MovingAverageOscillator Grid EA

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Momentum Acceleration Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) Grid System

Many grid systems fail because they rely on heavily lagging indicators or arbitrary price spacing, causing trades to enter far too late into the market cycle.

The OsMA Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve this by identifying the exact moment market momentum begins accelerating.

By utilizing the Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) — the difference between the MACD and its signal line — the EA detects when directional momentum starts strengthening before trends fully develop.

Combined with intelligent recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is designed to capture early momentum shifts while maintaining disciplined exposure control.

Acceleration-Backed Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously monitors the OsMA histogram to identify changes in market acceleration.

Bullish Acceleration Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the OsMA crosses above the zero line, confirming bullish momentum is accelerating faster than the underlying baseline trend.

Bearish Acceleration Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the OsMA crosses below the zero line, confirming increasing bearish acceleration and growing downward momentum.

This allows the EA to align entries with genuine momentum expansion instead of reacting late to already-developed market moves.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If the market retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain complete control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to increasing volatility and prolonged market movement.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown management system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable position

With the oldest losing position

Once their combined profit reaches your specified target value, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Reduces overall exposure

Locks in realized profits continuously

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:

Equity drawdown guards

Maximum total grid exposure limits

Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:

Current account equity

Maximum allowed risk percentage

Exposure management settings

This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

No hedging

No position fragmentation

Full compatibility with netting accounts

Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models

Advanced Order Management

Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:

Broker volume limitations

Spread filters

Slippage controls

Execution safety requirements

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Current market direction

Recovery activity

Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the OsMA Grid EA?

The OsMA Grid EA is designed to identify genuine momentum acceleration before trends become fully established.

By combining acceleration-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.

Trade with early momentum confirmation, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.