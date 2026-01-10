Product Overview

PIVOT SCALPER X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a pivot-based scalping methodology.

The system analyzes price behavior around daily pivot levels and executes short-term trades based on mean-reversion logic.

The EA is designed to operate with:

One open position at a time

Predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

No martingale, grid or averaging-down techniques

All trades are executed according to strict rule-based conditions.

Strategy Logic

The trading system is built on classical technical analysis concepts.

Pivot Point Framework

The EA calculates daily pivot levels (PP, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) using standard formulas derived from the previous day’s high, low, and close prices.

Price Reaction Zones

Trades are considered when price reaches or approaches pivot levels and shows signs of short-term exhaustion or reversal based on price action.

Mean Reversion Model

The strategy assumes that price often returns toward equilibrium after reaching pivot boundaries and aims to capture these corrective movements.

Confirmation Filter

A momentum-based oscillator (BH Ergodic Filter) is used to confirm potential reversal timing.

Execution Rules

Only one trade can be active at any time

Each trade is placed with a predefined stop loss and take profit

Risk Management

The EA includes multiple protective mechanisms:

Fixed stop-loss on every trade

Take-profit aligned with pivot-based targets

One open position at a time

Daily trade limit

Spread filter to avoid unfavorable market conditions

No lot multiplication or progressive position sizing

Margin verification before order placement

All risk parameters are configurable by the user.

Backtest Summary

The following results were generated in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using 100% historical data quality.

Test Configuration

Symbol: EURUSD

Test Period: December 2025 – January 2026

Initial Deposit: 100 USD

Performance Statistics

Total Net Profit: 45.22 USD

Gross Profit: 90.67 USD

Gross Loss: -45.45 USD

Profit Factor: 1.99

Recovery Factor: 4.57

Sharpe Ratio: 10.39

Expected Payoff: 0.48

Total Trades: 95

Winning Trades: 75.79%

Losing Trades: 24.21%

Maximum Equity Drawdown: 9.50%

Maximum Balance Drawdown: 5.33%

History Quality: 100%

The equity curve during the test period shows controlled drawdowns and a stable trade distribution.

Who This EA Is For

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who:

Prefer systematic, rule-based trading

Use pivot-based technical strategies

Want to avoid high-risk position management methods

Understand the limitations of historical testing

Are familiar with automated trading and proper risk control

Platform Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Tested Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: Works on M5

Account Type: Hedging supported

Minimum Deposit: Depends on selected lot size and broker margin

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Broker Conditions: Low spread and fast execution recommended

Important Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether from backtesting or demo trading, does not guarantee future results.

Backtest results are based on historical data under specific market conditions. Live trading performance may differ due to spread, slippage, execution quality, and changing market behavior.

Before using this Expert Advisor on a live account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose. This software is a technical trading tool and does not constitute financial advice.



