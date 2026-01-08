XAU Power
- 专家
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- 版本: 1.26
- 激活: 5
The XAU Power Intelligent Control of Gold Volatility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a specialized trading robot designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (gold) pair. Its key feature is managing gold's high volatility using adaptive algorithms.
?? Important without marketing magic:
All "neural", "multilayer" and "self-learning" elements are implemented as formalized adaptive mathematics, acceptable in MQL5
In MQL5 it is not possible to use real neural networks without DLL / Python / external libraries (prohibited in Market).
Therefore, a neural-like architecture is used here:
+ impulse layer
+ volatility layer
+ adaptive filtering layer
+ ensemble decision making
- Volatility Specialization: The robot is designed with the understanding that gold's volatility is 3-5 times higher than that of major currency pairs. It uses volatility filters to prevent trades from being entered during unpredictable price spikes.
- Intelligent Management: The advisor is powered by machine learning algorithms and neural networks that analyze market data in real time, adapting to changing trends.
- Technical Indicators: Tools such as CCI, Parabolic SAR, and Smart Money Concepts are used to determine entry and exit points.
- Risk Management: Includes adaptive stop-loss and trailing stop algorithms to protect profits during sharp market reversals typical for gold.
- Timeframes: Most effective on M30 and H1 periods, where gold market noise is less critical for algorithms.
- Trading Sessions: The peak liquidity and most predictable movements for the robot are observed during the overlap of the London and New York sessions (approximately from 14:00 to 18:00 CET).
- Setup: Requires broker-specific optimization due to differences in gold spreads, which can widen sharply during news events.