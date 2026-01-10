Pivot Scalper X

Product Overview

PIVOT SCALPER X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a pivot-based scalping methodology.
The system analyzes price behavior around daily pivot levels and executes short-term trades based on mean-reversion logic.

The EA is designed to operate with:

  • One open position at a time

  • Predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

  • No martingale, grid or averaging-down techniques

All trades are executed according to strict rule-based conditions.

Strategy Logic

The trading system is built on classical technical analysis concepts.

Pivot Point Framework
The EA calculates daily pivot levels (PP, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) using standard formulas derived from the previous day’s high, low, and close prices.

Price Reaction Zones
Trades are considered when price reaches or approaches pivot levels and shows signs of short-term exhaustion or reversal based on price action.

Mean Reversion Model
The strategy assumes that price often returns toward equilibrium after reaching pivot boundaries and aims to capture these corrective movements.

Confirmation Filter
A momentum-based oscillator (BH Ergodic Filter) is used to confirm potential reversal timing.

Execution Rules

  • Only one trade can be active at any time

  • Each trade is placed with a predefined stop loss and take profit

Risk Management

The EA includes multiple protective mechanisms:

  • Fixed stop-loss on every trade

  • Take-profit aligned with pivot-based targets

  • One open position at a time

  • Daily trade limit

  • Spread filter to avoid unfavorable market conditions

  • No lot multiplication or progressive position sizing

  • Margin verification before order placement

All risk parameters are configurable by the user.

Backtest Summary

The following results were generated in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using 100% historical data quality.

Test Configuration

  • Symbol: EURUSD

  • Test Period: December 2025 – January 2026

  • Initial Deposit: 100 USD

Performance Statistics

  • Total Net Profit: 45.22 USD

  • Gross Profit: 90.67 USD

  • Gross Loss: -45.45 USD

  • Profit Factor: 1.99

  • Recovery Factor: 4.57

  • Sharpe Ratio: 10.39

  • Expected Payoff: 0.48

  • Total Trades: 95

  • Winning Trades: 75.79%

  • Losing Trades: 24.21%

  • Maximum Equity Drawdown: 9.50%

  • Maximum Balance Drawdown: 5.33%

  • History Quality: 100%

The equity curve during the test period shows controlled drawdowns and a stable trade distribution.

Who This EA Is For

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who:

  • Prefer systematic, rule-based trading

  • Use pivot-based technical strategies

  • Want to avoid high-risk position management methods

  • Understand the limitations of historical testing

  • Are familiar with automated trading and proper risk control

Platform Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Tested Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: Works on M5

  • Account Type: Hedging supported

  • Minimum Deposit: Depends on selected lot size and broker margin

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

  • Broker Conditions: Low spread and fast execution recommended

Important Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether from backtesting or demo trading, does not guarantee future results.

Backtest results are based on historical data under specific market conditions. Live trading performance may differ due to spread, slippage, execution quality, and changing market behavior.

Before using this Expert Advisor on a live account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose. This software is a technical trading tool and does not constitute financial advice.


