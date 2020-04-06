Smart Gold EA

Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use.

Smart Gold EA Advantages

Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the foreign exchange (Forex) market without the need for human intervention. Here are some of the key benefits that make Smart Gold a powerful tool for both new and experienced traders:

1. Automated Trading

Smart Gold can execute trades without the need to constantly monitor market conditions. This automation allows traders to focus on other important aspects of their investment strategy while the EA works around the clock.

2. Efficiency

Smart Gold EA is capable of analyzing huge amounts of data and making informed decisions based on predefined strategies, significantly increasing the likelihood of successful trades.

3. Objectivity

One of the main features of Smart Gold is its ability to make trading decisions based solely on programmed rules, eliminating the emotional biases that often affect human traders.

4. Portfolio Optimization

Smart Gold can manage multiple accounts simultaneously, allowing for better risk distribution and portfolio diversification, which can improve overall trading efficiency.

5. Fast Response

Smart Gold EA is designed to respond instantly to market changes, allowing it to make critical decisions at lightning speed, which may be necessary in a fast-paced trading environment.

Key Features:

+ No trading grid
+ No Martingale strategy
+ No risky money management
+ Fully automated - just "set and forget"

Recommendations:

 Currency pair: XAUUSD vs GOLD

 Timeframe: any

 Minimum deposit: $50

Account type: any

Risk warning:

Please understand the risks involved before purchasing Smart Gold. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA may also incur losses. The backtests shown are highly optimized to find the best parameters, and therefore the results cannot be directly applied to real trading. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but its execution is still dependent on your broker.

专家
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
专家
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
专家
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
专家
BTCUSD GRID EA 是一款旨在使用网格交易策略的自动化程序 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于初学者和经验丰富的交易者都非常有用。 虽然您可以使用其他类型的交易机器人，但网格交易策略的逻辑性质使加密货币网格交易机器人可以轻松地执行自动交易而不会出现问题。 如果您想尝试网格交易机器人，BTCUSD GRID EA 是整体上最好的平台。 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于加密货币行业非常有效，因为即使在货币波动的情况下，它也能够以理想的价格点执行自动交易。 这种自动交易策略的主要目的是在 EA 内以预设的价格变动发出大量买卖订单。 这种特殊的策略很容易实现自动化，因此通常用于加密货币交易。 如果使用得当，网格交易策略可以让人们在资产价格变化时赚钱。 网格 交易策略已被证明是最有效的。 由于加密货币价格的波动。   -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------   ---------- --------------
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
专家
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
专家
高频高效，点滴成河，聚石成山 专做美国本土指数，如纳斯达克指数等等 如购买请第一时间与我联系，设置参数等细节，我看到会及时回复，谢谢 我花了很多时间和精力使这个软件变得复杂，具有高潜在回报的可能性，同时将回撤保持在 18% 以下（标准手数）在各经纪商下的最小手数下，最大回撤远低于9%。 机器人的算法为任何培训水平的投资者提供了既安全又积极的投资机会。 黄金大赢家EA 模仿大脑的工作，能够学习和适应不断变化的条件和预测情况。 当应用于金融市场交易时，这意味着不仅报价用于分析，如交易机器人，还包括用户认为必要的任何其他数据。 此外，所有原始信息都可以按任意比例组合。 EA 包含自适应市场算法，它使用价格行为模式和标准交易指标。 没有使用危险的资金管理方法。
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
专家
现在优惠,前十每月30美元,十人之后恢复1000每月  功能介绍 0. 当屏幕上方编辑框显示   交易量热度=0 请耐心等待   1.当屏幕上方编辑框显示 反转=0 ( 等待=1时候,准备买入, 等待=-1时候,准备卖出 ) 2.当 等待!=0  并且等待=反转 的时候,ea正式开仓,大家可以看时机加仓 3.ea属性中屏蔽a和屏蔽b两个参数是屏蔽一些交易信号,如果赋值1,屏蔽效果不再起作用,最好改为0.5,0.8 4.属性中周期可以赋值(40/100),周期越小交易会越频繁,盈利率越小,相反周期越大,交易次数越少,盈利率越高 5.开仓手数初始=0.2,可以自行修改 6.当基本符合开仓条件,ea属性中 提醒=1 的时候会播放 音频提醒大家准备开仓,提醒=0 关闭音频不会再提醒 7.模式 0:达到条件平仓 1:修改止损 8.ea属性在可以设置 达到预期利润 如5000 相当于0.01手交易黄金盈利50,对应属性中的周期,周期越大,可以设置预期利润放大 9.达到预期利润后可以选择  部分平仓 ,0.5相当于平仓50% ea声明 敬请各位用户高度留意，本EA产品仅致力于在交易的适当时机为用
