SP500 Smart BUY EA

The SP500 is one of the most liquid, widely followed and actively traded markets in the world. However, taking advantage of its movements consistently requires time, discipline, fast reaction and precise risk management. SP500 Smart BUY EA was created to automate that process.

This Expert Advisor analyses the market, executes trades and manages buy cycles autonomously, allowing the user to participate in the potential of the SP500 without having to monitor every price movement. Its proprietary internal engine combines automation, dynamic position management and configurable equity protection in a system designed to run continuously on MetaTrader 5.

Historical simulations carried out since 2020 show positive results in all analysed periods, with returns above 100%, 200% and even 400% in certain annual periods. All of this with a simple configuration, reduced to only two visible parameters, making SP500 Smart BUY EA an automated, powerful and easy-to-use tool for those seeking systematic exposure to the SP500.

Programme description

SP500 Smart BUY EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 specifically developed to trade the SP500 index or its usual broker equivalents, such as US500, SPX500 or USA500.

The programme uses a proprietary internal engine to identify buying opportunities and manage trading cycles automatically. The strategic logic is internally configured, so the user does not need to adjust multiple technical parameters or modify sensitive system rules.

The robot works through automatic cycle management. When the system’s internal conditions are met, it can start a buy cycle, manage pending entries and market orders, calculate exit targets and control the equity protection configured by the user.

To make visual monitoring easier, the chart is set to M5 and includes moving averages as market context references. These visual elements are for guidance only and do not necessarily represent the complete internal logic of the programme.

Main features

  • Specifically designed for SP500 / US500 / SPX500 / USA500.
  • Proprietary internal buy engine.
  • Automatic trading cycle management.
  • Entries managed through pending orders and market orders.
  • Dynamic calculation of the cycle target.
  • Lot size calculated according to the account balance.
  • Configurable equity protection from the cycle equity peak.
  • Visual chart in M5.
  • Visual moving averages as market context references.
  • Simple configuration with only two visible parameters.
  • Compatible with continuous operation via VPS.
  • Internal strategic parameters protected against incorrect modifications.

Backtests and historical simulations

The following table shows different historical simulations carried out on the SP500 with the indicated configuration. These results are for informational purposes and help visualise the behaviour of the system under certain market conditions, spread, leverage and lot configuration:

Period Lot Variable Stop Equity Variable Return Max. Drawdown Number of trades
2020-2021 0.001 50% 83.51% 26.95% 22
2021-2022 0.001 50% 45.07% 31.91% 17
2022-2023 0.001 50% 460.27% 40.50% 50
2023-2024 0.001 50% 91.66% 36.62% 23
2024-2025 0.001 50% 120.43% 37.29% 18
2025-2026 0.001 50% 257.29% 33.38% 28
2026 YTD 0.001 50% 28.28% 19.94% 9

These simulations reflect the potential of the robot in different market environments, while also showing the importance of properly controlling the lot size and the equity protection level.

Note: the results shown correspond to historical tests and do not guarantee future returns. Real performance may vary depending on the broker, execution, spread, commissions, slippage, contract size and market conditions.

Advantages

High potential in historical simulations: backtests carried out since 2020 show positive results in all analysed periods, with several periods delivering returns above 100%.

Simple configuration: the user only needs to adjust the lot factor per balance and the equity protection level.

Protected logic: the internal strategic parameters cannot be modified, helping to maintain consistent operation and reduce the risk of configuration errors.

Automatic management: the robot analyses the market, launches entries, manages the cycle and applies equity protection when required.

Balance adaptation: the lot size is calculated according to the account balance, allowing proportional volume allocation.

Clear visual monitoring: the chart is displayed in M5 with visual references to make market supervision easier.

VPS usage: the system is designed to run continuously as long as MetaTrader 5 remains open and connected.

Limitations

  • The robot is designed only for symbols related to the SP500.
  • It should not be used on multiple charts of the same symbol at the same time.
  • Broker conditions may affect the result: spread, commissions, contract size, leverage, margin requirements and execution.
  • The system uses cycle-based management and may open several trades within the same cycle.
  • Volume may increase in consecutive entries according to the internal logic of the system.
  • It does not guarantee profits.
  • Results obtained in backtests, demo accounts or historical tests do not guarantee future results.
  • MetaTrader 5 must remain open, or a VPS must be used, so that the robot can manage trades correctly.

Variables and recommendations for use

The robot only shows two configurable variables to the user:

1. Inp_LotePorEuroBalance

Defines the lot size according to the account balance.

Approximate examples:

Inp_LotePorEuroBalance = 0.001 Balance 1,000 → 1.00 lot Balance 5,000 → 5.00 lots Balance 10,000 → 10.00 lots

The value 0.001 is the configuration used in the historical simulations shown above. This value allows the system’s potential to be better exploited, but it also implies high exposure, especially on small accounts or with brokers that have demanding margin requirements.

Using values above 0.001 is not recommended, as the robot may open several consecutive entries within the same cycle, which could significantly increase exposure, reduce available margin or cause relevant losses in adverse scenarios.

For a more conservative use, lower values may be used.

2. Inp_StopEquityPicoPct

Defines the maximum allowed drop from the equity peak reached during the active cycle.

Example:

Inp_StopEquityPicoPct = 50.0

If, during a cycle, equity falls by 50% from the peak recorded in that cycle, the robot will close the system’s active trades and cancel the related pending orders.

A lower value applies closer protection, but it may close cycles before the system completes its management. A higher value allows more room for the cycle, but also increases the risk assumed.

Recommendations for use

  • Test first on a demo account.
  • Start with a low lot factor.
  • Preferably use a hedging account.
  • Do not run the robot on multiple charts of the same symbol.
  • Use a VPS for continuous operation.
  • Check that the broker’s symbol actually corresponds to the SP500.
  • Check the contract specifications before trading live.
  • Do not manually modify trades opened by the robot unless you intend to intervene in the cycle.
  • Keep automated trading enabled in MetaTrader 5.

Important risk notice

Trading CFDs, indices and leveraged products involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. SP500 Smart BUY EA uses automatic cycle-based management and may open several trades within the same cycle, with the possibility of increasing volume in consecutive entries.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Past results, backtests, optimisations or demo account tests do not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change, and each broker’s conditions can significantly affect the behaviour of the system.

The user is responsible for correctly configuring the lot factor, understanding the risk assumed, checking their broker’s conditions and testing the robot before using it on a real account.


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5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
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