Apex Gold Chaser MT5

Apex Gold Chaser v1 is a premium, high-frequency algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for fast-moving, high-liquidity financial instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs. Operating at the frontier of micro-trend exploitation, this EA is strictly optimized for the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe, where it captures rapid price expansions, velocity spikes, and immediate market structural shifts.

Unlike traditional grid or passive cost-averaging systems that hold trades open for days—exposing your account to catastrophic overnight swaps—Apex Neural Chaser relies on lightning-fast execution. The algorithm ensures you are either riding a profitable momentum wave with a tight trailing lock or instantly flipping your market exposure to capitalize on the counter-impulse.

### MQL5 Market License, Activations & Terms of Use (Official Requirements)

Please read the following technical and licensing terms carefully before purchasing or renting this Product, as mandated by the MQL5 Market Rules:

1. Hardware & OS Binding: Upon purchase, a secure version of the Product is automatically created, which allows using it only on the specific equipment (computer hardware and operating system) from which the purchase request was sent. The Purchased Product is bound to specific devices and a specific copy of an operating system. The protection does not allow launching the Product if the hardware was substituted (even to the exactly same model) or if an operating system of the same type was reinstalled.

2. Account Registration & Activations: The purchase of the Product is registered permanently in the Buyer's MQL5 account. The fact of creation of a secure version of the Product for the Buyer's specific equipment configuration is called an Activation. 

3. Number of Available Activations: This Product is provided with 10 free Activations (the minimum required by the platform is 5, and the maximum is 20), including the one used during the initial purchase. The Buyer purchases the right to activate the Product as many times as specified by the Seller at the exact moment of purchasing or renting. Even if the Seller decreases the total number of available activations for future users afterwards, existing Buyers retain their original activation count.

4. Product Updates & Discretion: The Seller may release updated versions of the Product with their functionality differing from the one originally declared. Updating already installed products to newer versions is carried out by the Buyer manually at his/her own discretion. During an update, the previous version of the Product is not saved. If necessary, the Buyer shall independently save the previous version of the Product as a backup copy. The latest version of the Product is always installed during new activations. Older versions cannot be installed.

5. Market Removal & Buyer Protection: The Administration may remove a Product from the Market showcase for an additional check or in case the Seller does not respond to the Administration's requests. However, all Buyers of a removed Product can still download and install it in their MetaTrader platforms within their available number of activations.

---

### Optimized Trading Schedule & News Filter (Crucial Performance Guide)
Apex Neural Chaser relies heavily on market volume and clean directional momentum. It is highly recommended NOT to run this expert advisor 24/7. To protect your equity from dangerous low-liquidity market conditions, please adhere to the following operational guide:

* Best Trading Hours: It is highly recommended to run the EA exclusively during the London Session and the London/New York overlap (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM and 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Eastern European Time / Broker Time). These intervals offer the necessary price velocity to trigger the dynamic trailing engine quickly.
* Prohibited Hours (Asian Session & Rollover): Turn off the EA during the Asian Session and completely avoid the Daily Rollover gap (11:55 PM – 12:15 AM). Extreme spread widening during the daily shift can prematurely trigger tight Stop Loss levels and invalidate the strategy parameters.
* High-Impact News Protocol: High-frequency algorithms are highly sensitive to price gaps and severe slippage. It is strongly advised to filter out major macro events. Turn off the EA 15 minutes before high-impact economic releases (e.g., US CPI, NFP, FOMC Interest Rate Decisions) and resume operations 15 to 30 minutes after the market volume stabilizes.

---

### Core Trading Architecture & Input Parameters
All system communications, output messages, and variables operate strictly in English:

* InpBaseLot (Default: 0.01) - Initial position volume.
* InpLotStepBalance (Default: 80.0) - Safety compounding factor for dynamic lot scaling.
* InpStopLossPips (Default: 120) - Tight Stop Loss where the instant Market Flip triggers.
* InpTrailingStart (Default: 40) - Distance in pips required to activate the micro-trailing engine.
* InpTrailingStep (Default: 15) - Step size for the dynamic trailing lock.
* InpRecoveryMultiplier (Default: 1.67) - Elastic lot multiplier used during the Stop & Reverse phase.

---

### Recommended Deployment Blueprint
* Core Timeframe: M1 (Strictly recommended for optimal high-frequency momentum tracking)
* Supported Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold)
* Broker Environment: ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero Spread accounts with low execution latency (VPS deployment recommended)
* Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (Optimized for $250+ accounts utilizing a 1:500 leverage model)
*
推荐产品
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
专家
隆重推出 SchermanActionPro：Automatictrading 的全新自动交易机器人 特色功能：  • 可配置指标：根据Ivan 的建议调整平均值和蜡烛数量。  • 运营灵活性：在采购和销售之间进行选择。  • 获利了结：基于ATR 或相反信号的固定期权。  • 损失停止：可根据ATR 或相反信号配置固定。  • 手数类型：固定手数选择、以账户百分比表示的固定风险或固定金额。  • 最大批量保护：可配置。  • 点值和滑点大小：完全可调。  • 滤波器和输出：根据ATR 和扩展级别激活输入和输出滤波器。  • 获利了结和部分损失平仓：可按级别配置。  • 追踪止损和盈亏平衡：可配置距离、百分比和滑点。  • 按蜡烛数量输出：可配置。  • 工作时间：设置每周、每日和周五的特殊时间表。  • 移动通知：激活损失、余额和流动性警报。 使用建议：  • 指数：SP500  • 截止日期：D1（每日）  • 最低存款：1000 美元  • 账户类型：低点差 完全灵活性：由于其高度可配置性，您可以在其他市场尝试 SchermanActionPro。我们建议在使用真实账户进行交易
Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
专家
释放Aureus Quantum Surge-H1的黄金自动交易潜力 特别优惠：现价$799（限时优惠）！下一个价格：899美元 真实账户信号地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Aureus Quantum Surge-H1是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），专为在H1时间框架内交易XAUUSD（黄金）而设计。它结合了多种技术指标和稳健的风险管理策略，在动荡的黄金市场中提供了持续的表现。 关于EA： Aureus Quantum Surge-H1在2003年至2018年期间进行了严格的开发和优化，使用了4-6个优化阶段的渐进式正向优化方法。该方法确保了出色的鲁棒性，避免了过度优化，并使其在真实交易环境中高度可靠。此外，自2020年之前以来，EA一直在实时使用，您可以信任它的性能，而不必担心“线性”回溯测试结果或伪造数据。 主要特点 高级多指标策略 使用Ichimoku云图MACD ATR、布林带和LWMA的复杂组合确定了高概率的交易机会。 基于价格行为
NeonStrike AI EA
Golibjon Ergashev
2 (1)
专家
NeonStrike: 确定性机构级架构 在当今以高市场熵和碎片化流动性为特征的金融范式中，交易算法的稳定性取决于其数学基础的深度。 NeonStrike 代表了先进定量分析方法与自适应资本管理机制的融合，专为专业环境下的精准执行而设计。 经验证的运营审计 为客观分析系统在不同市场阶段的韧性，建议查阅实时监测数据： 黄金主导策略 (XAUUSD): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366633 多资产协同策略 (货币篮子): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2367065 强制性集成后验证 (必备) 获取系统访问权限后，每位用户必须私下联系作者。这是通过验证、获取适配当前波动率的配置文件（预设）以及加入官方 Telegram 信息频道的必要条件。及时的联系可确保根据您的流动性提供商的具体情况正确配置自适应风险参数。 核心运行原则 多矢量资产协同: 系统基于投资组合聚合概念运行，利用互连的流动性矢量。集成 XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD 和 USDJPY 等工具，从跨资产协整中提取统计优势。
Gdcr Ai Smart Trader
Mohamed Magdy Abdelrazek Ibrahim
专家
Gdcr Ai Smart Trader Trade Smarter. Trade With Intelligence. Gdcr Ai Smart Trader is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to deliver high-precision trading using a combination of Smart Money logic, Gann digital analysis, and AI-inspired decision systems . Unlike traditional robots that rely on lagging indicators, this EA evaluates market behavior in real time and executes trades based on high-probability conditions. Intelligent Trading Engine The EA uses an adaptive scoring system th
Shenlong Hybrid Overlap Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
SHENLONG HYBRID-OVERLAP MECH AI  Yin-Yang Hedging & Dynamic Recovery Rescue Module Shenlong Hybrid-Overlap Mech  is an advanced multi-functional Expert Advisor inspired by the Chinese Divine Dragon "Shenlong," the bringer of miracles and weather control. This EA is designed not only to generate consistent profits through Yin-Yang Hedging but also to perform "Miracle Rescues" on your blowing accounts. If you have trades from other EAs or manual trades that are currently stuck in massive drawdo
Quantum Crypto X
Domantas Juodenis
专家
QuantumCryptoX — Quantum Wave Swing Trader v3.10 QuantumCryptoX is a swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that models the market as a quantum system. Nine independent indicator waves interfere constructively or destructively to generate a probability score for each bar. A trade is only opened when the score exceeds a configurable threshold, a minimum number of waves agree, and three hard gates — market structure, institutional bias, and higher timeframe trend — all confirm the direction
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
TPS Master Pro
Gopal Goswami
专家
TPS Master Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy algorithmic trading system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MTF) platform. Engineered for high-performance precision, it seamlessly blends advanced trend-following matrix layers, smart money price action filters, and a highly sophisticated risk mitigation engine. Whether deployed as a multi-asset grid system or a scalping engine, TPS Master Pro provides retail traders with the technical edge and data-driven security models typically restricted
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
专家
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
SPR Trading
Md Iqbal Kaiser
专家
SPR Trading | 专业 XAUUSD 自动交易系统 (EA) 免责声明： 交易存在高额本金损失风险。过往业绩不代表未来表现。自动交易软件受 VPS 连接、市场极端行情等技术因素影响，本产品不保证任何盈利。 ️ 全球限量发售 为了维护策略的独特性与实盘表现，本产品仅限售 10 套 。售罄后，价格将上调至最高限额以停止公开发售。这 10 位用户将获得终身更新权限及我个人的专属技术支持。 适用对象： 追求纪律性、隐私保护及稳健风险管理的专业交易者。 研发背景： 该 EA 是我个人深耕交易市场 8 年以上 的核心策略，经过长期实盘优化。 重要提示： 本产品不建议用于跟单服务 (Copy Trading)，仅供个人专业化交易使用。 ️ SPR 方法论：策略 (Strategy)、心理 (Psychology)、风险 (Risk) SPR 框架构建于三个核心支柱之上： 策略 (Strategy)： 精炼、稳健的算法执行逻辑。 心理 (Psychology)： 完全排除人类情感干扰、冲动与迟疑。 风险 (Risk)： 系统化的风险管控，确保每一步交易均在规则内执行。 核心技术优
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.73 (26)
专家
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) 是一款专注于超短线剥头皮的智能交易系统。 它在一天中开启多个挂单，当达到 Take Profit 后，会重新靠近价格布单以快速捕捉新的利润机会。 注意： QAS 不使用止损。请严格遵循安装与风险管理说明。 QAS 是 Quantitative Trading System 系列的入门产品，用于展示我们的剥头皮逻辑，在此基础上您可升级至 Quantitative Trailing Scalper （高级版）或 Quantitative Apex Prop Firm （适用于 Prop Firm 的更稳健版本）。 主要特点： 执行速度快，抓取短线利润。 针对 XAUUSD   1M  优化，流动性强且波动大。 智能资金管理（固定或动态手数）。 严格风险控制与简洁逻辑。 建议设置： 最低资金： 1,000 美元 推荐杠杆： 1:500 账户类型： ECN 默认参数 不建议直接使用 。 请访问博客获取优化的 .set 文件与完整说明： https://ww
FREE
Velocity Zone Scalper
Alwayne Lamar Williams
专家
Velocity Zone Scalper MT5 is a highly responsive, automated expert advisor engineered from the ground up for high-frequency intraday scalpers. By tracking micro-lookback structural limits directly on rapid charts ( $M1$ , $M5$ , $M15$ ), it creates high-density Supply & Demand zones that catch institutional rejections early. Combined with an optimized, low-lag 34 EMA trend filter and direct single-ticket execution loops, this EA is optimized to maximize active day-to-day trade frequency while de
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
专家
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
GoldPulse HFT
Vagif Shabanov
专家
GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 终端设计的专业交易软件，旨在通过分析市场价格微观波动（Micro-impulses）实现交易执行自动化。该系统将交易算法与深度市场环境诊断及基础设施监控工具相结合，确保在高波动行情下的精准执行。 技术规格与功能 XAUUSD 专业优化： 算法针对黄金（XAUUSD）的波动特性进行了深度优化，充分考虑了该资产价格波动的特有规律。 实时基础设施监控： 内置信息模块可实时显示关键连接参数：当前 Ping 值、订单执行延迟（Latency）及市场点差。相关数据直观显示在图表面板上，便于用户实时监控与交易服务器的连接质量。 延迟控制系统（Latency Control）： 基于对交易服务器响应时间的实时分析，系统实现了交易过滤算法。若延迟超过预设阈值，系统将自动阻止新订单执行，避免在执行条件不佳的情况下进行交易。 软件逻辑平仓（Stealth Protection）： 系统采用算法计算平仓水位，在下单时不会将止盈止损参数发送至经纪商服务器。专家顾问（EA）
XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA
Malik Korrich
专家
HTB Throne Gold Scalper EA 是一款用于 XAUUSD（黄金）的自动化交易系统，运行于 M5 时间周期。 该系统根据预定义规则执行日内剥头皮交易，并采用受控的风险参数。 该 EA 通过分析市场结构和波动性条件来选择交易机会。 每一笔交易都是独立管理的。 系统不使用网格策略或马丁格尔交易方式。 风险管理 设置每日亏损限制，用于控制整体风险 交易活动会根据账户余额进行调整 新闻过滤器用于在高波动性事件期间减少交易 经纪商与账户要求 适用于 Raw Spread 或 ECN 类型账户 建议使用低点差和快速执行的交易环境 针对 XAUUSD 进行了优化 交易概况 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M5 交易风格 日内剥头皮交易 交易周期 短期 风险模型 受控 策略类型 非网格，非马丁格尔 适合的用户 希望使用自动化交易并控制风险的交易者 避免使用马丁格尔策略的用户 专注于 XAUUSD 短期交易的交易者 偏好算法交易系统的用户 总结 HTB Throne Gold Scalper EA 是一款用于 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，支持以下功能： 日内剥头皮交易
Xauusd Scalper Turkey Pro
Zahit Emir
专家
Xauusd Scalper Pro by Mr.tosbaa A fully automated Expert Advisor designed and tuned for a single market: gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It manages entries, position handling, and risk on its own once attached to the chart. The internal logic is fixed; you control only the lot size, the number of orders, and the loss-protection settings. Recommended use Symbol: XAUUSD only Timeframe: M15 only Minimum starting balance: 4000 to 5000 USD Starting lot size: 0.02 to 0.03 Account type: hedgi
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
专家
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
Vanguard Sentinel Core
Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
English Version Vanguard Sentinel Core: Integrated Algorithmic Trading Ecosystem Vanguard Sentinel Core is an Advanced Algorithmic Ecosystem for MetaTrader 5. It is orchestrated by the Spartan Overlord , a master risk-management algorithm that coordinates a fleet of specialized battalions. How it works: The Overlord requires its "Battalions" to function. You can build your custom fleet by purchasing any number of modules (from 1 to 12). The system is designed to manage up to 12 assets in total
CV Quant Market Screener
Calogero Vella
专家
CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
XAU Athena Momentum Supremacy
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU ATHENA MOMENTUM SUPREMACY  Multi-Timeframe Momentum Scalper (No Grid / No Martingale) XAU Athena Momentum Supremacy  is an elite, institutional-grade Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Named after Athena, the Greek Goddess of Wisdom and Strategic Warfare, this system executes precision-timed entries by detecting Multi-Timeframe Momentum Confluence on the H1 chart. Unlike dangerous Grid or Martingale systems, Athena fires a single surgical strike per signal
BlackEagleMultiCoreNeural
Olivier Nomblot
专家
A dual-core neural EA that trades gold and INDEXES OR FX with discipline PLUG AND PLAY NO COMPLICATED MANUAL . Trained Brain Upgrades — included with your purchase Black Eagle ships ready to learn on any instrument. On request, I also provide it pre-trained : the EA can be upgraded with a brain built from my own live trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and NDX/US100 — thousands of accumulated training samples, a calibrated trade filter, and trusted status from the very first bar. No cold-start phase, no wa
Box Breaker
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
专家
The Edge Every Trader Wants. Built Into a Single EA. BoxBreaker is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades range breakouts — one of the most battle-tested setups in technical analysis. It detects consolidation zones across multiple symbols and timeframes, waits for the decisive move, and executes with surgical precision. No guesswork. No manual intervention. Just systematic, rules-based trading. What It Does BoxBreaker identifies a price range during a specific session w
Night Princess
Sabrina Hellal
专家
Night Princess EA delivers consistent, safe trading results—time and time again. Limited-time discounted price. The price will increase by $50 for every 10 copies sold. The final price will be $1777. A complete and unwavering focus on "quality over quantity" and "fishing in the dark"—this is my core strength. I am specifically designed to exploit the quiet nighttime (Asian Session) periods in the gold (XAUUSD) market, where there is no noise or explosive news, and the price moves in calm,
Vanguard Gold Sentinel
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
专家
Vanguard Gold Sentinel: Robust H1 Trend-Following Engine Product Description: Vanguard Gold Sentinel is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe . Unlike generic EAs, this system has been subjected to rigorous robustness testing—including exhaustive Walk Forward analysis—to ensure its adaptability across shifting market cycles from 2015 to 2026. At its core, Sentinel is engineered to capture institutional trends by combining
BTC Winner Expert
AHMED ABULFATEH
5 (1)
专家
观看模拟账户与 icmarkets 合作。查看 MT5 账户 账户：52326142 密码：@Ahmed123 服务器：ICMarketsSC-Demo BTC Winner Expert - 您的终极 MT5 加密货币交易解决方案 通过先进的自动交易最大化您的加密货币利润 BTC Winner Expert 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) EA，专为在比特币和加密货币市场中占据主导地位而设计。这款 EA 将智能的趋势跟踪策略与军用级风险管理相结合，无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易者，都能在保护您的资金的同时提供持续的利润。 BTC Winner Expert 的优势 1. 对冲跟随趋势算法 动态适应看涨和看跌趋势，实现最佳入场/出场 在高波动性加密货币市场中，表现优于传统策略 2. 无与伦比的风险保护 高恢复率 – 回撤后反弹更强 严格的止损系统 – 保护您的账户免受重大损失 3. 久经考验的业绩 2.5 年内从 2 万到 12 万（真实业绩记录） 在任何市场条件下都能持续盈利 4. 人人皆可交易 最低投资额：仅需 1,000 美元即可开始交
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
专家
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Brainify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
专家
Brainify 是一套为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的自动化交易系统。它采用多策略框架，能够从单个图表上同时识别并交易多个货币对。该系统整合了多种执行协议（从剥头皮到趋势跟踪），并通过一个中心化的智能矩阵进行管理。 主要特点 系统包含多个独立模块，可根据不同交易风格进行定制： 多品种管理：程序高效监控并交易指定的品种列表。 剥头皮协议：包含专为高频交易和短期价格波动设计的模块。 区间交易：采用基于时段的区间交易逻辑，在波动率较低的时段尤其有效。 趋势对齐：利用先进的趋势跟踪指标，使交易与当前市场趋势同步。 信号智能：通过共识逻辑和导航模块筛选入场信号并管理离场点。 风险管理体系 安全性是该系统的核心组成部分，具备多层保护： 虚拟保护：在内部管理止损和止盈水平，以防范市场跳空。 回撤控制：自动监控账户净值，并根据用户设置限制最大回撤。 自动对冲：包含在市场高波动或显著回撤期间保护净值的模块。 新闻过滤器：集成新闻管理器，避免在高影响经济事件期间交易。 输入参数 参数按逻辑分类排列，便于配置。 主矩阵设置 Pairs：系统将监控的货币对列表，以英文逗号分隔。 Oper
EA Smart Trade Way MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The foreign exchange market, and the stock and futures markets have almost the same model of price behavior, which boils down to the fact that the market first subsides and consolidates, after which new strong breakthroughs occur, which become the beginning or loud continuation of a certain trend. As a rule, breakouts occur after a breakout by the price of local lows and highs, which in turn are support and resistance lines for the trend. As a rule, the very moment of a breakthrough can take mi
CSP gbpusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
专家
CSP Strategy. 这个蜡烛图正如其名称所示，是基于蜡烛上的某种类型的图案（在1H时间框架上表现最好）。回测和优化是在外部历史数据上进行的，由于这个原因，在meta trader5上进行的回测不会显示同样好的结果，不过除了回测，我们还进行了从2023.03.27到2023.0330的一周的真实测试，结果在提供的图片中显示。 改善这个（和大多数）策略的提示。 正如你们中的一些人可能已经经历过的，我们已经经历了一个高波动的时期。 1.不建议在这种情况下进行交易，当然，除非你的策略完全基于此，如果不是这样的话，市场的不可预测性使得策略很难正常工作，价格的变动更加显著，虽然可能会出现问题，但通常会导致更容易达到止损点。 2.与此相关，我们必须避免在重大新闻发布期间进行交易，因为波动性会非常大（为了了解情况，请搜索外汇新闻日历）。 3.不要通宵交易，尽管该策略的配置方式是在晚上10点后不进行交易，但可能会出现交易在交易时段转换前没有达到TP或SL的情况，在这种情况下，我们建议手动关闭交易，因为在最初几个小时内，点差会大幅上升，仅这一点就可能导致SL被击中。 4. 4.每个策略都可以
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
作者的更多信息
Apex Gold Momentum M1
Ioan Furtuna
专家
Apex Gold Momentum is an automated trading system developed for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair, specifically optimized for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe. The Expert Advisor utilizes a price momentum breakout strategy designed to identify and execute trades during periods of high market liquidity. The algorithm analyzes real-time price dynamics and velocity to determine potential entry points when major price barriers are broken, avoiding lagging standard technical indicators. ​    The trading logic
筛选:
无评论
回复评论