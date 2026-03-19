Gold does not move gently. A 300-point stop that looks reasonable on the chart can carry very different real-world risk depending on your account size, your broker's contract specification, how the volume step rounds your lot, and what the spread looks like at the moment you actually enter.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79. Next price: $49. Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

I built this tool after spending years trying to keep those numbers straight in my head while watching price move. Writing lot sizes on sticky notes. Second-guessing my position size mid-setup. Entering too large by accident because I estimated the stop distance wrong. At some point it becomes clear that planning on paper does not survive contact with a live chart - you need the numbers in front of you, updating as you move your levels.

Gold Risk Calculator MT5 is a manual risk and reward planning utility for MetaTrader 5. You drag the Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines where you want them, and the panel handles the math. Lot size, target risk, actual risk after broker rounding, reward amount, real RR, SL and TP distance in points, spread condition, margin requirement, broker stop rules, and account risk percentage - all in one view, all updating live as you plan.

Plan before you commit



The tool runs on a separate layer from your order execution. You set your levels, review the numbers, decide whether the setup makes sense, then place the trade yourself through the standard MT5 interface. The calculator never opens, closes or modifies orders. That boundary is intentional - the goal is to make your own decision clearer, not to automate it away.

When you see Target Risk: $858.61/1.00% and Actual Risk: $858.00/1.00% side by side, you know exactly what lot rounding did to your plan before you send the order. That kind of visibility matters more on Gold than on most other instruments, because position sizes are large relative to account sizes, and small rounding differences can shift your real exposure by more than you expect.

Broker-aware calculation



Lot size calculation in this tool uses real symbol conditions from your broker, not fixed assumptions. Contract size, tick value, tick size, minimum lot, volume step - these are pulled from the actual instrument specification attached to the chart. The risk engine can use OrderCalcProfit internally for margin and profit consistency.

This matters because Gold specifications vary across brokers and account types. A 0.01 lot on one broker may not carry the same dollar value per point as the same size on another. The panel works with whatever conditions your specific account has, not a generic textbook formula.

What the panel shows



Plan direction - BUY or SELL, detected automatically from line placement

Calculation engine - Broker mode or standard mode, visible on the panel

TP mode - Auto RR or Manual, so you always know which mode is active

RR preset - the currently selected reward-to-risk ratio

Entry, SL and TP prices - read directly from the draggable lines

SL and TP distance in points - useful for comparing against ATR or session range before committing

Lot size - calculated from your risk setting and actual stop distance

Target Risk - the planned risk amount and account percentage before lot rounding

Actual Risk - the real risk after the broker's volume step is applied, shown in money and percentage

Reward - the expected reward in account currency at the planned lot size

Real RR - the actual reward-to-risk ratio based on the calculated lot, not the raw distance ratio

Spread - current spread in points with condition status

Margin - required margin for the planned position with pass or warning status

Stop Rule - broker minimum stop level check result

Freeze Info - broker freeze level check result

Visual risk meter - color-coded bar showing where current risk sits relative to thresholds

Status - READY, MODERATE, HIGH RISK, SPREAD HIGH or other condition states depending on what the panel detects

RR preset buttons and Auto TP



The four RR preset buttons let you switch between common planning structures without moving lines manually. The defaults are 1.0R, 1.5R, 2.0R and 3.0R, but all four are configurable through input settings.

When Auto TP is active, the TP line moves automatically to match the selected RR preset whenever you adjust Entry or SL. If you want to place TP at a specific level rather than a fixed ratio, drag it manually - the panel switches to Manual TP mode and holds your position. Use Reset TP to return TP to the current RR preset whenever you want to go back to the structured plan.

Save, Load and Reset



The Save button stores the current Entry, SL, TP, RR value and TP mode using MT5 Global Variables. This means your plan survives a chart switch, a timeframe change, or a terminal restart. Load restores the last saved plan for the current symbol. Reset clears the current plan and returns the lines to a neutral starting position.

For traders who plan setups in advance and return to them later, this workflow removes the need to redraw levels from memory.

Optional chart zones



When enabled, the tool draws semi-transparent risk and reward zones between your planning lines directly on the chart. The risk zone covers Entry to SL. The reward zone covers Entry to TP. Both update as you move the lines. The zone colors use darker shades by default to keep the chart readable, and the visual can be turned off entirely through settings if you prefer a clean chart.

Input settings and customization



Panel position, corner, width and behavior are all adjustable through inputs. Auto-size mode sets the panel height based on which rows are visible. Compact mode reduces the panel footprint for smaller screens. Broker detail rows, action buttons and plan messages can each be toggled independently. Spread alert threshold, margin safety percentage, minimum stop distance and lot cap are all accessible without touching the code.

The Blue Utility color theme is fully configurable through the input group. Line colors, zone colors, text colors and button colors all have individual inputs.

Recommended use



Attach the tool to an XAUUSD chart. Move the Entry, SL and TP lines to your planned levels. Review the panel before placing an order:

Does the lot size fit the account? Does Actual Risk match the intended exposure? Is the stop distance appropriate for the current volatility? Is the RR ratio clear? Is the spread within a normal range? Is margin sufficient with headroom? Are broker stop and freeze rules showing as clear?

When all conditions look right, place the order manually through the standard MT5 interface. The calculator stays on the chart as a reference while you work.

What this tool does not do



Gold Risk Calculator MT5 does not open trades, close trades, modify orders, manage positions or send entry signals. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging or any automated recovery logic. It does not predict price movement or guarantee that a planned trade will execute at the levels shown. Real execution depends on broker conditions, liquidity, spread, margin and market movement at the time of entry.

It is a planning utility. The decision to enter, size and exit always belongs to the trader.

A note on broker differences



If values look different from what you expect after attaching the tool, the most likely reason is a difference in symbol specification between brokers or account types. Contract size, tick value and leverage all affect lot calculation in ways that are specific to your account. The tool reads these from your broker directly, so the numbers it shows reflect your actual trading environment rather than a generic assumption.

A longer explanation of how broker conditions affect entry cost and risk on Gold is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Product Guide



Want to understand this tool before adding it to your workflow?

Every Gold Algo Lab product includes a comprehensive MQL5 Product Guide covering real trading scenarios, workflow, limitations, FAQs, and practical usage.

👉 Read the full guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772065

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Gold, Forex, indices and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Gold Risk Calculator MT5 is designed to assist with position sizing and risk planning only. It does not remove trading risk, predict future price direction or guarantee any specific outcome.

Always test on a demo account first. Verify that the calculated values match your broker environment before using in live trading. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.