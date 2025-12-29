🚀 DanT Trading Panel EA

Smart. Fast. Clean. Built for disciplined traders.

The DanT Trading Panel EA is a powerful yet lightweight trade-management tool designed to make manual trading on MetaTrader 5 faster, safer, and more organized. It provides a clean, intuitive interface that allows you to execute and manage trades directly from the chart — without distractions or unnecessary complexity.

Built for traders who value precision and structure, this panel helps turn every trade into a well-documented decision.

✨ Key Features

⚡ One-Click Trade Execution

Open Buy or Sell trades instantly from the panel without opening order windows. Ideal for fast markets, scalping, and precise entries.

🎯 Smart Risk Management

Choose between:

Fixed lot sizing , or

Automatic percentage-based risk per trade

The panel calculates position size based on your stop loss and account balance, helping you apply consistent risk management on every trade.

🧾 Trade Comments for Better Journaling

Before placing a trade, you can add a custom comment directly in the panel.

This comment is attached to each order and can later be used to:

Track trade ideas and setups

Record strategy names or session notes

Improve post-trade review and journaling

Export clean data for external trading journals

This feature encourages discipline and helps transform trading into a structured, data-driven process.

📊 Full Trade Control

Manage your positions effortlessly:

Close all trades instantly

Close only BUY positions

Close only SELL positions

Control number of entries per click

Set Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips

All controls are visible and accessible in one compact panel.

🧠 Smart Status & Safety Monitoring

The panel continuously displays:

Whether Algo Trading is enabled

Current spread in real time

Execution readiness and system status

Built-in checks help prevent accidental or unsafe trade execution.

🎨 Clean & Customizable Interface

Designed for comfort and clarity:

Multiple visual themes (Lavender, Dark, Ocean, Forest, and more)

Collapsible layout to save chart space

Well-spaced buttons for accuracy

Modern, distraction-free appearance

💾 Smart Memory & Persistence

Your preferences are saved automatically:

Lot size or risk %

Stop Loss and Take Profit values

Trade count

Panel layout state

Selected theme

Reload the EA and continue exactly where you left off.

⚙️ Lightweight, Stable & Efficient

Optimized for MT5 performance

No external dependencies

Safe order execution logic

Works on any symbol and timeframe

✅ Ideal For

✔ Manual traders

✔ Scalpers and day traders

✔ Price action traders

✔ Traders who keep a trading journal

✔ Anyone who values speed, clarity, and control