The Tinga Tinga EA Updated

$10 to $13 000🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯


Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd


Platform:MT5

Account Type:Live
Login number:40912
Investor Password:Leclote123#



Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification across pairs. My focus has been on creating an advisor that would use the best indicators combined, albeit with different parameter settings.



The starting price of the Expert Advisor is $1599
Price increases with 3000 USD OFFICIALLY by the end of February.


Advantages:

  • Does not use martingale. 
  • Does not use hedging and Grid.
  • Doesn't use artificial intelligence. 
  • Doesn't use the neural net.
  • Large take profit level
  • Protecting positions with a stop-loss
  • It's just that setting.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD, USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: Any.

Characteristics:

  • XAUUSD, USDJPY Trading.
  • Simultaneously uses 12 indicators with different parameter settings.
  • Each trade is protected by SL.
  • Built-in function of automatic lot setting.
  • Very easy to install, no need to change settings, default settings are ideal for most brokers using GMT+2.
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (highly recommended)

Be careful, past results are no guarantee of future results.

