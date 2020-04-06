Market Shooter EA — Description & Recommendation

Market Shooter EA is a professional breakout-sniping Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability market moves with precision and discipline.

The EA uses a smart price breakout detection system, targeting key support and resistance levels, then executes trades with sniper-level accuracy using buffer confirmation and volatility-aware scaling.

The strategy focuses on clean market structure, avoiding noise and low-quality entries, making it suitable for traders who prefer controlled risk and consistent execution rather than over-trading.

⚙️Recommended Trading Setup

Symbol: GBPUSD

Timeframes: 15 Minutes (M15) – Faster entries, more opportunities 30 Minutes (M30) – Cleaner signals, higher stability

Account Type: Any Account

Strategy Highlights

Smart breakout logic with confirmation buffer

ATR-based dynamic position scaling (rescue system)

Global basket profit & loss management

Daily profit target with automatic trading stop

Spread and trading-hours filtering for better execution

Auto lot scaling based on account balance

Best Use Case

Market Shooter EA performs best during active market sessions (London & New York) on GBPUSD, where volatility and liquidity allow breakouts to develop cleanly without excessive spread or slippage.