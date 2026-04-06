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After years of trading Gold, one thing becomes clear fast: the P/L number alone does not tell you whether your position structure is clean or quietly building pressure.

You can have a positive float while simultaneously carrying too many layered positions, a one-sided exposure that is not hedged, a margin level that is slowly tightening, or a spread that has already widened before you noticed. By the time the Trade tab shows something alarming, the window to react calmly has often already closed.

Gold Risk Radar Free was built from that exact experience. It is an on-chart risk awareness panel for MetaTrader 5 that pulls everything relevant into one compact view: your exposure structure, account pressure, margin condition and live spread, all visible directly on the chart without jumping between terminal windows.

This is not a signal tool. It does not predict where price will go. What it does is give you an honest, real-time picture of where your risk currently stands, so you can decide what to do next with full awareness.

Why This Matters for Gold Traders



XAUUSD does not give much warning. News drops, a session opens, liquidity thins out at the wrong moment, and suddenly a position that looked manageable is moving against you faster than expected.

In those moments, manually calculating total lots, checking Buy/Sell balance, estimating floating drawdown and reviewing margin pressure is not realistic. You need it in front of you already.

Gold Risk Radar Free puts that picture on the chart, continuously updated, so when the market moves fast you are reading a clear risk state, not scrambling through tabs.

What the Panel Shows



The panel is built around a visual Risk Score from 0 to 100, with four defined states: SAFE, WATCH, ELEVATED and HIGH. Each state comes with a reason text so you understand what is driving the score, not just what it is.

Beyond the score, the panel covers:

Buy and Sell volume with net exposure and total lots

Exposure structure classification: flat, one-sided, dominant or balanced hedge

Floating P/L including swap, so longer-held trades are reflected accurately

Balance-based drawdown percentage for a realistic sense of account pressure

Equity and free margin display

Margin usage and margin level with condition awareness

Live spread in points with normal/wide status

Average Buy and Sell price reference

Compact blue dashboard that sits cleanly on the chart without cluttering the view

Optional popup, push notification and sound alerts when risk thresholds are crossed

Supports current chart symbol or a custom monitored symbol

What Is New in Version 1.1



This version sharpens both the risk logic and the visual presentation.

Floating P/L now includes swap, which matters when trades run overnight or across sessions. Drawdown is displayed as a balance-based percentage rather than a raw number, giving a more meaningful read of how current floating loss relates to the actual account size.

New additions include net exposure, total volume, margin usage, free margin, spread condition and average Buy/Sell price. The panel layout has been refined into a cleaner blue dashboard with better section separation, improved spacing and updated Free edition branding.

Who This Is For



Gold Risk Radar Free is designed for manual traders who want a quick, honest risk read on a single symbol, primarily XAUUSD. It can also monitor other symbols available in your broker account by entering the symbol name in the settings.

If you manage multiple manual positions on Gold and want to know at a glance whether your current structure is controlled or starting to drift, this panel gives you that without any configuration complexity.

The Free edition is focused on single-symbol awareness. Portfolio-level monitoring, risk history, daily drawdown limits, per-position breakdown and advanced risk control tools are available in the Pro version.

Important Notes



Gold Risk Radar Free is a monitoring indicator only. It does not open, close or manage any positions. It does not replace a trading strategy or a risk management plan.

Execution differences between brokers (spread, pricing, latency) can still affect real outcomes even with the same setup. A detailed explanation of execution differences and how to use this panel effectively can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments including Gold involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Gold Risk Radar Free is a visual monitoring tool only. It helps you see current exposure and account pressure more clearly, but it cannot remove market risk, prevent losses or guarantee any trading outcome. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to lose.