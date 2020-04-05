Aurora Quantum Killer

  • Entry System (Price Action Breakout): The EA does not use lagging indicators; instead, it utilizes pure price action at the opening of a new bar by placing two pending orders simultaneously (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) at a specified distance ( DistancePoints ) .

  • Position Management: Features a OneTradeOnly function. If one pending order is triggered into an active position, the opposite pending order is instantly deleted to maintain a maximum of 1 open position .

  • Recovery System (Martingale): If the previous trade closed in a loss, the EA multiplies the next lot size based on the LotMultiplier . The lot size resets to the base lot ( Lots ) immediately after a profitable trade .

  • Profit & Capital Protection: Equipped with a dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor, and a Daily Profit Target ( DailyProfitTarget ) that closes all positions and halts trading for the day once the target is met .


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    Twin Fitersya
    Эксперты
    Aurora Recovery Netting is a premium-grade, fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) engineered specifically to extract profits from high-liquidity and highly volatile assets, with a primary focus on Gold (XAUUSD) and EURUSD . Powered by our latest production engine, this EA is strictly compliant with the rigorous demands of both Netting and Hedging account types. It offers a plug-and-play automation solution perfect for personal capital management as well as passing institutional Prop Fi
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