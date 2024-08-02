W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4

5

About

Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique.

Join our MQL5 group for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version here.

This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the FREE VERSION here.

Introductory Price $99 | Next Price $399


***Buy W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4 and you could get SafeGold Scalping EA and Martini EA for free !*** Ask in private for more details!

Key Features

  • Plug and play expert advisor.
  • Trades GBPUSD only.
  • Extremely easy to use.
  • Pro version.
  • Scalper EA.
  • High accuracy.

Recommendations

  • Initial capital : $350
  • Broker : Tickmill, ICMarkets or low spread brokers (except exness)
  • VPS : Yes recommended
  • Timeframe : M5 or 5 Minute only

In case of any queries or doubts, contact me here or on telegram : a0001h

Useful Info

Being an advanced and experienced trader we know that the market changes after every 4-5 months, so we always optimize and updates our EAs according to the latest market conditions which makes our EAs most reliable which in return provided us consistency. Also we advice whenever you will try to backtest the EA, do not backtest on a larger history because market changes after every 4-5 months, so always backtest EAs on 4-5 months history data only using MT5 strategy tester only because that will provide you 100% history quality and real market results.

About Developer

I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors to make trading process and trading fully automated.

评分 2
papavilla
57
papavilla 2025.12.10 23:40 
 

The advisor's strategy is very interesting, stable, and simple to configure. His car is attentive and reliable.

To Tata
272
To Tata 2024.09.19 06:51 
 

As stated in the overview, the “effective risk management approach” appears to be working properly. It is very stable and reliable. It is a very good EA, although you have to run it with a low spread broker.

Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
专家
OpenAI 的人工智能驱动技术 Martini AI EA 是一款专为澳元/美元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元、新西兰元/美元和美元/瑞郎设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续收益和可扩展的盈利能力。Martini AI EA 集成了严谨的剥头皮策略，并基于最新的 ChatGPT 技术构建了神经网络、机器学习和人工智能分析功能。这确保了其自适应决策、精准交易和卓越的交易体验。 加入我们拥有超过 7000 名成员的 MQL5 社区 ，与其他交易者建立联系。随时了解最新产品发布、交易技巧和独家见解。 MT5版本 Martini AI EA 设置指南和功能 特征 夜间安静的外汇交易时段是交易最佳时机 专为在 5 分钟图表上快速剥头皮而设计 使用挂单进行精确进场和出场 人工智能通过智能学习适应市场变化 即使在睡觉时也能自动获得利润 使用真实数据进行测试，确保性能可靠 内置人工智能风险管理，实现更安全的交易 避开新闻发布时间以降低波动风险 释放夜间外汇交易的力量 促销价：599 美元（购买 5 次为止）| 下次价格：799 美元 | 最终价格：2999 美元 用户还将获得免费的补充 EA，以
