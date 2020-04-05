Aurora Quantum Killer
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.35
- Активации: 5
Entry System (Price Action Breakout): The EA does not use lagging indicators; instead, it utilizes pure price action at the opening of a new bar by placing two pending orders simultaneously (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) at a specified distance ( DistancePoints ) .
Position Management: Features a OneTradeOnly function. If one pending order is triggered into an active position, the opposite pending order is instantly deleted to maintain a maximum of 1 open position .
Recovery System (Martingale): If the previous trade closed in a loss, the EA multiplies the next lot size based on the LotMultiplier . The lot size resets to the base lot ( Lots ) immediately after a profitable trade .
Profit & Capital Protection: Equipped with a dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor, and a Daily Profit Target ( DailyProfitTarget ) that closes all positions and halts trading for the day once the target is met .