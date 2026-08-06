AZT Plocker

The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this tool dynamically manages your open portfolio by locking in profits before the trade reverses on you and automatically liquidating positions when drawdown limits are exceeded.

It does not take trades for you, nor does it interfere with your entry strategy, it executes execution discipline. Once your trade is active, the tool takes full control to lock in profits and protect capital.


Features include:

Dynamic Protection: No static Stop Losses exposed to spread spikes and whipsaws.

Smart Profit Locking: When a trade is in a profitable zone, the utility enters a break-even stop loss to lock and shield gains from sudden market noise.

Invisible Target Logic: Uses real-time exit logic over hard on-server Take Profit targets.

Prop Firm Optimized: Enforces strict capital defense to respect drawdown limits and protect funded accounts.

Live Session & Market State Dashboard: Clean, non-intrusive on-chart UI overlay that tracks live session hours (London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney), high-impact economic news events.

Monthly Performance Tracker: Provides Realtime trading data, with trades won/lost, win accuracy, monthly and daily ROI count.

Dynamic Broker Spread: Shows realtime broker spread per tick, associated cautionary states, along with estimated slippage on trade entry and exit. Real-time portfolio swap metrics for currently open positions, along with realtime Margin Health Statistics.


NO MORE HOLDING LOSING TRADES!

NO MORE HESITATION OF WHEN TO CLOSE A PROFITABLE!


Platform & Compatibility:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Asset Class: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

Account Types: Compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts.


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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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4.92 (12)
实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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4.83 (6)
实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
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Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
实用工具
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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