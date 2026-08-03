Gold Omega EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5

Gold Omega EA is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced market analysis with intelligent trade management to help traders automate their strategy with precision and discipline.

By integrating trend analysis, momentum confirmation, volatility measurement, and risk management into a single trading system, Gold Omega EA is designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining controlled risk.

Key Features

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Multi -timeframe trend analysis

Intelligent Buy & Sell signal generation

Pullback and breakout confirmation

ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss

Dynamic or fixed lot sizing

Configurable Risk/Reward ratio

Automatic Break Even

Smart Trailing Stop

Partial Close functionality

Trading session filter

News protection filter

Real-time dashboard

Fully customizable settings

Timeframe: M15 Recommended



Advanced Risk Management

Gold Omega EA includes a comprehensive money management system designed to help traders control risk efficiently.

Features include:

Dynamic lot calculation

Adjustable account risk percentage

Maximum total account exposure

Maximum simultaneous trades

Controlled re-entry system

Smart Trade Execution

Rather than entering every market movement, Gold Omega EA waits for favorable market conditions by combining multiple technical confirmations before opening a position.

This disciplined approach helps reduce unnecessary trades and keeps execution consistent under different market conditions.

Easy to Configure

Gold Omega EA is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

Simply attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart, configure your preferred risk settings, and allow the EA to manage trades automatically.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Trend Timeframe: H1

Confirmation Timeframe: M30

Entry Timeframe: M15

Minimum Amount: 200$

Continuous Development

Gold Omega EA is actively maintained and regularly updated to improve performance, stability, and compatibility with the latest MetaTrader 5 versions.

Our goal is to provide traders with a reliable, intelligent, and easy-to-use automated trading solution for the Gold market.

Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management before trading on a live account.

Important Note for Buyers

⚠️ CRITICAL SETTINGS FOR GOLD (XAUUSD) TRADING

When purchasing this product, please note that the EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. The default settings are designed for safe and profitable trading on Gold.

📊 Recommended Settings for XAUUSD

Before running the EA on Gold, please adjust the following input parameters to make more profit but it's risky.

Parameter Recommended Value Description RiskPercent 3.0 Risk percentage per trade MinLot 0.01 Minimum lot size MaxLot 1.00 Maximum lot size ATR_SL_Multiplier 3.0 ATR-based Stop Loss multiplier MinStopLossPoints 5000 Minimum Stop Loss in points MaxStopLossPoints 50000 Maximum Stop Loss in points TrailingStart 10000 Trailing stop activation level TrailingDistance 5000 Trailing stop distance TrailingStep 200 Trailing stop step BreakEvenTrigger 7000 Break Even activation level BreakEvenOffset 1000 Break Even offset MaxOpenTrades 5 Maximum open trades allowed MaxReEntries 10 Maximum re-entries allowed

💡 Why These Settings?

Gold (XAUUSD) has higher volatility and wider spreads compared to Forex pairs

Larger Stop Loss levels are needed to avoid being stopped out by normal market noise

Wider trailing distances allow the trade to breathe and capture larger moves

Multiple re-entries take advantage of Gold's trending nature

⚙️ How to Apply These Settings

Load the EA on your Gold chart (XAUUSD) Open the Inputs tab in the EA settings window Enter the values as shown in the table above Click OK to apply the settings Verify that the settings are saved correctly

⚠️ Important Warnings