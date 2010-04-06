ADX Vision

Pro ADX Histogram: Visual Momentum & Trend Strength Indicator

Elevate your technical analysis with ADX Histogram, an innovative MetaTrader 5 tool that transforms the classic Average Directional Index (ADX) into an intuitive, visual powerhouse. This indicator combines trend strength and momentum direction into a single, easy-to-read histogram, allowing you to assess market conditions and spot potential trading opportunities faster and with greater clarity.

Trading Idea & Core Logic

The indicator is built on the foundational ADX system developed by J. Welles Wilder but presents the data in a fundamentally more accessible way. It calculates the standard ADX line (trend strength) and the +/-DI lines (momentum direction), then visualizes the difference between the Directional Indicators as a histogram.

Key Logic:

  • Blue Histogram Bars: Appear when the +DI (positive directional indicator) is greater than the -DI, visualizing bullish momentum.

  • Red Histogram Bars: Appear when the -DI (negative directional indicator) is greater than the +DI, visualizing bearish momentum.

  • Histogram Height: The height of each bar represents the magnitude of the spread between the +DI and -DI, giving you an instant read on momentum intensity.

  • ADX Line (Yellow): Plotted alongside the histogram, providing the classic measure of overall trend strength on a scale from 0 to 100.

This visual fusion allows you to see not just if a trend is strong (ADX), but also which direction the momentum is driving it (Histogram), all in one glance.

Core Features

  • Intuitive Visual Design: Replaces the need to interpret three separate, overlaid lines with a clear, color-coded histogram and a clean ADX line.

  • Combined Insight: Simultaneously displays trend strength and momentum direction, reducing chart clutter and cognitive load.

  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust the calculation period, visual colors, and display settings to match your trading style and preferences.

  • Efficient & Stable: Built with optimized MQL5 code for fast execution and reliable, non-repainting signals across all timeframes.

Input Parameters

Configure the indicator to suit your market approach:

Parameter Description Default Value
ADX_Period The period used for calculating the ADX and DI lines. 14
ADX_Color Color of the trend strength ADX line. Yellow
Bull_Color Color of the histogram during bullish momentum (+DI > -DI). Blue
Bear_Color Color of the histogram during bearish momentum (-DI > +DI). Red
Show_ADX_Line Toggles the visibility of the ADX line on/off. true

Application & Trading Considerations

Potential Use Cases:

  • Trend Confirmation: Use the rising ADX line with a consistently colored histogram to confirm a trend's strength and direction.

  • Momentum Shifts: Watch for a change in the histogram's color (e.g., blue to red) to identify a potential shift in market momentum.

  • Breakout Filter: Apply the indicator to filter breakouts; a strong, high histogram accompanying a price breakout may add conviction to the move.

Important Risk Disclaimer:
This product is a technical analysis tool. The developer does not guarantee any trading results or profitability. Trading financial markets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

  • This indicator provides signals based on past and current price data and should not be used as the sole basis for any trading decision.

  • It is strongly recommended to use this tool in conjunction with other methods of analysis (e.g., price action, support/resistance) and robust risk management practices.

  • Always test the indicator thoroughly in a risk-free demo account before considering live use.

Support

For questions, detailed usage suggestions, or technical support related to the "Pro ADX Histogram," please use the dedicated discussion section on its MQL5 Marketplace product page.

推荐产品
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.67 (15)
指标
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Multi Timeframe EMA Trend Detector Pro
Sina Nasiri Bavili
5 (1)
指标
Multi-Timeframe EMA Trend Detector Pro Advanced EMA trend analysis tool with crossing detection and trend strength confirmation across 5 timeframes. The Multi-Timeframe EMA Trend Detector Pro is a comprehensive indicator built for traders who rely on trend-based strategies. It analyzes Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) of 50, 100, and 200 across five key timeframes (M15, M30, H1, H4, and Daily) to identify reliable trends, trend reversals, and consolidation periods. Key Features Multi-Timefram
FREE
Breakout MV
Emmanouil Bampalos
专家
Breakout MV :  This Expert Advisor offers you one of the most fundamental trading strategy,  combining Moving Average and Volums indicators!  Key Features : Consistent Performance : Breakout strategy has demonstrated a robust performance across various market conditions, by capitalizing on significant price movements. Strategic Trade Execution : We select the desired range, and once the price approaches these levels and the indicators confirm our entry, we open a trade. The trade will close eit
FREE
SP500 Mean Reversal EA MT5
Matthew Lewis Beedle
专家
It's no secret. One of the best edges in trading is the mean-reversion strategy on US indices. Don't believe me? Do just a little research. Hence, having an EA that does this is very much a must-have in any portfolio.  I made this for myself, but I am also offering it to anyone who needs it as well at a fair price.  The process of making it was using RSI and using a point for buying and closing.  I then used machine learning to test 100,000s of variables to get to this configuration. How does it
FREE
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
5 (2)
专家
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
指标
Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
FREE
EA Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (673)
专家
EA黄金的东西mt5是专为黄金交易设计的专家顾问。 这项工作基于使用Gold Stuff mt5指标建立订单，因此顾问根据"趋势跟随"策略工作，这意味着跟随趋势。 重要！ 购买后立即与我联系，以获得说明和奖金！ 您可以免费收到我们的强力支持和趋势扫描指标的副本，请私信。大部头书！ 智能交易系统需要对冲账户类型 实时结果可以在这里查看 参数 打开新系列-打开/关闭新系列订单的开始。 起始地段-起始地段。 交易买入-允许Ea交易买入。 交易卖出-允许智能交易系统卖出。 使用对冲-当功能启用时，顾问将交易买入和卖出方向，当功能禁用时，顾问将只交易一个方向。 使用货币Manadgement-开/关使用自动手数计算。 自动旋转 每0.01手的可用保证金-每0.01手单位开仓的可用保证金金额。 Lot miltiplier-以下订单的手数乘法系数。 TP-止盈，以点为单位。 SL-止损，以点为单位从第一个订单。 跟踪开始-跟踪止损的激活。 Trail Step-追踪止损激活时与价格的距离。 DD Reduction Algorithm-一种减少回撤的算法，其中最后一个有利润的订单被
Nyse Usdxy
Mitchell Dean Ede
5 (1)
指标
Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the main chart. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Based on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/SEK All these pairs must be added to Market Watch for the indicator to work correctly As this is calculated using a formula based on the 6 pairs it will only work when the market is open. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the m
FREE
Whale RSI Divergences
Mustafa Ozkurkcu
1 (1)
专家
This EA looks for a divergence signal, which occurs when the price of a financial instrument moves in the opposite direction of the RSI indicator. This divergence can signal that the current trend is losing momentum and a reversal is likely. The EA identifies two types of divergence: Bullish (Positive) Divergence : This occurs when the price makes a new lower low , but the RSI indicator fails to confirm this by making a higher low . This discrepancy suggests that bearish momentum is weakening, a
FREE
Koala Trend Line
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (6)
指标
考拉趋势线升级到1.2版 上一次升级改进：添加了新参数，允许用户将趋势线连接到第二或第三或第X最高或最低点。 我的请求 ： **尊敬的客户，请在Koala趋势线上发布您的评论，让我通过您的反馈进行改进。 为什么科拉趋势线是免费指示器？ 我相信免费指标必须是合格的工具。 关于其他免费产品呢？ 所有带有绿色考拉徽标的产品都是我的免费产品 https://www.mql5.com/zh-CN/users/ashkan.nikrou/seller#products 考拉趋势线介绍： 我做了这个指标来帮助交易者更好地找到趋势，该指标可以显示当前趋势线。 如您所知，趋势线必须在2个最高点或最低点之间绘制。 因此，主要逻辑是找到最高和最低点。 指标查找历史上所有最高和最低点，并用红色和蓝色点显示它们。 这些最高和最低点是根据深度值计算的。深度值可调，用户可以更改。 深度是什么意思？     当深度为10时，表示每个最高蜡烛必须在其周围的10支蜡烛之间最高，必须在前5个蜡烛与下一个5个蜡烛之间为最高蜡烛。     当深度为10时，表示每个最低蜡烛必须在其周围的10支蜡烛之间最低，必
FREE
BlackVault EA
Abadat Hussain
专家
BlackVault EA – Advanced Automated Trading for MT5 BlackVault EA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to generate profits automatically while keeping its internal trading logic completely secure. Built with proprietary algorithms and advanced market behavior analysis, this EA is created for traders who want consistent performance without manual intervention. Contact Admin For More Detail: Click Here Key Features Fully Automatic Trading System Proprietary & Protected Stra
FREE
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
专家
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
Provlepsis Simple
Ioannis Xenos
指标
欢迎使用Provlepsis指标 "Provlepsis"是一种高级指标，专为MQL市场设计。 通过分析以相同时间的前几个柱来计算市场潜在的价格波动范围，提供对未来价格波动宝贵的见解。 与传统的ATR指标不同，"Provlepsis"考虑了时间因素，从而得到一个更强大的工具，适应不同的市场条件。 在夜间，该指标预测较窄的波动范围，而在活跃的交易时间，它预期会有更宽的范围。 通过"Provlepsis"提供的全面范围分析，为您的交易策略获取竞争优势。 您可以在这里查看完整版本，可以更改 Provlepsis 指标的长度和偏移！ https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/98802 为什么使用Provlepsis 基于区间的交易：该指标能够确定市场运动的潜在区间，对于基于区间的交易策略非常有价值。交易者可以利用该指标确定预期区间内的关键支撑和阻力水平，并相应地执行交易。 波动性分析：通过考虑时间因素，"Provlepsis"可以提供关于市场波动性的洞察。交易者可以利用该指标判断低波动或高波动期间，并相应调整风险管理和仓位规模。 时间敏感策略：该指标
FREE
Micro Moving Average
Aleksandr Goryachev
指标
Moving Average  ******************* Moving Average для платформы секундных графиков Micro . ********************* Секундный график на порядок увеличит точность ваших входов и выходов. Секундный период , в привычном формате,   позволит увидеть то, что ранее было скрыто. Бесплатные индикаторы, дополнят визуальную картину, что, в совокупности выведет вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Идеально подходит как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующим внутри дня.  Индикатор  Moving Average для платформы Micr
FREE
Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
Eric John Peter Meissner
专家
Session Pivots EA – LITE（免费版） Session Pivots EA – LITE 是一款专家顾问（Expert Advisor），展示了一种基于 市场交易时段的突破交易策略 ，使用预先定义的交易时段。 该 EA 会在指定的交易时间内计算 交易时段的最高价和最低价 ，并在交易时段结束后，当价格 突破这些关键水平 时自动开仓。 主要功能 基于 ICT Killzones（纽约时间） 计算交易时段高点和低点 在交易时段结束后进行 突破交易 反向突破逻辑 同一时间 仅允许一笔持仓 固定 风险回报比 1:3 自动计算 止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit） 符合经纪商规则的止损水平校验 内置 风险管理机制 交易参数 默认手数： 0.03（可自由调整） 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 和 主要外汇货币对 设计 XAUUSD（黄金） 止损距离会自动限制在预设的安全范围内 外汇货币对 止损以**点数（Pips）**计算 止盈始终设为止损距离的 3 倍 账户要求 建议最低账户余额： 500 欧元 重要提示 本 EA 为 免费 LITE 版本 ，仅用于 测试和
FREE
Quantum Nexus EA V6
Vladimir Novikov
专家
**Quantum Nexus EA V6**   *Многостратегический советник для MetaTrader 5 с адаптивным риск-менеджментом*   **Ключевые особенности:**   1. **4 стратегии в одном алгоритме**:      - **RSI + Stochastic + MA** (Перекупленность/перепроданность + тренд)      - **RSI + Bollinger Bands + MA** (Волатильность + тренд)      - **RSI + EMA + MACD** (Долгосрочный тренд + импульс)      - **RSI + Volume + CCI** (Объемы + циклы)      - *Каждая стратегия работает на своем таймфрейме (H1/D1)*   2. **Умное управле
FREE
Supertrend 3 lines
Samart Palugmontol
5 (2)
专家
update v.1.22 - Fixed indicator not working properly. - Updated emergency stop function. - Added several input parameters: - Magic Number - Working Interval - Trade Direction Selection - Supertrend Confirmation Requirement ***Since the setting is more flexible, the outcome may vary. For the recommended settings, please see the screenshot.*** +++++++++++++++++++++++ Just wanted to share a trading strategy that's been working for me. It's built around the Supertrend  indicators, specifi
FREE
Volatility Doctor
Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana
4.5 (2)
专家
波动性医生 - 您掌握市场节奏的专家顾问！ 您准备好解锁精准交易的力量了吗？认识波动性医生，您在外汇市场动态世界中的可靠伙伴。这款多货币专家顾问不仅是一种交易工具，更像是一位交响乐指挥家，以无与伦比的精度指导您的投资。 发现关键特点： 1. 寻找趋势的专业知识：波动性医生采用经过验证的方法来发现强劲的市场趋势。告别猜测，迎接明智的决策。 2. 全面控制：利用内置的资金管理工具掌握您的交易策略。决定在任何时候开多少个头寸以及增加交易规模的程度。这是您的剧本，您的方式。 3. 波动性大师：正如其名称所示，这款EA专注于测量和反映市场波动性。就像水会采取其容器的形状一样，它会无缝地适应市场条件。 4. 您的利润目标：设定您的利润目标，让波动性医生不知疲倦地努力实现它们。就像拥有金融GPS一样，引导您到达目的地。 5. 突破掌握：在其核心，这款EA依赖于复杂的移动平均通道策略。它耐心地等待价格突破，然后与市场波动性同步进行操作。 6. 账户友好：无论您是使用小型还是大型账户进行交易，波动性医生都会适应您的需求。这是您的财务平衡器。 为什么选择波动性医生？ 想象一下，您轻松地
FREE
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
专家
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
Colored Adaptive Moving Average AMA
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.88 (8)
指标
If you like to use traditional Moving Averages (like SMAs and EMAs) to provide your trades for dynamic levels of Support and Resistance, you will love the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA). Created in 1995 by Perry Kaufman and presented to the world in his book " Smarter   Trading :  Improving   Performance   in   Changing   Markets ", the Adaptive Moving Average (also known as KAMA - Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average) has the goal to be the perfect companion for following a trend without noise, but s
FREE
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Rent Bm15
Grigorii Isaakian
5 (2)
专家
Советник для скальпирования фьючерса BR на ММВБ. Внутридневный, в 23=45 закроет позицию. Работает на 15-ти минутках.  По появлению отфильтрованного индикаторами  сигнала  на покупку/продажу выставляет отложенный ордер. Более короткий вариант таймфрейма выбирать не рекомендую из-за введенных ограничений для переменных в примененных индикаторов. Мартингейл не применён, EA тестирован на ММВБ на  срочном рынке и только на фьючерсах BR.  Для демонстрации результатов на склейке, параметры дооптимизир
FREE
Big Trend Catcher
Aleksandr Davydov
专家
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working tim
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
专家
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
CrosssX Indicator Strategy
M Abdullahfaiz Rahman
指标
A buy signal can be seen on the dashboard when the previous signal is red and the next signal is green, then the SAR is green and the RSI is green. A Sell Signal can be seen on the dashboard when the previous Signal is green and the Signal after it is red, then the SAR is red and the RSI is red. Line function - shows on the chart the lines of Opening, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function, it is easy to create a new order and see its additional characteristics before opening.   TP and SL
FREE
Simple Long Term MACD
Stephen Carmody
专家
Long Term Double MACD Strategy with EMA Trend Confirmation This strategy uses a leading and lagging MACD indicator. The leading indicator gives the entry signals, and the lagging indicator gives the exit signals. This Expert does not use any account management and as such you should make sure to set good stop losses. Works best on longer timeframes on low volatility pairs.
FREE
RangeBreakout EA
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (1)
专家
The Range Breakout Expert Advisor is a professional-grade trading solution that capitalizes on intraday breakout opportunities. Unlike many other EAs that rely on complex grid or martingale strategies, this EA follows a clear, logical approach to market dynamics. Please consider leaving a review if this tool is useful for you. Thanks! :)  Key Features: • Time-based range calculation for precise entry points • Risk-based position sizing for professional money management • Dual breakout strate
FREE
ScriptBot Global
Fabio Luis Pretti
4.5 (4)
专家
ScriptBot is a multi-strategy robot developed to be practical and robust, with ScriptBot you are able to create different strategies of your own, install up to 51 indicators of your liking and build your own trigger using simple logic expressions. AVISO:   This Expert Advisor is outdated , a new ScriptBot is being rewritten from scratch. Below we will tell you a little about the structure: Indicators:   ScriptBot does not have indicators in its coding, this means that you have full control of
FREE
Elmex Moving Average algo
Olesia Lukian
4.8 (5)
专家
Moving Average Crossover EA Introduction: The History of a Time-Tested Strategy The Moving Average Crossover strategy is one of the oldest and most respected technical analysis methods in financial markets, dating back to the 1930s when traders first began using moving averages to smooth price data. Richard Donchian, often referred to as the "Father of Trend Following," was among the first to popularize the use of moving average crossovers in the 1960s. This strategy gained further prominence w
FREE
Quarter EMA
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (2)
指标
Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support The 5 EMA is plotted in green color ( Lime ). The 14 EMA is plotted in red color ( Red ). The 20 EMA is plotted in blue color ( Blue ). The 200 EMA is plotted in yellow color ( Yellow ). The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is represented by a different color on the chart. Here's a description of each EMA:
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
指标
Power Candles – 适用于所有市场的基于强度的入场信号 Power Candles 将 Stein Investments 经过验证的强度分析直接带入价格图表。与仅对价格作出反应不同，每一根蜡烛都基于真实的市场强度进行着色，使交易者能够立即识别动能累积、强度加速以及清晰的趋势转换。 一套逻辑，适用于所有市场 Power Candles 可自动适用于 所有交易品种 。该指标会检测当前品种是否为外汇货币对或非外汇市场，并在内部自动应用相应的强度模型。 外汇与黄金 使用 FX Power Delta 数值（绝对范围最高至 100） 指数、加密货币和 CFD 使用 IX Power 强度数值（绝对范围最高至 50） 所需的强度计算已直接嵌入 Power Candles。本指标在蜡烛着色和信号逻辑方面无需额外安装任何其他指标。 以强度状态替代价格噪音 每根蜡烛都会被归类为九种清晰定义的强度状态之一： 中性 轻度、中度、强烈、极端空头 轻度、中度、强烈、极端多头 这种基于状态的方法能够过滤随机的价格波动，专注于有意义的市场参与行为。它帮助交易者识别新的方向性阶段正在形成，而不是对单根蜡
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 New Indicator  
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
指标
获取 免费 AUX 指标和 EA 支持   直接下载 — 点击这里 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment 是一款专为使用艾略特波浪理论并结合混沌交易技术的交易者设计的 MT5 专用工具。它识别价格行为中的隐藏和常规背离，并与比尔·威廉姆斯所描述的混沌市场环境同步。 主要特征 艾略特波浪背离检测：检测符合波浪结构的看涨和看跌背离，以提高波浪计数精度。 混沌技术集成：与混沌交易策略相结合，确保信号与 AO 指标和市场结构一致。 多时间框架扫描：跨不同时间框架分析背离以确认动能变化和趋势耗尽。 可视化警报和对象：图表中清晰的箭头、线条和标记，便于快速识别。 自适应市场读取：自动适应混沌市场条件，过滤噪音并保留有效信号。 突破回调入场技术：使用简单的斐波那契回撤和枢轴点的常见交易方法。 优势 结合背离信号与波浪进程，提高入场精度。 利用 AO 混沌背离逻辑确认可能的第 3–5 波完成。 提前识别反转或延续区域，降低风险。 实时自动发现修正区，低风险高回报。 通过清晰的视觉确认增强交易信心。
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
指标
Game Changer 是一款革命性的趋势指标，适用于任何金融工具，可将您的 MetaTrader 平台升级为强大的趋势分析工具。该指标不会重绘，也不会出现滞后。它适用于任何时间范围，有助于识别趋势，发出潜在反转信号，可用作追踪止损机制，并提供实时警报，以便您快速做出市场反应。无论您是经验丰富的交易员、专业人士，还是寻求优势的初学者，这款工具都能帮助您自信、自律地进行交易，并清晰地了解潜在的趋势动态。 购买后立即联系我，即可获得个人奖励！您可以免费获得我们的强力支撑和趋势扫描指标，请私信我！ 请注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它们仅适用于 MQL5，我的套件文件也仅在我的博客上提供。 请小心诈骗者 ，不要从其他人那里购买任何套件！ 设置 启用趋势变化警报 - 真/假 - 趋势变化时在图表上显示警报 发送推送通知 - 真/假 - 启用手机推送警报通知 发送邮件通知 - 真/假 - 发送趋势变化的邮件通知到电子邮件
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
指标
Swing Trading 是第一个旨在检测趋势方向的波动和可能的反转波动的指标。它使用在交易文献中广泛描述的基准摆动交易方法。该指标研究多个价格和时间向量，以追踪总体趋势方向，并检测市场超卖或超买并准备好进行修正的情况。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 市场波动的利润不会被窃取 指示器始终显示趋势方向 彩色价格带代表机会基准 彩色虚线表示可能的反转波动 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 可定制的趋势和波动周期 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为非重涂或重涂 什么是摇摆交易 摇摆交易是一种尝试在一天到一周内从证券中获得收益的交易方式，尽管某些交易最终可以保持更长的寿命。摇摆交易者使用技术分析来买入弱点和卖出力量，并有耐心等待这些机会的发生，因为在发生一波抛售浪潮之后购买证券而不是陷入抛售更有意义。 机会基准 关于历史数据的大量研究证明，适合于波动交易的市场倾向于在基线价格带上下交易，基线价格带由图表显示，使用平均真实区间计算得出。波动交易者使用基线，该策略是购买常态和卖出躁狂，或做空常态并掩盖沮丧。在没有疲
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
指标
使用趋势筛选指标释放趋势交易的力量：由模糊逻辑和多货币系统提供支持的终极趋势交易解决方案！ 使用趋势筛选器（由模糊逻辑提供支持的革命性趋势指标）提升您的趋势交易。 它是一个强大的趋势跟踪指标，结合了超过 13 种高级工具和功能以及 3 种交易策略，使其成为使您的 Metatrader 成为趋势分析器的多功能选择。 限时优惠：趋势筛选指标终身仅需 50 美元。 ( 原价 250$ ) (优惠延长) 体验趋势筛选器 100% 无需重新绘制的准确性，确保您的交易决策不受过去价格变化的影响。 释放多时间框架和多货币功能的多功能性，使您能够以无与伦比的信心在外汇、商品、加密货币和指数领域进行交易。 利用 Trend Screener 的综合策略套件增强您的交易： - 趋势跟踪策略和趋势延续策略 ：趋势筛选器的趋势跟踪策略提供清晰的趋势延续信号，让您有效捕捉趋势走势并管理风险。 - 反转策略和早期入场点策略 ：趋势筛选器的反转策略可检测市场方向的潜在变化，使您能够预测趋势反转并利用疲弱的市场趋势。通过早期入场点，您可以在潜在的趋势变化之前定位自己 获取可观的利润。 - 倒卖策略： 趋势筛选器的倒卖
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前100位买家特惠价 299 美元。最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波动率）和动
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 高级多重过滤剥头皮指标系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款高级剥头皮指标系统，将经典 Supertrend 与多重智能确认过滤器相结合。该指标在 M1 到 H4 的所有时间框架上均运行良好，尤其适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 及主要外汇货币对。可作为独立系统使用，也可灵活整合到现有交易策略中。 指标集成超过 11 个过滤器，包括快慢 EMA、用于趋势判断的三条 EMA、EMA 斜率 (EMA slope)、RSI、ADX、成交量、VWAP、布林带突破（Bollinger Bands Breakout）以及 MACD 背离过滤器。智能蜡烛过滤器用于确认蜡烛收盘并剔除弱信号，而以三条 EMA 结合 MACD 背离的趋势识别机制则有助于筛选出更高胜率的交易信号。 SuperScalp Pro 基于 ATR 自动计算进场（Entry）、止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平。所有重要价格水平均直接显示在图表上，方便用户管理风险并做出更精准的交易决策。 系统在超过 5,000 根蜡烛上进行模拟与性能分析，展示完整指标如胜率、总交
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 所有數據皆採用「嚴格回測標準」——每筆交易訊號在觸發後的 60 根 K 線內， EURUSD 與 USDJPY
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Smart Stop Indicator – 智能化止损逻辑，直接呈现在您的图表上 概述 Smart Stop Indicator 是为希望以清晰、系统、非情绪化方式设置止损的交易者量身打造的工具。它将经典的价格结构逻辑（更高的高点、更低的低点）与现代突破识别技术相结合，精准标记真正合理的止损位置。无论是趋势、盘整还是快速突破行情，指标都会在图表上直接显示最佳 SL 区域及其状态（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）并且现在新增 SL 与 %ADR 的距离显示。 亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损识别 • 根据市场结构与实时价格行为自动识别关键止损位置。 智能突破适应能力 • 能适应突破与快速方向变化，不会强迫过早调整止损。 SL %ADR 显示 • 显示止损距离占平均日波动范围 ADR 的百分比与 Smart Stop Scanner 完全一致帮助交易者即时识别紧密机会或已延伸的行情。 内置警报逻辑 • 当止损水平变为“new”、“valid”或“broken”时触发警报包含准确的状态切换与冷却逻辑。 破损级别的淡化显示 • 对于“broken”状态的方向、价格、S
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
指标
FX Levels：适用于所有市场的高精度支撑与阻力 快速概览 想要精准确定适用于任何市场（外汇、指数、股票或大宗商品）的支撑与阻力吗？ FX Levels 将传统的“Lighthouse”方法与前沿的动态分析相结合，实现近乎通用的准确性。依托真实经纪商经验和自动化的每日与实时更新， FX Levels 帮助您捕捉价格反转点、设置合理的盈利目标，并自信地管理交易。立即使用，体验更准确的支撑/阻力分析如何助力您的交易更上层楼！ 1. 为什么 FX Levels 对交易者非常有利 极度精准的支撑 & 阻力区 • FX Levels 专为不同经纪商提供的行情源和时间设置而设计，可生成几乎相同的价位区，解决数据不一致的常见问题。 • 这意味着无论您在哪里交易，都能获得稳定一致的水平线，为策略打下更加牢固的基础。 结合传统与先进技术 • 通过将久经考验的“Lighthouse”方法与动态分析相融合， FX Levels 不仅限于每日刷新，还可针对新的价格波动进行即时更新。 • 您可以选择经典的静态方式，或实时捕捉新出现的水平，以贴近最新的市场行为。 识别清晰的反转点 • FX Lev
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标,旨在帮助交易者有效识别入场点并管理风险。 该指标提供全面的分析工具套件,包括信号检测系统、自动 Entry/SL/TP 管理、成交量分析和实时绩效统计。 系统使用指南   |   其他语言使用指南 主要功能 信号检测系统 指标基于 price action 分析和市场结构自动检测潜在入场点。当检测到交易机会时: - 图表上出现 BUY(绿色)或 SELL(红色)箭头 - K线被高亮显示以识别信号区域 - Entry/SL/TP 水平自动计算 信号仅在价格触及 Entry 水平时激活,有助于过滤未经市场确认的信号。 智能 Entry/SL/TP 管理 - Entry:价格触及入场水平时自动检测 - StopLoss:基于 ATR(Average True Range)动态计算 - Take Profit:基于 R-Multiple 的 4 个 TP 水平(TP1: 0.5R, TP2: 1R, TP3: 1.5R, TP4: 2R) - Trading Lines:在图表上显示带标签的 E
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
指标
MetaForecast能够根据价格数据中的谐波来预测和可视化任何市场的未来走势。虽然市场不总是可预测的，但如果价格中存在模式，MetaForecast可以尽可能准确地预测未来。与其他类似产品相比，MetaForecast通过分析市场趋势可以生成更精确的结果。 输入参数 Past size (过去的尺寸) 指定MetaForecast用于创建生成未来预测模型的柱数量。该模型以一条黄色线绘制在所选柱上。 Future size (未来的尺寸) 指定应预测的未来柱数量。预测的未来以粉色线表示，并在其上绘制了蓝色回归线。 Degree (程度) 此输入确定了MetaForecast将在市场上进行的分析级别。 Degree 描述  0 对于程度0，建议使用较大的值来设置“过去的尺寸”输入，以覆盖价格中的所有高峰、低谷和细节。  1 (建议的) 对于程度1，MetaForecast可以理解趋势，并通过较小的“过去的尺寸”生成更好的结果。  2 对于程度2，除了趋势，MetaForecast还可以识别反转点。对于大于1的程度，必须使用较高的“细节”和“噪音减少”输入值。  大于2 不建议使用大于
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
指标
当然可以！以下是您提供的文本的中文翻译： 引入   MT4 / MT5 天文指标：您的终极天体交易伙伴 您准备好将交易体验提升到天文高度了吗？不用再寻找，就在我们的革命性 MT4 天文指标中。这个创新工具超越了传统的交易指标，利用复杂的算法提供无与伦比的天文洞察力和精确计算。 指尖上的宇宙信息：   瞻仰一个详尽的面板，展示了一宝藏般的天文数据。了解行星的地理/太阳心坐标，太阳/地球距离，亮度，伸长度，星座，黄道和赤道坐标，甚至是水平坐标——每个细节都经过精心计算并呈现得美轮美奂。指标生成的垂直线对应于时间值，为您的交易旅程提供了宇宙的视角。 行星线条与关系：   在您的图表上欣赏行星线条的魔力，具有可自定义的比例和角度。通过直观的控制面板轻松切换每个行星线条的可见性。通过连结、六分、四分、三分、对冲和逆行等指标，发现行星关系的艺术。在您选择的时间范围内探索这些宇宙构造，使您能够识别重要的交易机会。 揭示甘恩的智慧：   通过受甘恩启发的平方垂直线揭示潜在的反转时机。这种创新修改将甘恩历经考验的原则带入现实，帮助您提前了解市场的转向和趋势。 月亮引导：   在您的图表上优雅地导航月相，
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
指标
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the   alerts ,   push notifications   and   email messages   to keep informed from when an element is form
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
指标
IX Power：解锁指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场洞察 概述 IX Power 是一款多功能工具，可分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现。 FX Power 提供针对货币对的最高精度，利用所有可用货币对数据进行分析，而 IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据。这使得 IX Power 成为非外汇市场的理想选择，同时在需要简单外汇分析时也非常可靠。它可以无缝适用于任何图表，提供清晰的、有行动价值的洞察，帮助提升您的交易决策。 1. 为什么 IX Power 对交易者非常有价值 多市场强弱分析 • IX Power 分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现，为每个市场提供量身定制的洞察。 • 监控 US30、WTI、黄金、比特币等资产的表现，发现交易机会。 适用于更广泛的市场 • 对于外汇交易， FX Power 提供无与伦比的精度，通过分析所有相关货币对。 • IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据，非常适合非外汇市场及简化的外汇分析。 实时适应性 • 借助自适应算法， IX Power 实时响应市场数据变化，保持分析的最新性。 • 实时更新
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
指标
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
作者的更多信息
Aurum Quant EA
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
Aurum Quant EA – Precision Trading with Advanced Risk Control Aurum Quant EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed to deliver structured, rule-based trading with strict risk management across forex, indices, and metals. Built for traders who value consistency, discipline, and capital protection, this EA focuses on high-quality trade execution rather than over-trading. Developed using advanced mathematical models and adaptive market logic, Aurum Quant EA continuously evaluates ma
Doji Flow
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
Doji Flow :  Precision Trading, Powered by Heikin-Ashi Doji Intelligence Welcome to   Doji Flow ,  a meticulously crafted, next-generation trading system designed to transform subtle market indecision into consistent opportunity. Built for the astinct trader seeking clarity in chaos, this expert advisor combines advanced Heikin-Ashi Doji detection with smart, adaptive risk management ,all in one seamless, robust package. -  Key Features  -  Heikin-Ashi Doji Detection Identifies high-probability
FREE
Hidden Gem EurUsd
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
Hidden Gem: AI-Powered Precision for EURUSD Trading with Institutional-Grade Risk Management Hidden Gem – EURUSD Edition is a specialized version of the next-generation Expert Advisor (EA), designed exclusively for one of the most traded currency pairs in the world: EUR/USD. This elite version harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver ultra-precise trade execution, tailored risk-reward strategies, and market-adaptive logic focused solely on the EURUSD pair. - Core Innovations AI-
Hidden Gem
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
Hidden Gem: AI-Powered Trading Precision with Institutional-Grade Risk Management Hidden Gem is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) that harnesses advanced artificial intelligence to analyze multi-indicator datasets, enabling data-driven trade execution with unparalleled risk-reward optimization. Designed for both retail and institutional traders, this EA combines neural network technology with rigorous risk protocols to deliver consistent, sustainable performance. Core Innovations AI-Driven D
Quantum Funded
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
Quantum Funded EA Professional Prop-Firm Trading Framework for MT5 Quantum Funded EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed with one objective in mind: strict capital protection and prop-firm compliance , without sacrificing consistency and execution quality. Built as an institutional-style trading framework, Quantum Funded EA focuses on risk control first , then market opportunity — the same philosophy used by professional trading desks and proprietary trading firms. -  Core Philos
Opening Range Breakout ORB Pro
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
MASTER THE TRAIDING WITH "OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT PRO " Professional-Grade Breakout Trading Automaton for Disciplined Traders Unlock the power of market opening volatility with our precision-engineered Expert Advisor. The ORBP (Opening Range Breakout Pro) strategy has been trusted by institutional traders for decades - now automated with military-grade precision for retail traders. WHY THIS EA STANDS OUT: Unlike over-optimized EAs that fail in live markets, ORB Breakout Pro employs a   time-te
Aegis Recovery
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
Aegis Recovery: The Ultimate Capital Defense System                                   Defense is your best offense. Aegis Recovery   is not just a trading bot; it is a high-precision algorithmic shield designed to navigate adverse market conditions. Built for traders who demand   safety logic   over reckless gambling, this EA utilizes a smart, adaptive recovery grid to turn temporary drawdowns into realized profits. Unlike generic grid systems that blindly open trades until margin call, Aegis Re
Neuro Pulse
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
Neuro Pulse  : 10-in-1 Adaptive Trading System Neuro Pulse  is a modular Expert Advisor designed for flexible application across a wide range of market environments. Unlike traditional rigid systems, this product provides ten distinct logic modules , each representing a complete trading methodology. Users can select the most suitable logic based on current market behavior, including trend, range, or high-volatility conditions. This approach provides both breadth and control, enabling traders t
Fibo Time
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
Fibo Time  - The 4th Dimension of Trading :  Unlock the power of Fibonacci Time Zones. While 90% of traders focus only on PRICE, the true edge lies in TIME. Fibo Time  is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is built on the core principle that markets move in rhythmic cycles. By identifying significant High and Low pivots, the EA projects specific Fibonacci time ratios into the future to pinpoint potential market turning points or acceleration
Smoothed Heiken Ashi EA
Rachid El Jaafari
专家
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trend-Following EA: Trade with Clarity   warning : if you have any issue when using the EA just contact us to tell you how to fix it  Tired of noisy charts and false signals clouding your trading decisions? The   Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trend-Following EA   transforms complex price action into clear, actionable trade signals. This automated Expert Advisor uses a professionally smoothed indicator to filter out market noise, helping you identify and follow trends with greater dis
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论