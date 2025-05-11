Gold Crab Robot

5

Gold Crab Robot is a hedged EA for XAUUSD on the H1 chart,that combines three distinct signal sets and multiple indicators:

Multi-Signal Strategy Structure

  1. Signal 1: Aroon Cross + ATR Break

    • Detects crosses of the Aroon Up and Down lines.

    • Entries via stop orders placed relative to the prior weekly high/low, offset by ATR-based coefficients.

    • Stop-Loss, Profit Target, and Trailing Stop are all dynamically set using ATR multipliers.

  2. Signal 2: Offset Aroon + BB Width Ratio

    • Uses an offset Aroon cross as trigger, then refers to the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio to place stop orders.

    • Maximum bars to hold, SL/TP levels, and trailing-stop settings for longer-term trades.

  3. Signal 3: Ichimoku Kijun Sen Cross + DeMarker Filter

    • Combines a bullish/bearish cross of price and the Ichimoku Kijun-Sen with the DeMarker momentum filter.

    • Stop orders placed at fixed pip offsets, with ATR-based trailing stops and automatic exit after a set number of bars.

Risk Management & Trading Options

  • Hedging-Capable: Allows simultaneous long and short positions.

  • Time Controls: Configure weekend trading, Friday exits, end-of-day exits, and custom time-range filters.

Key Indicators Employed

  • Aroon: Quickly detects trend strength and turning points

  • ATR / MTATR: Measures market volatility for dynamic order placement

  • Bollinger Bands Width Ratio: Exploits band expansions and contractions

  • Ichimoku: Offers multi-dimensional trend analysis

  • DeMarker (DEM): Complements with overbought/oversold momentum

Backtest & Live Performance

  • Extensive Backtest: Validated from mid-2000s through early 2025 on H1 data.

  • Broker-Agnostic: No specific filter required—compatible with a wide range of brokers

Gold Crab Robot integrates “trend reversal,” “volatility breakouts,” and “momentum confirmation” into one automated system, maximizing gold market opportunities while keeping risk under control. It’s ideal for traders seeking structured, indicator-driven entries with comprehensive risk management.


评分 1
raja5655
892
raja5655 2025.08.11 15:49 
 

I expect that he is one of the best experts and his price is reasonable. All you need is patience. The author is cooperative and quick to respond.

推荐产品
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
NakaTrendBot
Ricardo De Andrade Nakano
专家
介绍NakaTrendBot-您的终极趋势交易伙伴！ 您是否厌倦了在市场变动时错失机会？不要再寻找了，NakaTrendBot就在这里，是您在动态交易趋势世界中信赖的盟友。 NakaTrendBot不仅仅是一个机器人；它是一个精密的算法强大器，设计用于精确检测趋势变化和整合。利用先进的机器学习算法和高级技术分析，NakaTrendBot不断扫描市场，以发现情绪和价格行动的微妙变化，使您能够保持领先并利用新兴趋势。 当NakaTrendBot感知到市场趋势变化时，它会迅速调整策略，确保您始终处于能够利用新方向的位置。无论市场是牛市、熊市还是整理市，NakaTrendBot都能够适应并在任何市场条件下蓬勃发展。 但这还不是全部-在整理期间，NakaTrendBot调整其方法以利用短期机会，即使市场安静时也最大限度地提高您的潜在收益。通过智能地管理风险和策略性地进出交易，NakaTrendBot帮助您以信心和精确性驾驭市场。 然而，记住风险管理的重要性是至关重要的。尽管NakaTrendBot可以提供宝贵的见解并精确执行交易，但最终，您需要确保您有效地管理风险并坚持纪律性的交易策
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
专家
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
专家
491   / 5000 该算法在极端波动条件下蓬勃发展。 它将在收市前评估状况，当市场波动到对您有利的极端水平时进入头寸并退出。 该算法不部署任何技术指标，只是简单的数学计算。 这在短期内非常波动的非定向市场尤其是外汇市场上非常有效。 您也可以在其他资产类别上进行测试。 进行了 20 年的回测以验证规则。 同样的逻辑已用在20多年的外汇市场。每个开仓最大的止损是0.8%，您可以随时调正，如果风险太高，请用于小数的Size来交易，可以输入0.01的Size。这个逻辑也会在周末把开仓带过，周五闭市前开仓，会在周一平掉。最迟会在Close HR的时钟平掉。不会把仓位带过第二个交易日。您也可以把最迟的平仓时钟给改掉，看看有别的方案。这个逻辑还未优化。
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
专家
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Enza
Anton Kondratev
专家
恩扎EA     是全自动的   打开   系统与   回撤保护   和   固定的     SL。 Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 295$  Next Price 790 $   信号 指导 佣金退款 更新 我的博客 Not Simple    Grid,     Not     Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    AUDCAD     M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   专为易用性和一致性而设计   恩扎EA     对于希望在无需频繁人工干预的情况下实现资本增长的交易者而言，这款产品堪称理想之选。它设置简单、执行速度快、性能均衡，是新手和经验丰富的交易者的绝佳选择。 该算法轻松通过了基于过去 10 年 MT5 真实报价的验证！ 这是一个非常可靠且长期的策略，每个月都能带来利润。 该系统只有一个通用的止损点，并允许您在亏损期间最多添加 6 个额外的交易
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
专家
此专家顾问（EA）旨在交易 DE40 指数（根据经纪商不同，也可能标记为DAX、GER40等）。EA自动识别市场中的交易机会，并通过风险驱动的方法管理头寸，为您提供 两种交易模式 ： 保守型 – 较慢、稳健的方法。 激进型 – 旨在利用市场大幅波动的更快策略（风险更高）。 该策略根据预定的时间窗口选择其头寸和交易方向，每天最多执行 一笔交易 。 无 对冲 无 网格 无 马丁格尔 规格： 交易品种： DE40, GER40, DAX 杠杆： 任意 时间框架： 已在5分钟时间框架上测试，适用于大多数情况。 推荐经纪商： IC Markets 最低推荐存款： $500 注意： 购买后，请发送消息以获取EA的使用手册。 免责声明 – 交易风险与未来盈利能力 金融市场交易具有高风险，并非适合所有投资者。使用自动化交易系统（EA）不能保证盈利，且过去的表现并不代表未来结果。 所有交易都涉及重大风险，EA用户应仅使用可以承受损失的资金进行交易。市场条件可能迅速变化，且无算法能考虑所有市场变量。 使用该EA即表示您确认： 您对交易决策承担全部责任。 EA开发者对交易过程中产生的损失不承担责任。 不保证
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Golden Phoenix Diamond
Jhones Jorente Garcia
专家
Golden Phoenix Diamond is now in version 5.12, a 5-in-1 EA with strategies that can be activated individually or all together, working in perfect harmony. If you prefer fewer trades, you can opt to activate one or two strategies. All strategies will be managed by a sophisticated risk and return management system, with trailing stop to protect partial profits. It also features a novelty for those who want to leave some orders at specific points - the 3-line strategy, where you can add values in
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
专家
Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统。Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统，它是一款先进的交易系统，采用双向订单锁定策略，仓位逐步增长，并根据市场动态调整。 圆锁的优点： 通过锁仓进行风险控制， 市场趋势领域交易量的动态增长， 根据限制设置灵活的行为， 适用于平缓和趋势阶段，在每种情况下优化结果， 具有保护机制的平均策略和电网方法的自动化。 MT4 版本 -> 此处 / 故障排除 -> 此处 顾问会开立两笔反向订单。当其中一笔订单盈利平仓后，顾问会重新开立两笔订单，订单量会根据 Multiplier_Volume 乘数和顾问开立的订单数量而增加。每开立一笔新订单，顾问都会以相同的交易量开立订单，并相互锁定。开立订单的过程会持续到同类型的订单数量达到 Limit_for_orders 的数量，届时顾问只会增加网格，而不会锁定。 Round Lock 的工作原理： 顾问开设一对方向相反的订单（买入/卖出），从而固定仓位并控制波动性。 仅当前一对订单中的其中一个通过获利平仓后，才会开设新的一对订单。 因此，订单组之间的距离会自动调整 -以
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
交易员您好！ 我提出“杜安德”战略， Duende 是一种算法，可以检测不同高位和低位的模式，在这些模式中它们保持不变以进行良好的输入，恢复系统查询各种事物，例如盈亏平衡，并在同行之间交叉 它已被证明可以毫无问题地控制多种货币，并在市场中对新闻进行强大的控制 可以使用您需要的所有符号来管理它 我的策略针对“所有外汇市场”进行了优化，但也有最好的货币对 USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY”，与其他 RANGED 货币相比，它是最稳定的货币，您可以找到自己的方式来使用其他符号，但是 推荐使用我设计的 Duende 它有一个内置的系统来冒险 x 金额的余额，如果市场在任何时候变得不稳定它也有恢复 它也有我的智能算法系统，当它从我的内置秘密指标中检测到正确的预测时，TP 可以关闭一些头寸而不是其他头寸。 我的策略 EA 有实时历史 现场表演 如果您想要我的信号预设，请私下询问我的客户 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller 每次收购价格都会上涨，我们将以此来保护，这
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
专家
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
专家
“两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
专家
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Flora
Ghaith Khaddour
4.33 (3)
专家
Flora 欢迎来到一个新的交易时代。Flora不仅仅是另一个EA—它是一个复杂的解决方案，旨在为您在不断发展的市场中提供优势。基于先进的框架，专业顾问结合了尖端策略和创新风险管理系统，让您能够自信而精准地进行交易。 Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 89. Just 4 users have purchased so far. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will change to 110. Welcome to a new era of trading. Flora is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cut
Bot Pulse Index Turnaround
Adrian Lara Carrasco
专家
Pulse Trading 机器人 Darwinex Zero 20% 折扣码: DWZ2328770MGM_20 US30、NASDAQ 和 GER40 自动化交易策略 通过我们专为 US30、NASDAQ 和 GER40 指数设计的高级交易机器人，释放长期增长的潜力。该策略经过多年的严格测试，展示了稳定且可靠的表现。 我们的方法基于稳健的长期策略，优先考虑稳定性和可持续性。尽管我们不承诺快速盈利，但我们专注于战略性风险管理和市场适应，以实现长期的稳定增长。 为什么选择这个交易机器人？ 多指数覆盖： 通过 US30、NASDAQ 和 GER40 分散您的投资组合。 长期策略： 通过广泛的历史回测验证的表现。 安全性和稳定性： 注重风险管理，以确保稳定的结果。 无虚假承诺： 我们坚持现实的预期，专注于长期成功。
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
专家
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
专家
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
专家
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
EA Alpha Expert
Jonatas Da Silva Cruz
专家
Eu tentei muitas coisas na negociação forex no passado e aprendi muito nos últimos 3,5 anos. Tentei   varias  ferramentas para negociação manual e nao tive muito sucesso. Sempre fui fascinado com o mercado forex, . A integração dos dados de volume é uma característica única e aumenta muito a qualidade das decisões comerciais do Expert Advisor. E sim, você tem que lembrar que os resultados do backtest não são os mesmos que resultados ao vivo. Mas aqui eles estão muito próximos. agora o único Exp
Wave Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.2 (5)
专家
The Wave Scalper EA is fully automated scalping system that uses price action to identify good scalping trades and executes them with an invisible trailing stop loss. It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading. This is a long term strategy combined with money management which works well on most pairs, but predominantly GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD & USDJPY. Plea
FREE
Trend Hedge Master MT5
Arkadii Zagorulko
专家
Trend Hedge Master MT5：成熟策略的进化 高级 MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA 是一款专业级网格对冲系统，基于十余年交易经验打造。它拥有精准的趋势识别算法和智能回撤管理引擎，有效保护资金，并在外汇主要货币对和黄金市场中追求稳定盈利。 为何选择 MT5 版本： 优化趋势逻辑 ：更准确识别趋势信号。 智能回撤管理 ：不盲目加仓，根据市场波动和已有交易智能调整。 主动对冲 ：在回撤期间自动管理和恢复，保护资金。 核心功能： 高级趋势跟随 战略对冲与回撤管理 动态止损和目标 多种风险管理模式 适合人群 ：原 MT4 用户或希望稳健增长、保护资金的交易者。 推荐：EURUSD H1，最低资金 3000 美元，需要支持对冲的 MT5 账户。
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
专家
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Trend WIN B3
JETINVEST
5 (4)
专家
Trend WIN B3 是为 MT5 平台创建的专业交易系统，并优化与巴西 B3 上的 MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) 配合使用. 系统在多个时间段（1M、5M、15M、30M、H1、H4、D1）中使用模糊逻辑来识别价格趋势，根据计算结果在每个时间段应用权重。 识别趋势后，系统根据平均波动率设置止损单（买入或卖出），开仓时，EA通过追踪止损进行交易，始终追求利润最大化. 主要特点 不使用鞅 不使用网格 在图表上显示通过模糊算法计算出的趋势 适用于任何时间范围 可配置的工作时间 可配置的开口间隙控制 可配置的批量增加动态模式 4 个可配置的追踪止损水平 通过访问包含产品手册和视频的博客了解更多详细信息和信息:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/blogs/post/745842 如果您还有问题，请通过直接消息与我联系:  https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/robsjunqueira/
Quantum Edge NM
Nicolas Julien Frederic Prost
专家
# Quantum Edge NM V3.0 - AI-Powered Multi-Asset Expert Advisor ## PRODUCT DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Market) **Quantum Edge NM V3.0** is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that combines advanced technical analysis with artificial intelligence validation. Unlike traditional EAs, Quantum Edge NM uses Claude AI to validate each trading signal before execution, dramatically improving trade quality and win rate. #### CORE PHILOSOPHY: Quality Over Quantity This EA doesn't spam trades. It patiently waits
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.73 (49)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (99)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.53 (17)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.65 (17)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (11)
专家
概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 运行演示 实盘表现 限时优惠。 20 个名额仅剩 5 个——即将售罄。 重大更新已完成。 每售出 20 份授权，价格上调 50 美元。最终目标价格为 1500 美元。 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 3k ICMarkets
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
专家
请先阅读此内容（非常重要） 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果 公共社区： 点击此处 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 限时特惠！当前价格仅限少量库存，售完即止，价格将随之上涨。 设置 该系统 即插即用 。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA附加到图表上，然后选择 风险等级 ：  低/中/高 设置完
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $475 有效至 1 月 12 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $575。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
专家
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
专家
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
专家
VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.87 (53)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
专家
Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 149 USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
作者的更多信息
Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi
Tetsushi O-nishi
专家
No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic. This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules. Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical. That is, it is not over-optimized. Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years. This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades. Stop losses are applied to all trades and po
Gold Galaxy Express
Tetsushi O-nishi
专家
Target Currency Pair: XAUUSD   Timeframe: 1 Hour No Martingale, no grid trading. No scalping. A stop loss is set for all positions. Enter trades upon detecting breakouts. One single loss will not wipe out the account balance. This EA, "Gold Galaxy Express," is an automated trading system that employs a blend of momentum indicators and dynamic risk management, characterized by the following features: Indicator-Based Entry Signals It uses momentum indicators such as Bulls Power and Bears P
JP Storm
Tetsushi O-nishi
专家
Target currency: USDJPY Time frame: 1H This EA combines two strategies for trading USD/JPY. No martingale. No grid. No scalping. Tight stop losses on all positions. Strategy1 (Magic1) Entry signals are based on a change in direction of the Williams %R indicator. For long entries, orders are placed using the recent Heiken Ashi high; for short entries, the recent Heiken Ashi low is used. Risk management is applied using ATR-based stop losses and a set profit target percentage. Strategy2 (Magic2)
Long term Lobster
Tetsushi O-nishi
专家
Target currency: EURUSD Time frame: 1H Live Trading Result (Signal) This EA is an automated trading system that combines multiple strategies with the following key features: Multiple Strategies (Strategy 1 and Strategy 2) It uses separate parameter sets (MagicNumber, custom comments, indicator coefficients, etc.) for each strategy, allowing simultaneous operation. Entry Signal Conditions Strategy 1 : Entry signals are based on changes in the ADX indicators. A falling DI Minus indicates
Auto Line Trader Spider Pro
Tetsushi O-nishi
实用工具
Main Features Auto Entry & Exit Automatically enters and closes positions when price reaches a trendline or horizontal line you draw. Note: Your PC and MT5 must remain running. Quick & Easy Setup Configure everything via on-chart input fields and buttons. Advanced Entry Controls Includes trigger lines to refine entry conditions, invalidation lines to block unwanted entries, trailing stops, entry-time restrictions, and time-specified exits. How to Set Up Lines Draw your desired entry, exit, t
Golden Crocodile Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi
5 (1)
专家
Target currency: XAUUSD Time frame: 1H Optimized for XAUUSD 1-Hour Timeframe Combines multiple techniques—from long- and short-term trend following to oscillator reversals—to adapt dynamically to gold market fluctuations. Four Independent Signals QQE + Trend Follow Captures trend direction using an RSI-derived oscillator and a moving average. Aroon + BB Breakout Identifies Aroon reversal signals in conjunction with Bollinger Band expansions. Vortex Trend Transition Follows emerging trends a
Golden Alpaca Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi
专家
This EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) H1 . Live Signals “Golden Alpaca” is a trend-following EA that combines multiple technical indicators to identify market “momentum” and “contraction” for entries and exits. Multi-Indicator Environment Detection Uses Linear Weighted and Simple Moving Averages to gauge short-term trend Employs ATR to judge volatility expansion and contraction Monitors Bollinger Bands for breakout confirmation Checks trend direction again with the Vortex Indicator Mechani
Colorful Long tailed Tit EA
Tetsushi O-nishi
专家
Live Signal (Real Account Forward) Colorful Long-tailed Tit is an Expert Advisor designed with a simple yet reliable trading logic. It applies Gann HiLo for trend detection, uses the Bollinger Band range for entry conditions, and employs ATR-based dynamic risk management to control trades effectively. A key feature of this EA is its versatility to run on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY with the exact same logic and parameters—no separate set files required. This makes it highly convenient for mult
筛选:
raja5655
892
raja5655 2025.08.11 15:49 
 

I expect that he is one of the best experts and his price is reasonable. All you need is patience. The author is cooperative and quick to respond.

回复评论