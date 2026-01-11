Neuro Pulse

Neuro Pulse  : 10-in-1 Adaptive Trading System


Neuro Pulse  is a modular Expert Advisor designed for flexible application across a wide range of market environments. Unlike traditional rigid systems, this product provides ten distinct logic modules, each representing a complete trading methodology. Users can select the most suitable logic based on current market behavior, including trend, range, or high-volatility conditions.

This approach provides both breadth and control, enabling traders to adapt strategy choice as markets evolve.


I - Core Capabilities

Each module implements a deployed and well-defined algorithm. Only one logic module operates at a time, providing discipline and clarity in execution.

  1. Chameleon Logic – Detects market state via ADX and switches between momentum and reversion modes.

  2. Volatility Shadow – Uses candle body and wick ratios to identify exhaustion and rejection levels.

  3. Time-based Session Logic – Focused on structured breakouts related to major session liquidity.

  4. Volume Divergence Logic – Identifies continuation opportunities during low-volume phases.

  5. ATR-Based Mean Reversion – Detects statistically wide deviations for reversion triggers.

  6. Momentum Initiation – Captures early move expansion using volatility compression and momentum confirmation.

  7. Fractal-Based Breakouts – Detects complex breakout structures beyond simple indicators.

  8. Trend Filtered Moving Averages – Enhanced moving-average logic with volatility filters.

  9. Pattern Recognition – Detects high-probability candle patterns aligned with trend direction.

  10. Contrarian Signals – Counter-trend logic based on extreme market conditions.


II - Risk Management and Execution

Smart Margin Control
The EA assesses available margin before placing orders and automatically adjusts position sizing to prevent execution errors due to insufficient margin.

Dynamic Trailing Stop
A broker-aware trailing stop respects server-level constraints for stops and freeze levels, ensuring reliable order modification throughout trade life.

Visual Status Panel
An optional on-chart dashboard displays current strategy selection, risk settings, and operational status in a concise format.


III - Input Parameters

The EA provides customizable inputs to suit individual trading styles and risk tolerance:

  • Strategy Selection – Choose from ten logic modules.

  • Base Lot Size – Defines the initial position size.

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit Points – Fixed safety limits defined in points.

  • Trailing Stop Enable – Option to activate the dynamic trailing engine.

  • Dashboard Enable – Option to show or hide the visual status panel.


IV - Usage Considerations

Neuro Pulse is suitable for traders who seek modular logic selection rather than a fixed single-method EA. Users should test each logic module on historical data relevant to their instruments and timeframes before live deployment. The EA does not guarantee profit and should be used within an appropriate risk framework.


