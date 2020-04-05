Pips Breaker

The Breakout Continues. The System Evolves.

Welcome to Pips Breaker EA — an advanced automated trading system developed for traders who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and professional market monitoring.

Pips Breaker was developed through years of testing, refinement, and adaptation to changing market conditions. The latest version introduces an improved hybrid trading engine while preserving the disciplined trading approach behind the original system.

Pips Breaker does not open trades simply to remain active.

It waits. It analyzes. It executes only when its internal conditions are satisfied.

Some days may provide several trading opportunities, while other days may produce only one trade—or no trade at all. This selective approach is intentional and focuses on quality rather than frequency.

IMPORTANT

After purchasing Pips Breaker EA, please send us a private message to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Why Traders Choose Pips Breaker EA

Pips Breaker combines automated market monitoring, intelligent execution, money management, and trade protection in one complete Expert Advisor.

The EA is primarily designed for:

  • XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Major Forex currency pairs

  • Selected Forex crosses

Its adaptive system is designed to work across different market environments, broker specifications, account sizes, and pricing formats.

Key Features

  • Advanced hybrid trading system

  • Automated market monitoring and execution

  • Fixed lot-size option

  • Percentage-based automatic lot calculation

  • Built-in risk and money management

  • Automatic broker volume validation

  • Available-margin protection

  • Automatic lot-size adjustment

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit management

  • Break-even protection

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Daily trade and exposure controls

  • Maximum profit and loss protection

  • Automatic broker-digit detection

  • Broker prefix and suffix compatibility

  • Standard and cent account support

  • Optional trading-pause protection

  • MetaTrader 5 compatibility

  • VPS-ready operation

Intelligent Risk and Money Management

Pips Breaker gives traders the option to use either a fixed lot size or automatic percentage-based risk management.

Before placing a trade, the EA checks important account and broker conditions, including:

  • Account equity

  • Available free margin

  • Minimum and maximum lot size

  • Broker volume step

  • Symbol tick value

  • Margin requirements

When the requested lot size is too large for the available margin, the EA can automatically reduce the trading volume.

When the account cannot safely support the broker’s minimum volume, the trade is blocked to help prevent repeated insufficient-fund errors.

Complete Trade Protection

Pips Breaker includes several configurable controls designed to manage exposure and protect the account.

These include:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break-even management

  • Trailing Stop protection

  • Maximum open positions

  • Maximum trades per trading period

  • Daily profit and loss controls

  • Entry cooldown protection

  • Margin and volume validation

  • Automatic pending-order management

The trader remains fully in control of the selected lot size, risk percentage, and account exposure.

Designed for Disciplined Traders

Pips Breaker is built for traders who understand that successful automated trading requires patience and responsible risk management.

The EA does not chase the market and does not force unnecessary trades.

Its trading philosophy focuses on:

  • Discipline before emotion

  • Risk control before profit

  • Quality before frequency

  • Patience before execution

Pips Breaker continuously monitors the market while following its programmed trading and protection rules.

Simple Installation

Install Pips Breaker EA in MetaTrader 5, attach it to the recommended chart, select your preferred risk settings, and enable Algo Trading.

Before using the EA on a live account, test it first in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account using the same broker, symbol, leverage, and account type planned for live trading.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Recommended Broker

Ddupoin


An ECN, RAW, or low-spread account is recommended for better execution, especially when trading GOLD during active and volatile market conditions.

Standard Account

  • Recommended starting capital: $1,000

  • Suggested starting lot: 0.01

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

  • Recommended account type: Standard or ECN

Cent Account

  • Recommended starting balance: 30,000 cents

  • Suggested starting lot: 0.30

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

These values are general starting references only. The appropriate lot size depends on the broker’s leverage, contract size, spread, margin requirements, and the trader’s personal risk tolerance.

Trading Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended VPS

Zomro VPS


A stable VPS is strongly recommended so Pips Breaker can remain connected to MetaTrader 5 and monitor the market throughout the trading week.

Using a VPS can help reduce interruptions caused by computer shutdowns, unstable internet connections, power interruptions, and MetaTrader closing unexpectedly.

Pips Breaker EA

The market creates the opportunity.

Pips Breaker monitors, executes, and manages it with discipline.

The breakout continues.
The system evolves.
Welcome to Pips Breaker EA.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, GOLD, and CFDs involves significant financial risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses and drawdown.

Backtests, historical results, and previous performance do not guarantee future results. Actual performance may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, leverage, liquidity, contract size, and account settings.

Trading frequency may also vary. Some days may produce multiple opportunities, while other days may produce limited or no trades.

Always test the EA on a demo account before live deployment, use responsible risk management, and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


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SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA 推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。 平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits Leverage : Any Broker : Any Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500) Latency : up to 500ms 无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。 无马丁格尔 - 无网格 可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式 对于每日亏损设
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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SnR Levels HL
Carl Marvin Fajardo
指标
SnR Levels for MT5 SnR Levels is a smart support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify important price levels where the market is likely to react. It brings more structure and clarity to the chart by highlighting key areas that can serve as potential reversal zones, breakout points, entry areas, stop loss references, and take profit targets. This indicator is built for traders who want a cleaner and more disciplined way to read market structure. Instead of
FREE
MT4 to Discord and Telegram Signals
Carl Marvin Fajardo
实用工具
MT4 to Telegram & Discord Notifier MT4 to Telegram & Discord Notifier is a lightweight and practical notification utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically sends real-time trade updates to your Telegram and Discord channels. It is designed for traders who want to stay informed about trading activity without constantly watching the terminal. Once connected, the notifier delivers instant alerts whenever a trade is opened or closed, helping you monitor live activity, improve communication, and ke
FREE
TradEX Edge Manager MT5
Carl Marvin Fajardo
实用工具
TRADEX EDGE MANAGER V1.00 – Configuration Overview  The Tradex Edge Manager V1.00 offers an intuitive and powerful set of customizable inputs, designed for precision trading and seamless automation with MT5. Below is a breakdown of its configuration categories and parameters: TELEGRAM SETTINGS Telegram Bot Token: Unique token to connect your EA to your Telegram bot. Telegram Chat ID: Destination group or channel where messages will be sent. Enable Telegram Notifications: Set to true to activ
Pips Architect EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
专家
Pips Architect EA for MT5 Pips Architect EA is a disciplined XAUUSD trading system designed for traders who want structured entries, controlled execution, and stronger protection features. This Expert Advisor is built specifically for XAUUSD and uses an internal Custom Trend Validator Bias together with pending order execution to follow market direction with more control. Instead of blindly chasing price, it waits for alignment, validates conditions, and places trades using a more calculated app
Pips Navigator EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
专家
Pips Navigator EA Navigate the Market with Precision and Discipline Welcome to Pips Navigator EA , an intelligent automated trading system developed for traders who want disciplined execution, controlled risk, and continuous market monitoring without spending the entire day watching charts. Pips Navigator analyzes market conditions, waits for qualified opportunities, and executes trades according to its programmed rules. It is not designed to force entries or trade continuously. Some days may p
MT5 to Discord and Telegram Signals
Carl Marvin Fajardo
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram & Discord Notifier MT5 to Telegram & Discord Notifier is a lightweight and practical notification utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically sends real-time trade updates to your Telegram and Discord channels. It is designed for traders who want to stay informed about trading activity without constantly watching the terminal. Once connected, the notifier delivers instant alerts whenever a position is opened or closed, helping you monitor live activity, improve communication, an
VWAP Anchored MT5
Carl Marvin Fajardo
指标
Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) for MT5 is a precision trading tool designed to help traders track the true average price from a selected anchor point based on volume and price action. It allows traders to identify dynamic support and resistance, market bias, pullback zones, and key reaction areas with better clarity. With customizable anchor points, visible VWAP bands, and flexible start and end range settings, this tool helps traders analyze market structure more effectively and make better trading deci
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