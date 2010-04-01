Mon Scalper MT4

Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert

Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions.

Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates!

Real-Time Signalhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529

Pricing:

  • Launch Price: $199
  • Incremental Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
  • Final Price: $999

Why Choose Mon Scalper?

  • No Dangerous Methods: Does not use grid, martingale, or other high-risk money management strategies.
  • Transparent and Honest: No history reading, trade filtering, or overfitting techniques that create unrealistic backtests.
  • Trendline-Based Scalping: Executes trades only when both long- and short-term trendlines align, confirming breakout momentum.

Core Strategy:

  • Utilizes two trendlines—a long-term and a short-term trendline—to analyze and confirm market trends.
  • Trades execute when both trendlines align and a breakout occurs, following market conditions.

    Key Features:

    • Optimized for Gold: Tailored parameters specifically for trading XAUUSD.
    • Trendline-Based Analysis: Combines short- and long-term trend perspectives for enhanced accuracy.
    • Breakout Strategy: Capitalizes on strong momentum following trendline alignment.

    Recommendations:

    • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
    • Timeframe: M15
    • Minimum Deposit: $450 (Recommended: $600) per 0.01 lot.
    • Leverage: Any
    • Account Type: Any
    • VPS: Recommended to ensure the EA works 24/7

    Specifications:

    • Every trade is protected with a stop loss.
    • Easy to install—default settings are optimized for most brokers.
    • Does not use grid, martingale, or other high-risk strategies.
    • Compatible with any broker

    Risk Warning:

    Trading involves risks. Users are strongly advised to evaluate both backtest and live trading results to make informed decisions. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose and use appropriate risk management.


    Mon Scalper MT5
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    5 (1)
    专家
    Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 afte
    Tom Scalper MT5
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    5 (2)
    专家
    Tom Scalper - The Trendline Breakout Expert Advisor Overview: Tom is an Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It uses a single trendline to determine the trend and incorporates pattern recognition to identify breakout conditions. Built for traders seeking a structured approach, Tom follows predefined criteria to execute trades based on market movements. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2335544 Pricing Launch Price : $199 In
    The Gold Breaker MT5
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    5 (1)
    专家
    This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
    Divergence Scanner Pro
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    实用工具
    Divergence Scanner Pro is an advanced utility designed to detect both regular and hidden divergences across three powerful indicators: RSI , MACD , and Stochastic . With its robust algorithm and user-friendly interface, this tool is perfect for traders seeking an edge in the market. Key Features: Comprehensive Divergence Detection : Identifies regular and hidden divergences to highlight potential trend reversals or continuation opportunities. Multi-Indicator Support : Scans for divergences on RS
    FREE
    The Gold Breaker
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    专家
    This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
