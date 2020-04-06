EV Supply Demand POI

EV Supply Demand POI is a smart-money based Expert Advisor that identifies institutional Points of Interest using Supply and Demand zones, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps on the higher timeframe, and confirms entries on the lower timeframe through sweep and break of structure conditions. Once price taps a valid POI, the EA refines a precise limit entry using recent lower-timeframe imbalances, creating structured setups with controlled risk.

On the higher timeframe, the EA scans historical bars and detects supply and demand zones defined through swing structure and ATR scoring, fair value gaps formed through displacement, and order blocks validated by impulsive movements. Each POI is scored by its relative size and volatility, filtered by minimum score, timeframe configuration and maximum age, and only fresh and relevant zones remain active. When price mitigates a zone, the EA can automatically deactivate it to keep the environment clean and focused on the next opportunity.

When price reaches an active supply or demand zone, the lower-timeframe confirmation engine evaluates whether there has been a liquidity sweep and a subsequent break of structure in the expected direction. If confirmation is present, the EA calculates a refined limit entry, places a structural stop with a configurable buffer, and sets the take profit as a risk-to-reward multiple based on the actual distance to the stop. The system can also manage half take profit automatically, either by splitting the position into two pending orders or by closing half of the position once the first target is reached during runtime.

Risk management is fully integrated. Position size can be calculated using a percentage of equity or a fixed lot. Spread filters prevent entries during poor trading conditions. Session filters allow operation only during London, New York, or both. A daily drawdown limit in percentage can be enabled to stop trading for the day and optionally close all positions once that limit is reached. All of this ensures controlled and disciplined operation in different market environments.

The EA draws all active POIs directly on the chart, including supply and demand zones, fair value gaps and order blocks, each with its own label showing type, side, timeframe, score and creation time. A built-in HUD displays the current trading session status, spread, daily drawdown state, configured timeframes, active POI near price, sweep and break-of-structure confirmation, current trade risk-to-reward, and the number of pending orders.

EV Supply Demand POI uses no martingale, grid or averaging. Each trade is independent, structure-based and risk-defined, relying entirely on higher-timeframe POIs, lower-timeframe confirmation and disciplined execution. It is suitable for traders looking for a technically driven POI system aligned with smart money concepts, focusing on institutional zones, confirmation logic and refined limit entries with clear and consistent risk management.


