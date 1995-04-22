King Santosa Robot Trading MT5

Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Confidence.

🤖 ROBOT TRADING KING SANTOSA XAUUSD

Robot Trading King Santosa is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed for traders who value consistency, automation, and disciplined risk management, this EA executes trades with precision while adapting to changing market conditions.

Forget about spending hours in front of the charts. Once installed, the robot works automatically, allowing you to focus on growing your trading account with confidence.

💼 Account Compatibility

Robot Trading King Santosa is compatible with the following account types:

✅ Standard Account

✅ ECN Account

✅ Raw Spread Account

✅ Pro Account

✅ Cent Account (Recommended for beginners to gain experience before moving to a standard account.)

💰 Minimum Recommended Capital

To achieve optimal performance and maintain proper risk management, the recommended minimum account balance is:

💵 Minimum Deposit: USD $500

A larger account balance provides greater flexibility in managing market fluctuations and position sizing.

🌍 Broker Compatibility

Robot Trading King Santosa is compatible with brokers offering:

✅ 2-Digit Gold Pricing ( Highly Recommended )

) ✅ 3-Digit Gold Pricing (Supported)

For the best performance and the most accurate execution, a broker using 2-digit XAUUSD pricing is strongly recommended.

⭐ Why Choose Robot Trading King Santosa?

✅ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Fully automated trading system

✅ Intelligent trade execution

✅ Advanced risk management system

✅ Automatic Break Even protection

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✅ Multi-Level Take Profit management

✅ Automatic Money Management (Auto Lot)

✅ Supports both Fixed Lot and Auto Lot

✅ Smart market condition filtering

✅ Intelligent position management

✅ Real-time Telegram notifications

✅ VPS compatible for uninterrupted 24/7 trading

📈 Smart Entry System

🚀 Key Features

The EA executes trades only when internal trading conditions indicate a high-probability opportunity, helping reduce unnecessary market exposure.

🛡 Advanced Risk Management

Every trade is automatically protected using a comprehensive risk management system designed to preserve capital while maintaining long-term trading consistency.

💰 Automatic Money Management

The robot can automatically adjust lot sizes based on account growth, allowing traders to scale their trading efficiently while managing risk responsibly.

🎯 Multi-Level Profit Targets

Take profits are managed across multiple target levels, allowing profits to be secured progressively while maximizing overall trade potential.

🔒 Break Even & Dynamic Trailing Stop

Once a trade moves into profit, the EA automatically protects gains by moving the stop loss to break even and continuously trailing the price as the market advances.

📲 Telegram Integration

Stay connected wherever you are with instant Telegram notifications for:

Trading Signals

Position Opened

Take Profit Hit

Stop Loss Triggered

Account Balance

Daily Profit Report

EA Status Updates

Everything you need is delivered directly to your mobile device in real time.

⚙ Fully Automated Operation

Simply attach the EA to your chart, configure your preferred settings, and let it handle the rest. No manual intervention is required during normal operation.

🎯 Perfect For

✔ Beginner Traders

✔ Professional Traders

✔ Gold (XAUUSD) Traders

✔ VPS Users

✔ Traders with Full-Time Jobs

✔ Anyone Seeking Consistent Automated Trading

📊 Designed for Long-Term Performance

Robot Trading King Santosa is built with a strong focus on:

Long-term consistency

Capital preservation

High Profit Factor

Controlled Drawdown

Strong Win Rate

Intelligent trade management

Stable and disciplined execution

🌟 The King Santosa Advantage

Robot Trading King Santosa is more than just an automated trading system—it is a complete trading solution designed to combine precision, discipline, and intelligent trade management into one powerful EA.

Every trading decision is executed automatically based on an advanced proprietary strategy that has been continuously refined and optimized for XAUUSD trading.

Whether you're a new trader looking for automation or an experienced trader seeking consistency, Robot Trading King Santosa provides a reliable solution to help you trade with greater confidence and efficiency.