EV Supply Demand POI

EV Supply Demand POI is a smart-money based Expert Advisor that identifies institutional Points of Interest using Supply and Demand zones, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps on the higher timeframe, and confirms entries on the lower timeframe through sweep and break of structure conditions. Once price taps a valid POI, the EA refines a precise limit entry using recent lower-timeframe imbalances, creating structured setups with controlled risk.

On the higher timeframe, the EA scans historical bars and detects supply and demand zones defined through swing structure and ATR scoring, fair value gaps formed through displacement, and order blocks validated by impulsive movements. Each POI is scored by its relative size and volatility, filtered by minimum score, timeframe configuration and maximum age, and only fresh and relevant zones remain active. When price mitigates a zone, the EA can automatically deactivate it to keep the environment clean and focused on the next opportunity.

When price reaches an active supply or demand zone, the lower-timeframe confirmation engine evaluates whether there has been a liquidity sweep and a subsequent break of structure in the expected direction. If confirmation is present, the EA calculates a refined limit entry, places a structural stop with a configurable buffer, and sets the take profit as a risk-to-reward multiple based on the actual distance to the stop. The system can also manage half take profit automatically, either by splitting the position into two pending orders or by closing half of the position once the first target is reached during runtime.

Risk management is fully integrated. Position size can be calculated using a percentage of equity or a fixed lot. Spread filters prevent entries during poor trading conditions. Session filters allow operation only during London, New York, or both. A daily drawdown limit in percentage can be enabled to stop trading for the day and optionally close all positions once that limit is reached. All of this ensures controlled and disciplined operation in different market environments.

The EA draws all active POIs directly on the chart, including supply and demand zones, fair value gaps and order blocks, each with its own label showing type, side, timeframe, score and creation time. A built-in HUD displays the current trading session status, spread, daily drawdown state, configured timeframes, active POI near price, sweep and break-of-structure confirmation, current trade risk-to-reward, and the number of pending orders.

EV Supply Demand POI uses no martingale, grid or averaging. Each trade is independent, structure-based and risk-defined, relying entirely on higher-timeframe POIs, lower-timeframe confirmation and disciplined execution. It is suitable for traders looking for a technically driven POI system aligned with smart money concepts, focusing on institutional zones, confirmation logic and refined limit entries with clear and consistent risk management.


Plus de l'auteur
EV GoldFish
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (1)
Experts
Goldfish EMA Risk Manager MT5 is a fully automated EMA crossover Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday trading with a strong emphasis on risk and money management. The core strategy is based on a classic trend-following concept using two Exponential Moving Averages (Fast and Slow) on a user-defined timeframe. The EA looks for bullish and bearish EMA crossovers to open buy or sell positions, only allows one trade per symbol at a time, and checks for new signals once per bar inste
FREE
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (1)
Experts
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro by EV Trading Labs This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic. The algorithm operates on the M15 timeframe and trades only when the market shows a clean directional structure con
FREE
EV Divergence Sniper
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
FREE
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
EV Smart Breakout Pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Smart Breakout Pro – Institutional Scalping System  is an automated breakout strategy designed to capture explosive moves after periods of consolidation. It combines pure price action breakouts with the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) as a momentum filter, helping the EA focus on strong, directional moves and avoid many false breakouts that occur in flat markets. The EA continuously scans the chart for tight ranges and key breakout levels. When price starts to expand away from that range, t
FREE
EV Adaptative Stack Trader
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (1)
Experts
RSI Weighted Scaler Pro 2.8 is a controlled multi-entry trading system designed to exploit RSI-based reversal and exhaustion points with stable, fixed-lot scaling. The EA adds positions only when market conditions remain favorable, without increasing lot sizes or applying aggressive risk models. The strategy uses RSI overbought and oversold levels to generate high-probability entry zones. Traders can enable new-bar confirmation to reduce noise and limit entries using a configurable maximum numbe
FREE
EV Asian Range Reversal
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Asian Range Reversal is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect the Asian session range and trade reversals as the London session opens. It focuses on high-volatility transitions and aims to capture market displacement that occurs when liquidity is taken from both sides of the range. The EA automatically identifies the session high and low, validates structure and executes a reversal strategy when price sweeps liquidity and confirms direction. Stop Loss, Take Profit and trading hours
FREE
EV Smart Panel pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Utilitaires
EV Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to support manual trading through a clean, dark-themed interface with fully adjustable controls. It provides a structured workspace where traders can execute orders efficiently, manage risk with precision, and handle positions in real time. The panel is adaptable to different instruments such as forex pairs, gold, indices, and other volatile symbols, and it fits naturally into any trading routine or timeframe. Main Features Order exec
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis