, торгующий по свечным паттернам с опциональным подтверждением осциллятором Stochastic, контролируемой сеточной стратегией и гибким управлением капиталом ОПИСАНИЕ Stochastic Gold Scalper — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для полностью автоматической и дисциплинированной торговли на основе классического свечного анализа. Вместо торговли по субъективным ощущениям система работает по об
    Lunar Gold
    Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
    Эксперты
    LUNAR GOLD   is an advanced, fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). Just as the Moon has governed the tides of the oceans for centuries, dictating a constant and powerful rhythm, Lunar Gold is designed to analyze and adapt to the liquidity shifts and rapid movements within the precious metals market. Historical merchant chronicles often mentioned traders who sought out harmony between natural cycles and market behavior. Lunar Gold mod
    Malaysian Support and Resistance
    Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
    Эксперты
    Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
    Ichi Grid Lot EA
    Hoai Phuong Tran
    Эксперты
    [ENGLISH] ICHIMOKU DCA PRO - Advanced Grid & Flash Crash Protection EA A premium Expert Advisor combining the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with a modern DCA Grid system, fortified with the most advanced Safety Protections available on MQL5 today. This guide explains the parameters as they appear in the Inputs tab of MetaTrader 5. 1. ICHIMOKU SETUP (CORE LOGIC) •Timeframe for Trading: Timeframe used to check price position relative to Span B. •Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen/Senkou Span B Pe
    EA EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader
    Huu Tri Nguyen
    Эксперты
    EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader Automated EMA and RSI Trading System with Trend Filtering and Risk Management Short Description EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader is an automated MetaTrader 5 trading system combining EMA crossover analysis, RSI filtering, trailing stop management, and market-safe order handling for structured trend-following execution. Overview EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader is an automated trading system designed for trend-following and momentum-based execution across multiple market conditions. T
    LF CoreX Pro
    Lindbergh Allan Henri Belle Kingue
    Эксперты
    LF CoreX EURUSD Edition – Professional Trend Following EA ‎ ‎LF CoreX EURUSD Edition is a professional automated trading robot designed to exploit market trends with precision and discipline. ‎It is based on a multi-timeframe trend following logic, entering trades exclusively in the direction of the dominant market flow. ‎ ‎The robot is optimized exclusively for the EURUSD pair, where it has demonstrated its strongest performance during testing, including a high Sharpe Ratio, reflecting a balanc
    Bull Bat
    Ryuki Ohno
    Эксперты
    Этот экспертный советник (EA) использует простую, но надёжную стратегию, основанную на расхождении между краткосрочной и долгосрочной экспоненциальными скользящими средними (EMA) — EMA20 и EMA200. Открытие позиции происходит в направлении тренда при пересечении ценой EMA200. Советник ориентирован на сильные трендовые движения и построен по принципу торговли по тренду, с целью захвата крупных ценовых движений. Рекомендуемые настройки: Валютная пара: USDJPY Таймфрейм: H1 (можно изменить после тес
    Supertrend G5 Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Supertrend G5 Pro – Professional Trading System for XAUUSD Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, designed for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15, and H1 with parameter adjustments). As an advanced upgrade of Supertrend G5, Dynamic Lot Growth allows adaptive position sizing based on account performance , combined with built-in risk management and prop-firm compliant protections to suppo
    Mechanical Will Sovereign AI
    Huu Loc Nguyen
    Эксперты
    ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Mechanical Will Sovereign AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Mechanical Will Regression | Sovereign Channel | Sanctum Shield Safety] Introduction Mechanical Will Sovereign AI is a calculated trend-following system designed to enforce the market's "Mechanical Will" with sovereign authority. It calculates the market's true intent using Linear Regression Slope , constructs a dynamic Sovereign Channel (Regression + StdDev) to define boundaries, and confir
    Oil Pulse Expert
    Pravin Awari
    Эксперты
    Oil Pulse Expert - Precision Order Flow. Data Driven. Oil Pulse Expert is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI). Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergences and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts. One market. One timeframe. One job, done with discipline: USOIL on M5. IMPORTANT! After the purchase pleas
    NAS100 Strategy EA v1
    Sergio Millares Raposo
    Эксперты
    Профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor, EA) для индексов Nasdaq 100 и XAU/USD, работающий на 5-минутном таймфрейме и основанный на пересечениях скользящих средних для выявления трендов и четких точек входа в сделки с золотом и индексом Nasdaq 100. Он разработан для обнаружения быстрых и устойчивых движений, отфильтровывая ложные сигналы и избегая шума на боковых рынках. Идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся к автоматизации, стабильности и четкой стратегии в отношении высоковолатильного
    Mean Reversion Monster MT5
    Scott Fredeman
    Эксперты
    MEAN REVERSION MONSTER  This Expert will open trades at a specified distance from the moving average and close trades either when the price reach back to the moving average or at a set Virtual Pips value in the settings. In order to Maximize potential profits additional grid trades are open as the price moves further away from the specified distance in pips from the moving average. There are 3 Grid Levels that can be set to reduce your overall drawdown.  Defaults settings were optimized from
    Oracle MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (24)
    Эксперты
    Oracle: Будущее торговли Oracle Trading Expert для Meta Trader создан для обеспечения надежной производительности на рынках GBPUSD и золота, опираясь на новейшие методы программирования и инструменты машинного обучения. Благодаря собственным алгоритмам и интегрированной нейронной сети Oracle эффективно анализирует данные, помогая пользователям принимать обоснованные торговые решения. Дизайн Oracle также подчеркивает стабильность: его стратегии созданы так, чтобы избегать чрезмерной оптимизации,
    AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
    John Dickenson
    Эксперты
    Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
    FTMO Trading EA MT5
    Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
    TrendLine GRID
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.83 (18)
    Эксперты
    Весенняя распродажа 50%!  Цена $199. Обычная цена $399 Уникальные сет-файлы и все рекомендации предоставляются бесплатно. Все будущие обновления советника включены в стоимость. После покупки свяжитесь со мной, и я помогу вам правильно установить и настроить робота. Я также поделюсь с вами информацией о том, как получить бесплатный VPS у надежного брокера. Это сеточный советник с уникальной системой закрытия всей серии ордеров с прибылью по сигналам индикатора Trend Line PRO. Trend Line REVOLUTI
    BaLLzProtector MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Эксперты
    BaLLzProtector MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система BaLLzProtector MT5 — это торговый советник, использующий алгоритмы анализа и методы адаптации к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Он построен на основе закономерностей, таких как возврат цены после резких движений, и работает в полностью автоматическом режиме. Для запуска достаточно установить советник на график валютной пары AUDCAD_e — остальные пары активируются автоматически. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получит
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
    GoldPro MT5
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (5)
    Эксперты
    GoldPro (MT5) — советник по XAUUSD с 2 режимами: Classic и Scalping GoldPro — автоматическая торговая система для XAUUSD (золото) , созданная для тех, кому важны понятная логика, контроль рисков и возможность адаптировать стиль торговли под разные фазы рынка. Внутри одного советника можно выбрать режим работы : 1) Classic Mode — более спокойная логика для откатов и движений “волнами” Режим, ориентированный на входы в моменты “перегрева” рынка (зоны истощения движения) и структурное сопровождение
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    Эксперты
    Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (24)
    Эксперты
    Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.93 (28)
    Эксперты
    Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    Эксперты
    ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.13 (38)
    Эксперты
    ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (5)
    Эксперты
    Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.65 (23)
    Эксперты
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Эксперты
    Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    5 (21)
    Эксперты
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (213)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    Эксперты
    Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Эксперты
    Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Эксперты
    Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4 (36)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.32 (25)
    Эксперты
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Эксперты
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Эксперты
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    Эксперты
    Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
    HFT Spike EA
    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    Эксперты
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    Другие продукты этого автора
    FI Gold Framework
    Daniele Camerano Spelta Rapini
    Эксперты
    FI Gold Framework  is the free public entry point to the FintechInvest Trading Systems Framework. It runs one protected native H1 strategy module with fixed-lot execution, standardized CME Central Time sessions and optional protective exits. No external indicators, iCustom dependencies or intermarket drivers are required. NO   Grid Trading NO   Reverse Grid NO   Compoundin Extreme NO   Trading on High Volatility NO   Aggressive Scalping  NO   Masked Martingale NO Martingala  Designed for
    FREE
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв