Quantum Turtle HFT
- 专家
-
Kuldeep Pradeep NikamI’m Kuldeep Nikam, an Algo Trading Strategist and Forex & Multi-Asset Trader focused on designing rule-based, execution-driven Expert Advisors using MQL4, MQL5, and Pine Script.
My work is centered on one principle:
capital preservation first, performance second.
- 版本: 4.0
- 激活: 5
OVERVIEW
Turtle Trading EA v4 is an automated Expert Advisor based on the legendary Turtle Trading system developed by Richard Dennis in the 1980s. This EA implements a classic Donchian Channel breakout strategy with modern risk management features including dynamic position sizing based on account equity.
STRATEGY
- Entry Signal: Opens BUY when price breaks above 20-period high; Opens SELL when price breaks below 20-period low
- Exit Signal: Closes BUY at 10-period low; Closes SELL at 10-period high
- Position Management: Only one position at a time; closes opposite positions before new entry
- Stop Loss: Automatically set at the exit channel level
FEATURES
- Fully automated trading - no manual intervention required
- Dynamic lot sizing based on account equity (optional)
- Works on all currency pairs and timeframes
- Configurable entry/exit channel periods
- Optional trailing stop
- On-chart status panel
- Debug mode for strategy analysis
- Magic number for multi-EA compatibility
This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.
Members receives:
- New EA releases and updates
- Strategy optimization tips
- Bug fixes and maintenance notices
- Trading education
- Community discussions
- Direct support from the development team
Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena
INPUT PARAMETERS
- Entry Period: Breakout detection period (default: 20 bars)
- Exit Period: Exit channel period (default: 10 bars)
- Base Lot: Starting lot size (default: 0.01)
- Equity Step: Equity amount per 0.01 lot increase (default: $500)
- Max Lot / Min Lot: Position size limits
- Trailing Stop: Optional trailing in pips (0 = disabled)
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
- Timeframe: H1 or H4
- Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)
- Minimum deposit: $500 for 0.01 lot
- Broker: ECN with low spreads recommended
REQUIREMENTS
- MetaTrader 4 terminal
- Minimum account balance: $200
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Any broker with standard lot specifications
RISK DISCLAIMER
- Trading foreign exchange carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account before live trading.