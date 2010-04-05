EA Performance Terminal

EA PERFORMANCE TERMINAL — everything on one screen. Every robot on your account, what each one is doing to your balance, and the months that got you here, drawn over your chart instead of buried in a report.

A balance is an average, and averages hide things. One robot can quietly cover another's losses for months while the equity curve still looks calm. This reads your closed trades and splits that single number back apart, by Magic Number.

A free edition is available, and it runs on a live chart rather than only in the Strategy Tester — so you can see the real thing on your own account before you buy.

WHY THIS EXISTS

Run more than one EA and MetaTrader gives you one number: account profit. It will not tell you that EA #3 quietly gave back four months of gains while EA #1 covered for it. You find out when the account does.

This groups every closed deal and open position by Magic Number: realized and open P&L, win rate, profit factor and the cumulative curve, per robot and period.

WHAT YOU SEE

Seven panels, tiled on one screen or as tabs.

- OVERVIEW — six KPI tiles, the per-EA table with a contribution bar, the cumulative curve.
- EAs — per robot: closes, gross profit, gross loss, profit factor, win rate, open P&L, net, health.
- RECENT — a live tape of closed deals as they land.
- EQUITY — the cumulative curve, with drawdown from peak underneath.
- MONTHLY — a heat grid, twelve months across, one row per year. Seasonality and bad stretches become obvious.
- POSITIONS — symbol, direction, volume, entry, swap, live P&L.
- NEWS — the MetaTrader economic calendar, counting down to each release.

CONTROLS

- Period filter: all, YTD, 3M, 1M, 1W, today. Everything on screen re-scopes.
- Click an EA row to drill into that robot alone. Click again to come back.
- Name your EAs from inside the panel: EA NAMES lists every Magic Number the account has traded, with an edit box beside each. The table updates as you type.
- Drag the dividers to resize the panels; your layout is remembered per chart. Two themes. Scroll with the wheel or the bar.

THE HEALTH COLUMN

A five-level read of each robot's own closed trades — strong, ok, watch, degrading, critical — from profitability, consistency, and the recent stretch against the earlier one. It describes the record; it is not a forecast. It tells you which row to read first, and it goes into the reports.

SCHEDULED REPORTS

A daily and a monthly summary without opening the terminal: by email, by push to the MetaTrader mobile app, and as a file under MQL5/Files that is written even if the other two are not set up.

HOW IT LOOKS

A translucent full-chart HUD, so your price action stays readable underneath — or a compact corner panel. The interface follows your terminal language, in twenty of them.

BUILT PROPERLY

- No DLLs, no imported libraries, no external calls. Pure MQL5 and the standard Canvas.
- Read-only. It contains no order-sending code at all.
- Correct money maths: entry-side commission is included, so gross profit plus gross loss always equals net — the figure panels overstate on ECN and raw-spread accounts. Deposits, credits, dividends, interest and rebates are excluded; they are not your robot's trading.
- Any symbol, any timeframe. It reads no price data, so an empty or unusual chart cannot break it.
- Redraws only when something changed, staying out of the way of the EAs it watches.

One number to read carefully: the per-EA counter reports closing deals, not positions, so a robot that exits in parts or runs a grid counts each close.

FREE VS PAID

The free edition is a complete instrument, limited in scale. This one removes the ceiling.

 FreePaid
Robots listedTop 5 by impactEvery one of them
Click a robot to isolate itYes
PeriodsAll time, today+ YTD, 3M, 1M, 1W
Monthly gridThis yearEvery year you have traded
Drawdown band under the curveYes
Health verdict per robotYes
Daily / monthly report by mail and pushYes
Open P&L refreshEvery minuteFour times a second
Recent trades12 h behindLive
CalendarRelease timesCountdown to the next one
Themes / resizable layout1 / fixed2 / drag and it remembers

Questions and bug reports through the product page.

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实用工具
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5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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EA Performance Panel
Yuta Hidaka
5 (1)
实用工具
EA PERFORMANCE PANEL — your trading on one screen. Which robot is carrying the account, which one is bleeding, and what the months behind them look like, drawn over your chart. A balance is an average, and averages hide things. This reads your closed trades and splits that single number back apart, by Magic Number. This is the free edition. It runs on a live chart, on your real account, not only in the Strategy Tester. THE PROBLEM MetaTrader shows you one number: account profit. Run three EAs an
FREE
CalendarDiagnostic
Yuta Hidaka
实用工具
Your Economic Calendar tab is empty, or your news filter stopped firing. Is the calendar feed stale? Has the machine clock drifted? Or is the tab simply filtered? From the Calendar tab, all three look exactly the same. This script tells them apart, then tells you what to do about it. WHAT IT DOES It reads the calendar database through the API, which no interface filter touches. That single fact separates the third cause from the other two: if the API returns future events and your Calendar tab s
FREE
Gold Regime Navigator
Yuta Hidaka
专家
GOLD REGIME NAVIGATOR — 面向 XAUUSD(H1)的透明、规则化量化系统 提供免费 Demo:购买前请自己在策略测试器中回测。随附完整 PDF 手册和回测摘要。 Gold Regime Navigator 是一款完全系统化的 XAUUSD 智能交易系统。它是透明的量化系统,而非黑箱。每个决策都来自公开、可检查的规则,原始回测数字也开门见山地展示。没有神经网络的猜测,没有曲线拟合出来的完美资金曲线。 关于"AI"的说明:本策略是借助 AI 工具研究和开发的,但 EA 内部并没有实时运行的 AI 或神经网络在做交易决策。在你图表上运行的是确定性的量化逻辑:一个统计学的状态分类器,把交易分配给三个经典子策略。它所做的一切都列在下面。 工作原理 - 状态自适应引擎 - 三状态隐马尔可夫模型(经典统计模型,不是神经网络)把每根 H1 K线归类为:趋势、高波动危机或低波动均值回归。 - 每种状态路由到各自久经检验的子策略:趋势回撤(EMA + ADX)、唐奇安突破或布林带挤压突破。 - 一个引擎随市场状态自适应,而不是用单一风格强行应对所有行情。 风险控制 - 内建,而非事
Semi Auto Cockpit
Yuta Hidaka
专家
Semi Auto Cockpit is a pre-trade grid simulator and an execution cockpit for XAUUSD. You decide and place every entry. The tool sizes it, bounds its loss, manages it afterwards, and — before you commit — shows you where the position breaks. WHAT IT DOES - Read-only mode: displays the account and any grid this EA itself opened, and changes nothing. This is the install default. - Semi-auto mode: you click the entry; the cockpit takes sizing, basket-stop management, trailing and exposure limits f
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