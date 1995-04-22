Aurora Quantum Killer

  • Entry System (Price Action Breakout): The EA does not use lagging indicators; instead, it utilizes pure price action at the opening of a new bar by placing two pending orders simultaneously (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) at a specified distance ( DistancePoints ) .

  • Position Management: Features a OneTradeOnly function. If one pending order is triggered into an active position, the opposite pending order is instantly deleted to maintain a maximum of 1 open position .

  • Recovery System (Martingale): If the previous trade closed in a loss, the EA multiplies the next lot size based on the LotMultiplier . The lot size resets to the base lot ( Lots ) immediately after a profitable trade .

  • Profit & Capital Protection: Equipped with a dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor, and a Daily Profit Target ( DailyProfitTarget ) that closes all positions and halts trading for the day once the target is met .


    • 推荐产品
    Deep Trend Pro
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    专家
    DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    专家
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Malaysian Support and Resistance
    Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
    专家
    Classic SNR EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 多品种支撑阻力交易，基于趋势逻辑 概述 Classic SNR Breakout EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，使用日线摆动点识别结构性支撑与阻力水平（Support & Resistance），并根据 H1 价格行为相对于这些水平的表现执行交易。EA 应用 双重逻辑 ：在上涨趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平下方（拒绝信号）时做空；在下跌趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平上方（拒绝信号）时做多。当 H1 收盘价果断突破水平时，也会交易突破信号。 EA 可同时扫描多达 14 个交易品种，自动解析经纪商特定的品种名称和后缀。 本策略适用于理解结构性水平可根据市场环境既充当支撑/阻力又充当突破触发器的交易者。 工作原理 EA 分析日线收盘价，在可配置的回溯期内识别高点和低点。这些摆动点成为结构性的支撑和阻力水平。然后 EA 监控 H1 K线收盘价相对于每个 SNR 水平的表现，并应用 基于趋势的逻辑 来确定交易方向。 核心交易逻辑 EA 并非简单地单向交易突破。相反，它会评估价格位置和 H1 收盘行为： 价格
    Gold Zone EA
    Simon Reger
    4.02 (44)
    专家
    Gold Zone EA 是一款全自动交易系统，通过供需区（Supply & Demand）分析市场结构，并根据预定义的价格反应执行交易。 EA 集成了区间识别、动能分析、EMA 趋势过滤、多级止盈、保本机制、跟踪止损以及一个内置的手动交易面板，可直接在图表中操作。 EA 适用于多种交易品种，包括： XAUUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD 以及其他外汇、指数和差价合约产品。 不需要任何外部 DLL 或库。 交易逻辑 供需区识别 EA 通过以下元素识别结构性价格区域： 基础蜡烛（Base High / Base Low） 蜡烛形态过滤 可选 EMA 趋势强度 区间大小及重叠检查 自动移除无效区间 区间在多次被突破或达到无效计数时失效。 区间激活 当价格满足以下条件时，区间被激活（“armed”）： 在供应区下沿上方收线 在需求区上沿下方收线 仅激活的区间会触发交易信号。 动能蜡烛入场 EA 在以下条件满足时开仓： 蜡烛向区间方向形成明显动能 蜡烛实体达到最小定义大小 蜡烛与区间的距离在允许范围内 不会开仓的情况包括： 高点差、已有同方向持仓、EMA 条件不满
    FREE
    HMA Crossover
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    专家
    HMA Crossover EA – MT5 利用 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 的速度和精度，在 MetaTrader 5 上实现全自动趋势跟随交易。 HMA Crossover EA 专为希望快速捕捉新兴趋势，同时保持严格风险控制的交易者设计。通过结合快速 HMA 与慢速 HMA，EA 能提前识别潜在趋势变化，并通过基于 ATR 的动态止损和止盈管理风险。 清晰、纪律化、高效。 核心策略逻辑 EA 持续监控： 快速 HMA – 早期动量探测 慢速 HMA – 趋势确认 当发生交叉时，EA 会根据您的参数进行风险评估并执行交易。 无多余滤波器， 无复杂操作， 纯粹的趋势反应逻辑，动态适应市场波动。 主要功能 动态 HMA 交叉检测 自动检测多头和空头交叉信号，可自定义 HMA 周期和图表时间框架。 基于 ATR 的止损与止盈 SL 和 TP 水平根据以下参数计算： ATR 周期 ATR SL/TP 乘数 根据实时市场波动自适应，而非固定点位。 高级风险控制 可配置 最大风险百分比 固定手数选项 保证金智能管理 下单前自动检查现有仓位
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (241)
    专家
    Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
    Gold Martingale Robot
    Borriphat Maitree
    专家
    彻底改变您的黄金交易！使用“Gold Martingale Robot EA”（MT5）释放指数级与可持续的增长 您厌倦了不断盯着图表吗？每次发布重大经济新闻时都会感到压力？或者您曾经赚取过利润，却因为周末持仓而眼睁睁看着它们消失？ 停止试错吧！隆重推出 Gold Martingale Robot EA —— 终极 MT5 自动化交易系统，专为寻求长期投资组合增长、指数级复利回报以及严格风险管理协议的严肃投资者而设计。 为什么“Gold Martingale Robot EA”是您投资组合中缺失的那块拼图？ 1. 投资组合指数级增长（复利的力量） 这款 EA 并非为短期高风险赌博而生，而是为“长期”盈利而设计。该算法利用复利的力量，使您的账户能够稳步增长。今天的利润将成为明天创造倍增回报的资本。 2. ️ 零周末持仓风险 告别周末的焦虑！我们的系统遵循严格的规则：“周末不持仓”。这消除了周一早晨市场滑点的严重风险，并为您节省了大量不必要的隔夜利息（Swap）费用。 3. 智能“红色新闻”规避系统 在经济新闻发布（红色文件夹事件）导致市场剧烈波动期间，标准交易
    Flow life
    Bannawat Pipatniwat
    专家
    EA trades following the gold price trend (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. With a capital of $1,000 per 0.01 lot, it can generate daily cash flow of around $15–$30 per day. The system includes: Recovery system (averaging positions) Cut-loss protection system Backtest results: From early 2025 until now, the system has been cut-lossed only 6 times. (10,000 cent account – No cut loss +3xx% profit) The EA is designed to generate profits continuously, whether the gold market is in an uptrend or a do
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    专家
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Eldorado Scalper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    专家
    Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    专家
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    PullBackSniper
    Fernando Da Silva Candido
    专家
    PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
    Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
    Edwin Santosa
    专家
    KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    专家
    SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
    Haven JPY Miner
    Maksim Tarutin
    专家
    Haven JPY Miner - USDJPY 专用算法 隆重介绍 Haven JPY Miner – 一款专为 USDJPY 货币对设计和调整的专业自动交易程序（EA）。这是一个为需要现成系统化方法且无需长时间参数调整的交易者提供的解决方案。 该 EA 配备了 Smart Time Sync 技术。您不再需要计算经纪商服务器的时间偏移量 (GMT Offset)。EA 会通过 API 自动与世界时间同步，确定正确的交易时段。 我的其他产品 -> 点击这里 || EA 信号监控 -> 查看 主要特点 专注于 USDJPY: 算法充分考虑了该货币对的具体运动特征。 即插即用 (Plug & Play): 设置最少。策略已“内置”其中。您只需选择风险。 智能时间同步 (Smart Time Sync): 自动检测服务器时间。无论是冬令时还是夏令时，无需用户干预即可正常工作。 安全性: 无马丁格尔 (Martingale)、网格 (Grid) 或加仓摊平。每笔交易都有止损 (Stop Loss) 保护。 恢复功能: 如果终端重启，EA 将获取当前市场状态并继续工作。 主要设置 Auto_G
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    专家
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    Maximum Infinity Pro
    Jatuporn Kamwang
    专家
    Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5 高级网格 EA Maximum Infinity Pro 是一款专业级的智能交易系统 (EA)，专为 MetaTrader 5 设计，它将先进的网格交易逻辑与强大的风险管理以及自适应的入场/出场策略相结合。这款 EA 既适合希望获得可靠、灵活且全自动交易解决方案的初学者，也适合经验丰富的交易者。 主要特点 智能网格系统 (Smart Grid System): 通过动态手数调整和网格间距，自动管理买入/卖出网格，以在各种市场条件下实现最佳性能。 自适应入场逻辑 (Adaptive Entry Logic): 使用多种指标和过滤器来识别高概率的交易入场点，减少不必要的交易并提高胜率。 整体盈利平仓与追踪止损 (Basket Take Profit & Trailing): 当达到目标利润时关闭所有网格仓位，或在强劲趋势中使用追踪止损逻辑以最大化收益。 暂停交易与新闻过滤 (Cutoff & News Filter): 在高影响新闻、NFP (非农就业数据) 发布期间或达到每日盈利目标时自动暂停交易，以保护您的资金。 Telegram
    Quora
    Suresh Pargunam
    专家
    XAUUSD Swing PRO EA v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) swing trading. The EA combines EMA trend analysis, breakout confirmation, ATR-based volatility management, and advanced trade protection features to deliver stable and disciplined trading performance. This EA is optimized for traders seeking controlled drawdown, high-quality entries, and long-term consistency in both personal and funded trading accounts.
    MAM White
    Matei-Alexandru Mihai
    专家
    仅剩 7/10 份，首发价格 $85！ 理念 — “只有当市场说可以时才构建。” 大多数网格只是随意放置水平然后祈祷。MAM White 会先请求许可——来自趋势、来自波动率、来自您的经纪商。它只在快速 EMA 与强大的慢速 EMA 趋势一致，并且价格与中心保持适当距离时才会构建单向 LIMIT 网格。没有趋势？不构建。刚刚翻转？冷却期。点差过大或超出交易时间？暂停。 当它行动时，它会谨慎行事：LIMIT 订单在 EMA_fast 周围以精确的步长布置，每个订单都通过服务器验证，并考虑止损/冻结水平。如果无法在下单时安全附加止盈，则在成交后再附加，无需任何麻烦。最终结果是一个像纪律助手一样的网格：与走势一致、受控、且避免经纪商错误。冷静的结构 > 混乱的成交。 (其余技术部分同样精准翻译，不失吸引力)
    Aurum Cipher
    Zhi Jie Jin
    专家
    简短介绍 Aurum Cipher 是一款主要为 XAUUSD M5 设计的 MetaTrader 5 趋势延续型 EA。它在 K 线收盘后检查趋势、波动和价格结构，并在条件一致时执行交易。 交易方式 Aurum Cipher 采用选择性入场方式，不追求高频交易。系统通过内部的均线结构、趋势斜率、波动水平、K 线质量和摆动位置过滤信号。核心信号参数已在程序内设置，用户输入主要用于交易方向、执行、仓位、止损、持仓管理和交易时段。 系统具有以下交易特征： - 信号仅在已收盘 K 线上确认 - 使用市价单入场 - 多单和空单可分别启用或关闭 - 同一品种和 Magic Number 同时只管理一个持仓 - 不使用网格、马丁格尔或亏损加仓 当品种名称包含 XAUUSD 或 GOLD 时，EA 会将其识别为黄金品种，包括带有后缀的名称，例如 XAUUSD.m。默认参数主要围绕 XAUUSD M5 设计。其他品种可以测试，但应在对应经纪商的报价、合约和交易成本环境中单独验证。 信号周期可选 M5、M15、M30 或 H1。在黄金 M5 模式下，如果当前 M5 周期没有入场，EA 还
    Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
    Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
    专家
    注意，白金交易者！ XPTUSD 趋势保护型 EA 不会随意开仓。 它只在趋势明确且市场确认时才入场。 避免噪音和过度交易，保护账户不被破坏。 智能风险管理：连续亏损后降低仓位，连胜时增加盈利机会。 每笔交易独立——无马丁格尔、网格或对冲。 渐进式止损保护利润，同时不阻碍趋势发展。 适应伦敦、纽约及中间交易时段。 可控回撤，长期稳定。 为追求稳健而非侥幸的交易者设计。 XPTUSD 趋势保护型 EA 是一个完全自动化的专家顾问，专为 白金 (XPTUSD) 设计，运行于 M15 时间框架。 详细说明 系统基于 多时间框架趋势跟随逻辑 ，只有在市场结构、趋势强度和波动性确认时才执行交易，显著减少低质量操作。 核心特性是 自适应风险管理 ：仓位大小根据账户余额、ATR 计算的止损距离以及对近期交易表现敏感的风险系数动态调整。连续亏损后，EA 会自动降低风险并启动冷却期，以优先保护资本。 渐进式止损 会随着价格向有利方向移动而调整，遵循 非线性保护曲线 ，逐步锁定利润，同时不限制趋势的完全发展。 EA 还会根据 伦敦、纽约及中间时段 调整操作参数，提高低质量时段的选择性，并在流动性和
    TurboGain EA
    Sabrina Hellal
    5 (3)
    专家
    LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER Old Price: ~~$1400~~ Promo Price: $340   Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $340   Next Price Increase: $400 Live Performance & Signals VT Markets Live Signals: [CLICK HERE Signal 1] | Set File in Use: LAST SET 01-05-2026 (Optimized for IC Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, etc.) EXNESS Live Account: LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS (Note: Profits and initial capital have been successfully withdrawn and transferred to VT Markets). User Guide & Technical Ma
    Outro
    Manuel Gonzales
    5 (3)
    专家
    " Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
    FREE
    Volt PRISM
    Ahmad Ali Lutfi
    专家
    Volt Prism EA Most traders lose because the market moves against them. Volt Prism EA turns that around. IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide with recommended settings for your broker. LIMITED PRICE:  Price increases by $50 with every 10 purchases . Final price: $2,999 . The earlier you buy, the more you save. Real Results. Not Marketing. Break-even in 7 days of live trading. That's not a backtest. That's not a demo account. That'
    Infinite Calm Waters
    Ridzq Adnan Cikal
    5 (1)
    专家
    Infinite Calm Waters EA Infinite Calm Waters EA Infinite Calm Waters 是一款为追求准确性、可靠性和高性能的交易者而打造的先进交易机器人，适用于不断变化的外汇市场。基于强大的多货币系统，该专家顾问（EA）将顶级波动交易方法集成到您的交易工具中。只需将其应用于 XAGUSD M30 图表，Infinite Calm Waters EA将自动监控并执行多个外汇交易对的交易，帮助您节省宝贵的时间和精力。 Infinite Calm Waters 如何操作？ Infinite Calm Waters EA 采用波动交易方法，检测关键支撑和阻力区，在明确的价格区间内有效交易。它不断审核实时市场数据，以确保您的交易依赖于及时和明智的选择。这种灵活的方法在各种市场情境中表现出色，是新手和经验丰富的交易者可靠的工具。 要获得可靠的结果， 使用正确的设置至关重要 。请联系我，我将为您提供这些设置。 指向指南博客的链接： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752859 为什么选择 Infinite Cal
    Statistical MT5 scanner dashboard for forex pairs
    Mark Nicole Olarte
    专家
    统计优势交易 investment 的 8 大支柱 引言 在交易中，过去并不预示未来。但嵌入在时间中的模式揭示了等待重复的市场节奏。本指南将向您介绍“统计优势交易的八大支柱”——这是一个将历史数据转化为可执行交易情报的综合框架。 该系统的核心是历史数据。与稍纵即逝的指标或滞后信号不同，历史模式揭示了金融市场的季节性脉搏——这些模式已重复了数十年，受人类商业、机构行为和经济需求等不变周期的影响。 以农民为例：他们知道什么时候是收获季节，因为自然界遵循阳光和降雨的可预测周期。金融市场的运作方式亦是如此。盈利报告、财政预算和投资组合再平衡在价格走势中形成了季节性模式。这是资金流经全球市场的基本节奏。 历史模式 (HIST) - 核心策略 默认权重：30% 市场的记忆 历史模式分析回答了一个基本问题：“在过去 30 年的特定一周内，某货币对向一个方向波动的程度有多大？”例如，如果 EURUSD 在第 15 周上涨了 23 次，下跌了 7 次，那么这就是 77% 的历史看涨优势。这是对重复周期的观察。 真实的季节性供需 农业周期为市场模式提供了完美的类比： 收获高峰期： 高供应和稳定的需求导致价
    XAU Titan Pro
    Sourav Suklabaidya
    专家
    Welcome to XAU Titan Pro - The Premier XAUUSD Trading Engine I am an algorithmic developer focused entirely on one asset class: GOLD (XAUUSD). I engineer highly specialized, volatility-adapted Expert Advisors designed to extract consistent, sustainable growth from the most aggressive market in the world. XAU Titan Pro is the result of relentless quantitative testing. It abandons dangerous, overly complex mentalities. Instead, it trades with discipline, patience, and strict mathematical expectanc
    AutoTrade US500
    Amirhossein Bakhtiari
    专家
    AutoTradeBot++ – Line-Based Pending Orders & Multi-Level Risk-Free EA Draw your lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest. AutoTradeBot++ is a professional Expert Advisor for trade execution and risk management, designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk, and automated risk-free management – without losing control of their strategy. You choose where to trade, the EA handles how to trade. Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD) , Dow Jones (US30)
    CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
    Chainarong Yensawat
    专家
    NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
    The Hunter FX
    Xokomil Cox Elias
    专家
    The Hunter FX is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed over several years. It analyzes the market in every microsecond to find patterns that humans cannot see. It analyzes every microstructure of the market to find opportunities in the Forex market, the most liquid market in the world. The EA was developed specifically for the EURUSD pair on the 15-minute timeframe, where it demonstrated the best results. It was programmed to analyze the markets from July 2015 to 2026, and has been profitable for ov
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (2)
    专家
    Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (29)
    专家
    传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.87 (30)
    专家
    Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    专家
    道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (140)
    专家
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.15 (41)
    专家
    LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (7)
    专家
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.52 (25)
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    专家
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    2.55 (11)
    专家
    重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (133)
    专家
    更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
    更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
    这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    专家
    Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
    Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
    实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
    最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
    Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    专家
    更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    作者的更多信息
    Aurora Bitcoin Core
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    智能交易系统（EA）是专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的自动化交易机器人。它专注于执行效率和严格的风险管理。 以下是其核心逻辑和功能的详细说明： 1. 核心策略：均值回归 (Mean Reversion) 该 EA 采用 均值回归 概念，即认为价格在向一个方向大幅波动后，最终会回到平均水平。 RSI (相对强弱指数) 指标： 用于检测 超买 或 超卖 状态。 当 RSI 低于 30 时，价格被视为“过低”（超卖）。 当 RSI 高于 70 时，价格被视为“过高”（超买）。 2. 动量过滤：趋势确认 (Momentum Filter) 为了避免在价格“崩盘”或不可阻挡的单边行情中持反向仓位，EA 配备了 200周期移动平均线 (MA 200) ： 仅在多头趋势中做多： 只有当价格高于 MA 200 时才执行买入（Buy）。 仅在空头趋势中做空： 只有当价格低于 MA 200 时才执行卖出（Sell）。 目的： 确保只在大趋势允许的情况下进行“低买”或“高卖”。 3. 风险管理：资本保护 (Risk Management) 这是 Aurora Equinox EA 最关键的部分，专
    FREE
    Gold Block Sentinel
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    This Expert Advisor (EA), titled Gold Block Sentinel , is designed to trade based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , specifically focusing on the interaction between Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . Here is a detailed breakdown of how the EA functions: 1. Core Trading Strategy The EA follows a three-step confirmation process before entering a trade: Market Structure Break (BOS): The EA monitors the price to see if it breaks the previous high (for Bullish) or previous low (for Bearish)
    FREE
    SMC Market Structure Pro
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
    FREE
    BTC Smart Buy Sell Stop
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    此 EA 是一款自动交易机器人，采用 突破陷阱 (Breakout Trap) 策略，并结合了 OCO (一通则撤，One-Cancels-Other) 订单管理系统。 核心逻辑与功能： 挂单陷阱 (Pending Order Trap)： EA 不会在当前价格直接入场，而是在当前市价的上方和下方分别设置 Buy Stop (限价买入) 和 Sell Stop (限价卖出) 挂单，像“陷阱”一样等待行情突破。 OCO 逻辑 (一通则撤)： 一旦其中一个挂单被触发并转为 持仓状态 ，EA 会立即 删除 另一侧的挂单。这确保了您在同一时间只有一个方向的交易，避免了不必要的风险敞口。 智能资金管理： 为了解决“余额不足 (Not enough money)”的问题，该 EA 加入了 自动手数 (Auto Lot) 功能。它会根据余额的风险百分比（如 1%）计算手数，并在下单前进行 保证金检查 ，确保账户能够承担该笔交易。 净持仓兼容性 (Netting)： 专为 MT5 Netting 账户设计，确保在 XAUUSD（黄金）、EURUSD 和 BTCUSD（比特币）等品种上的交易符合经纪商的
    Headging cc
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    Expert Advisor Description Market Safe Trend EA is a fully automated trading robot designed to trade Forex and Gold markets using a simple and robust trend-following strategy. The EA is developed with strict compliance to MQL5 Market rules and is optimized to pass Automatic Validation without errors . This Expert Advisor works on netting accounts , automatically adapts trading volume based on available margin, and applies broker-safe risk controls to ensure stable operation across different
    FREE
    RSI Reversal Pro
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    RSI 14 Expert Advisor – FINAL v1.31 RSI 14 Expert Advisor – FINAL v1.31 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) based on the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) reversal strategy. This EA is designed to trade safely across Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and other CFDs , with built-in broker protection and risk management features. Trading Strategy Uses RSI period 14 as the main indicator BUY trades are opened when RSI reaches or falls below 30 (oversold condition) SELL t
    FREE
    Buy stop hunter
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    THIS EA IS MADE FOR THE XAU/USD PAIR WITH A BUY STOP AND SELL STOP STRATEGY. WHEN EITHER THE BUY STOP OR SELL STOP PENDING ORDER IS TRIGGERED, THE OTHER PENDING ORDER WILL BE CANCELED. THIS EA IS VERY SUITABLE FOR YOU BECAUSE: 1. EXECUTES 1 POSITION (SINGLE ENTRY) 2. HAS A TRAILING STOP (SL+) FEATURE USEFUL FOR SECURING YOUR PROFITS 3. NOT MARTINGALE FEATURES INCLUDED IN THIS EA: - FIXED LOT - PENDING ORDER - STOP LOSS (POINT) - TAKE PROFIT (POINT) - TIME FRAME - TRAILING STOP GET THIS EA NO
    Aurora Gold EA
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    Aurora Gold EA – Expert Advisor Description Aurora Gold EA is an automated trading system designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, focusing on stable risk management and consistent execution . This Expert Advisor automatically opens Buy and Sell positions based on predefined trading conditions and applies a dynamic auto lot calculation of 1% equity per trade . ️ Key Features Automatic Buy & Sell Execution Trades are opened automatically without manual intervention once market conditions are m
    Aurora Quantum Gold
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    This Expert Advisor (EA), titled Aurora Quantum Gold, is a trend-following automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It primarily utilizes a combination of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify entry points, while incorporating strict risk management protocols. ### Core Trading Strategy The EA enters trades based on the interaction between price action, a trend filter, and momentum. Trend Filter (EMA 50): The EA uses a 50
    PatternCore Expert
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    PatternCore Expert is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade based on price structure and chart pattern logic . The EA analyzes recent market highs and lows to identify potential trend continuation and reversal patterns , executing trades only when clear structure conditions are met. This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who prefer price action–based strategies without relying on lagging indicators. ️ Trading Strategy Overview Pattern Structure Pro focuses on: Mar
    Gold Recovery Master
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    Gold Recovery Master EA – Full Explanation Overview Gold Recovery Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a controlled recovery strategy combined with trend filtering to trade safely and efficiently, especially on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs. The EA applies a smart position management system, automatic lot calculation based on available free margin, and strict risk protection to prevent excessive drawdown. It is fully compliant with MQL5 Market require
    Aurora Shield XAU
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    Aurora Shield v1.14 - Smart Recovery & Volatility Guard Aurora Shield is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MT5 Netting environment. It focuses on precision execution, advanced trailing management, and robust capital protection. Unlike standard EAs, Aurora Shield is equipped with a Survival Mode engine that dynamically adjusts to your account's health, ensuring stability even in high-volatility markets like XAUUSD (Gold). Key Features: Smart Margin Allocation (Survival Mode)
    Aurora Equinox XAU
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    Core Strategy The EA initiates a trade based on market momentum. If the market moves against the initial position, the EA enters Recovery Mode , placing a counter-trend pending order at a strategic distance. This creates a "Recovery Zone" where the EA manages lot sizes and trailing stops to exit the entire basket in profit as soon as the market trends in either direction. Key Features Smart Zone Recovery: Mathematically calculated entry points to ensure a safe exit from sideways or trending mark
    Aurora Gold Engine
    Twin Fitersya
    实用工具
    Utility Description: Auto TP & SL Manager for XAUUSD Overview The Auto TP & SL Utility is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Its primary function is to monitor your open positions in real-time and automatically apply Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels if they are missing. This is particularly crucial for volatile assets like XAUUSD (Gold) , where price swings occur rapidly. Key Features Instant Protection: Automatically detects any manual or EA
    Aurora Equinox Utilities
    Twin Fitersya
    实用工具
    Aurora Equinox Utilities is a specialized management tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Unlike a standard trading bot that enters positions, this Expert Advisor (EA) acts as a dynamic risk management assistant, focusing on capital protection and profit maximization through an automated Trailing Stop strategy. Key Features Automated Trailing Stop: Once a trade reaches a specific profit threshold ( Trailing Start ), the bot automati
    Aurora Pulse Stop
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    AURORA PULSE STOP is an automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , specifically optimized for Netting accounts. Its core strategy is designed to "hunt" price breakouts by placing Buy Stop pending orders at a specific distance from the current market price. 1. Core Trading Strategy The EA follows a Trend-Following/Breakout logic: Order Type: It strictly uses Buy Stop orders. It anticipates that if the price reaches a certain high, it will continue to move upward. Execution Trigge
    Aurora Scalper
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines an Aggressive Scalping technique with a Smart Safety Filter system to protect your account from high-risk exposure and Margin Calls. 1. Core Strategy: Multi-Layer Scalping Unlike standard EAs that open a single trade, this EA is engineered to open up to 10 positions (layers) simultaneously when a signal is triggered. Tight Take Profit (TP): Targets a quick 10 pips . It is design
    Aurora Trend Grid
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    Aurora Trend Grid MT5 – The Elite Trend-Following Intelligence Aurora Trend Grid is a premium, high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs like EURUSD . Moving away from traditional, high-risk "blind" grid systems, Aurora utilizes the Elite Trend-Following Grid logic—a sophisticated approach that combines the precision of trend analysis with the efficiency of smart averaging. Core Strategy: The "Smart-Patience" Logic Most grid EAs fail becau
    BTC Sharp Shooter
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    Account Type: Netting & Hedging Instruments: BTCUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), and Major Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) Strategy Overview BTC Sharp Shooter is an automated trading system based on a Trend Following strategy. It combines the precision of Moving Average crossovers with volatility filtering through the Average Directional Index (ADX). The EA is designed to enter the market only when a trend is confirmed and possesses sufficient momentum, effectively minimizing the risk of being caught in consoli
    Aurora Recovery Gold Pro
    Twin Fitersya
    专家
    Aurora Recovery Netting is a premium-grade, fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) engineered specifically to extract profits from high-liquidity and highly volatile assets, with a primary focus on Gold (XAUUSD) and EURUSD . Powered by our latest production engine, this EA is strictly compliant with the rigorous demands of both Netting and Hedging account types. It offers a plug-and-play automation solution perfect for personal capital management as well as passing institutional Prop Fi
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论