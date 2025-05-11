Gold Crab Robot

5

Gold Crab Robot is a hedged EA for XAUUSD on the H1 chart,that combines three distinct signal sets and multiple indicators:

Multi-Signal Strategy Structure

  1. Signal 1: Aroon Cross + ATR Break

    • Detects crosses of the Aroon Up and Down lines.

    • Entries via stop orders placed relative to the prior weekly high/low, offset by ATR-based coefficients.

    • Stop-Loss, Profit Target, and Trailing Stop are all dynamically set using ATR multipliers.

  2. Signal 2: Offset Aroon + BB Width Ratio

    • Uses an offset Aroon cross as trigger, then refers to the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio to place stop orders.

    • Maximum bars to hold, SL/TP levels, and trailing-stop settings for longer-term trades.

  3. Signal 3: Ichimoku Kijun Sen Cross + DeMarker Filter

    • Combines a bullish/bearish cross of price and the Ichimoku Kijun-Sen with the DeMarker momentum filter.

    • Stop orders placed at fixed pip offsets, with ATR-based trailing stops and automatic exit after a set number of bars.

Risk Management & Trading Options

  • Hedging-Capable: Allows simultaneous long and short positions.

  • Time Controls: Configure weekend trading, Friday exits, end-of-day exits, and custom time-range filters.

Key Indicators Employed

  • Aroon: Quickly detects trend strength and turning points

  • ATR / MTATR: Measures market volatility for dynamic order placement

  • Bollinger Bands Width Ratio: Exploits band expansions and contractions

  • Ichimoku: Offers multi-dimensional trend analysis

  • DeMarker (DEM): Complements with overbought/oversold momentum

Backtest & Live Performance

  • Extensive Backtest: Validated from mid-2000s through early 2025 on H1 data.

  • Broker-Agnostic: No specific filter required—compatible with a wide range of brokers

Gold Crab Robot integrates “trend reversal,” “volatility breakouts,” and “momentum confirmation” into one automated system, maximizing gold market opportunities while keeping risk under control. It’s ideal for traders seeking structured, indicator-driven entries with comprehensive risk management.


レビュー 1
raja5655
892
raja5655 2025.08.11 15:49 
 

I expect that he is one of the best experts and his price is reasonable. All you need is patience. The author is cooperative and quick to respond.

おすすめのプロダクト
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
エキスパート
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
NakaTrendBot
Ricardo De Andrade Nakano
エキスパート
NakaTrendBotをご紹介します-トレンド取引の究極のパートナー！ 市場が変動するときにチャンスを逃すのにうんざりしていませんか？もうこれ以上探す必要はありません。NakaTrendBotは、トレンド取引のダイナミックな世界をナビゲートするための信頼できる仲間です。 NakaTrendBotはただのロボット以上のものです。精密なアルゴリズムマシンであり、トレンドの変化や統合を正確に検出するために設計されています。先進的な機械学習アルゴリズムと高度なテクニカル分析を活用して、NakaTrendBotは市場のセンチメントや価格アクションの微妙な変化を常にスキャンし、新興トレンドを先取りして利益を得ることができます。 市場のトレンドが変化すると感知すると、NakaTrendBotは迅速に戦略を調整し、常に新しい方向にキャピタルを提供できるようにします。市場がブル、ベア、または統合している場合でも、NakaTrendBotはどんな市場状況にも適応して繁栄する準備ができています。 しかし、それだけではありません。統合期間中には、NakaTrendBotは短期の機会を利用するために
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
エキスパート
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
エキスパート
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
エキスパート
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Enza
Anton Kondratev
エキスパート
エンザEA     完全に自動化されており、     開ける   システム   ドローダウン保護   そして   修理済み     SL。 Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 295$  Next Price 790 $   信号 ガイド 手数料の払い戻し アップデート 私のブログ Not Simple    Grid,     Not     Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    AUDCAD     M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   アクセシビリティと一貫性を重視して構築された、     エンザEA     常に手動で介入することなく資金を増やしたいトレーダーにとって理想的な選択肢です。設定はシンプルで、約定は速く、パフォーマンスもバランスが取れているため、初心者から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、幅広いトレーダーにとって最適な選択肢です。 このアルゴリズムは、過
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
エキスパート
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
エキスパート
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
エキスパート
このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、 DE40 指数（ブローカーによっては DAX、GER40 などと表記されることがあります）の取引を目的としています。EA は市場での取引機会を自動的に特定し、リスクに基づいたアプローチでポジションを管理します。 2 つの取引モード から選択できます。 保守的 – より遅く安定したアプローチ。 積極的 – 大きな市場の動きを利用するために設計された、より速い戦略（リスクが高い）。 この戦略は、あらかじめ定められた時間枠に従ってポジションと取引方向を選択し、 1 日に最大 1 件 の取引を実行します。 ヘッジなし グリッドなし マーチンゲールなし 仕様: シンボル: DE40, GER40, DAX レバレッジ: 任意 時間枠: 5 分足でのパフォーマンステスト済み、他の時間枠にも対応可能。 推奨ブローカー: IC Markets 最低推奨入金額: $500 注意: 購入後、EA のマニュアルを受け取るためにメッセージをお送りください。 免責事項 – 取引リスクおよび将来の収益性について 金融市場での取引は高いリスクを伴い、すべての投資家に適し
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
エキスパート
マトリックスアローEAMT4 は、 マトリックスアローインジケーターのMT5 シグナルをチャート上のトレードパネルと手動または100％自動でトレードできるユニークなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5 は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。平均方向移動指数（ADX ） 、 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） 、 クラシック平研アシキャンドル 、 移動平均 、 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 、 相対活力指数（RVI） 、 相対力指数（RSI） 、 放物線SAR 、 ストキャスティクス 、 ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 。 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 を使用すると、チャートのトレードパネルから直接、または100％アルゴリ
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Golden Phoenix Diamond
Jhones Jorente Garcia
エキスパート
Golden Phoenix Diamond is now in version 5.12, a 5-in-1 EA with strategies that can be activated individually or all together, working in perfect harmony. If you prefer fewer trades, you can opt to activate one or two strategies. All strategies will be managed by a sophisticated risk and return management system, with trailing stop to protect partial profits. It also features a novelty for those who want to leave some orders at specific points - the 3-line strategy, where you can add values in
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
エキスパート
Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたスマートアドバイザーです。Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたインテリジェントなアドバイザーであり、段階的なポジション増加と市場への動的な適応を備えた双方向注文ロック戦略を実行する高度なトレーディングアドバイザーです。 ラウンドロックの利点： ポジションロックによるリスク管理、 市場のトレンド分野におけるダイナミックなボリューム成長、 制限に応じた柔軟な動作設定、 フラットとトレンドのフェーズに適しており、それぞれの状況で結果を最適化します。 保護メカニズムを備えた平均化戦略とグリッドアプローチの自動化。 MT4バージョン -> こちら / トラブルシューティング -> こちら アドバイザーは、反対方向の注文を2つオープンします。そのうちの1つが利益確定で決済されると、2つの注文が再度オープンされます。注文量は、Multiplier_Volume乗数のボリュームとアドバイザーがオープンした注文数に応じて増加します。新しいオープンペアごとに、同数の注文がオープンされ、互いにロックされます。同じ種
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
こんにちはトレーダー！ 私は「デュエンデ」戦略を提示し、 Duende は、さまざまな高低レベルのパターンを検出するアルゴリズムであり、それらは一定のままで良好なエントリを作成し、回復システムは損益分岐点などのさまざまなことを照会し、ピア間をクロスします。 マーケット中のニュースを強力にコントロールし、複数の通貨を問題なくコントロールできることが証明されています 必要なすべてのシンボルで管理できます 私の戦略は「すべての外国為替市場」向けに最適化されていますが、USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY の最高のペアもあります。他の通貨と比較して最も安定した通貨であり、他のシンボルへの道を見つけることができますが、 私がデザインしたものを使用することをお勧めします デュエンデ 残高×額のリスクを負うシステムが内蔵されており、相場が不安定になった場合のリカバリー機能も備えています また、組み込みのシークレットインジケーターから正しい予測を検出すると、TP が一部のポジションをクローズし、他のポジションをクローズできないスマートアルゴリズムシステムも
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
エキスパート
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
エキスパート
「2 人の専門アドバイザー、1 つの価格: あなたの成功を促進します!」ブレント オイル スキャルピング エキスパート + ブレント オイル スインギー エキスパートを 1 つのエキスパート アドバイザーで統合   Live signal この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なもので、間もなく値上げされます 最終価格: 5000 $  現在の価格では残りわずかです。次の価格は -->> 1120  $ ブレント石油へようこそ Brent Oil のエキスパート アドバイザーは、正確かつ機敏に、不安定なエネルギー市場をマスターできるように設計された強力な企業です。ブレント石油は単なるシステムではありません。それはあなたの戦略的パートナーであり、市場の動きに適応して勝利を収める戦略を展開するように設計されています。 スキャルピング手法で市場の素早い動きを利用したい場合でも、スイングトレードの慎重なアプローチを好む場合でも、ブレントオイルはあなたをカバーします。その高度なアルゴリズムは市場の傾向を分析し、利益の最大化とリスクの最小化を目的とした取引を実行します。 主な特徴: 高
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
エキスパート
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
エキスパート
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Flora
Ghaith Khaddour
4.33 (3)
エキスパート
Flora 取引の新時代へようこそ。Floraは単なる別のEAではなく、常に進化する市場で優位性を与えるために設計された洗練されたソリューションです。高度なフレームワークに基づいて構築されたこのエキスパートアドバイザーは、最先端の戦略と革新的なリスク管理システムを組み合わせており、自信と精度をもって取引することができます。 Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 89. Just 4 users have purchased so far. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will change to 110. Welcome to a new era of trading. Flora is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on a
Bot Pulse Index Turnaround
Adrian Lara Carrasco
エキスパート
Pulse Trading ボット Darwinex Zero 20%割引コード: DWZ2328770MGM_20 US30、NASDAQ、GER40 自動取引戦略 US30、NASDAQ、GER40 指数専用に設計された高度な取引ボットで、長期的な成長の可能性を引き出しましょう。この戦略は長年にわたり厳密にテストされ、一貫した信頼性のあるパフォーマンスを実証しています。 私たちのアプローチは、安定性と持続可能性を優先する堅牢な長期戦略に基づいています。短期的な利益を約束することはありませんが、戦略的なリスク管理と市場適応に焦点を当て、長期的な安定成長を目指しています。 この取引ボットを選ぶ理由は？ マルチインデックス対応: US30、NASDAQ、GER40 に分散投資。 長期戦略: 徹底的なバックテストによる実績のあるパフォーマンス。 安全性と安定性: リスク管理に重点を置き、一貫した結果を追求。 誇大広告なし: 現実的な期待を重視し、長期的な成功を目指します。
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
エキスパート
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
エキスパート
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
EA Alpha Expert
Jonatas Da Silva Cruz
エキスパート
Eu tentei muitas coisas na negociação forex no passado e aprendi muito nos últimos 3,5 anos. Tentei   varias  ferramentas para negociação manual e nao tive muito sucesso. Sempre fui fascinado com o mercado forex, . A integração dos dados de volume é uma característica única e aumenta muito a qualidade das decisões comerciais do Expert Advisor. E sim, você tem que lembrar que os resultados do backtest não são os mesmos que resultados ao vivo. Mas aqui eles estão muito próximos. agora o único Exp
Wave Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.2 (5)
エキスパート
The Wave Scalper EA is fully automated scalping system that uses price action to identify good scalping trades and executes them with an invisible trailing stop loss. It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading. This is a long term strategy combined with money management which works well on most pairs, but predominantly GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD & USDJPY. Plea
FREE
Trend Hedge Master MT5
Arkadii Zagorulko
エキスパート
Trend Hedge Master MT5：信頼の戦略の進化 高度な MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA は、10年以上の取引経験に基づくプロ仕様のグリッド＆ヘッジシステムです。精度の高いトレンド識別とスマートなドローダウン管理で資金を守り、FX主要通貨ペアとゴールドで安定した利益を狙います。 MT5版の優位点 高度なトレンドロジック ：より正確なシグナル 賢い回復管理 ：相場に応じて自動調整 積極的なヘッジ ：ドローダウン時も資金を守る 主な機能 トレンドフォローエンジン 戦略的ヘッジと回復システム 動的なストップとターゲット 複数のリスク管理モード おすすめ ：MT4版ユーザーや資金保護と安定成長を目指すトレーダー 推奨設定：EURUSD H1、最低入金 3000 USD、ヘッジ対応 MT5口座必須
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
エキスパート
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Trend WIN B3
JETINVEST
5 (4)
エキスパート
Trend WIN B3は、MT5プラットフォーム用に作成され、ブラジルのB3でMINI FUTURE INDEX（WIN）と連携するように最適化されたプロの取引システムです。. システムは、いくつかの時間枠（1M、5M、15M、30M、H1、H4、D1）でファジー論理を使用して価格トレンドを識別し、行われた計算に従って各時間枠で重みを適用します。 トレンドを特定した後、システムは平均ボラティリティに従ってストップ注文（買いまたは売り）を配置し、ポジションが開かれると、EAは常に利益を最大化することを目指してトレーリングストップを介して取引を行います. 主な特徴 マーチンゲールを使用しません グリッドを使用しません ファジーアルゴリズムによって計算された傾向をグラフに表示します 任意の時間枠で動作します 設定可能な稼働時間 構成可能なオープニングGAPコントロール 構成可能なロット拡張動的モード 4つの構成可能なトレーリングストップレベル 製品マニュアルとビデオを含むブログにアクセスして、詳細と情報を確認してください:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/blogs/
Quantum Edge NM
Nicolas Julien Frederic Prost
エキスパート
# Quantum Edge NM V3.0 - AI-Powered Multi-Asset Expert Advisor ## PRODUCT DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Market) **Quantum Edge NM V3.0** is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that combines advanced technical analysis with artificial intelligence validation. Unlike traditional EAs, Quantum Edge NM uses Claude AI to validate each trading signal before execution, dramatically improving trade quality and win rate. #### CORE PHILOSOPHY: Quality Over Quantity This EA doesn't spam trades. It patiently waits
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.73 (49)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (98)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.53 (17)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.65 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 : XAU
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (9)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス 20 枠中 残り 5 枠のみ — まもなく完売です。 大型アップデートが完了しました。 価格はまもなく 599 米ドル に上がり、最終価格は 1500 米ドル となります。 ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナル
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (11)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況や時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12、W1）でトリガーされる 9つ の独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの中核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルを識別することに重点を置いています。Golden Hen EAは、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン（averaging）手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべてのトレードは、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルをダウンロード v2.5 9つの戦略の概要 EAは複数の時間枠で同時にXAUUSDチャートを分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に、潜在的な強気（bullish）反転シグナルを識別するために、直近のバーの特
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
エキスパート
実運用シグナル（リアル口座） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA は、MQL5 に表示されている 検証済みのリアルトレードシグナル と同一のロジックおよび執行ルールを使用しています。 推奨された最適化設定 を使用し、 信頼性の高い ECN / RAW スプレッドブローカー を利用した場合、実際の取引動作は当該リアルシグナルのパフォーマンスおよび取引構造に近いものとなります。 なお、ブローカー条件、スプレッド、約定品質、VPS 環境の違いにより、個々の結果は異なる場合があります。 本 EA は数量限定販売となっており、価格 USD 499 にて残り 2 本のみです；ご購入後、プライベートメッセージにてご連絡いただければ、ユーザーマニュアルおよび推奨設定をお渡しします。 過度なグリッド取引なし、危険なマーチンゲールなし、ナンピン（平均取得単価引き下げ）なし。 重要：GoldWave は実際の市場環境向けに設計されています。 本システムは AI 補助型の適応ロジ
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
エキスパート
まずこれを読んでください（非常に重要） 短期的なアカウント転売や短期的な利益獲得を目的として設計されていない マーチンゲールなし / グリッドなし / AIなし 長期的な一貫性を重視するトレーダー向けに設計 ライブ結果: ライブシグナル | メインポートフォリオ |   FTMO 結果 公開コミュニティ: こちらをクリック ゴールドアトラスとは何ですか？ Gold Atlasは、金（XAUUSD）のプロフェッショナルな自動取引システムです。マルチエントリーブレイクアウトアプローチを採用し、日中の動きと大きなトレンドブレイクアウトの両方を捉えます。 このシステムは指標や固定時間枠に基づかず、最小限の最適化を使用して曲線のフィッティングを減らし、堅牢性を向上させます。 Gold Atlas は 5 つの異なるブレイクアウト レベルで動作し、それぞれに独自のストップ ロスとトレーリング ストップ ロジックがあり、強力な内部分散を実現しています。 この戦略は、さまざまな市場体制と市況をカバーし、2006 年まで遡って 10,000 件弱の取引でテストされています。 トレンド追従システムであ
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
エキスパート
Vortex Turbo — 「嵐を操り、Vortexを制する」 Vortex Turboは、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、適応型市場ロジック、そして精密なリスク管理を融合した独自の開発技術であり、インテリジェントトレーディングの新たな進化段階を体現しています。実績のあるアルゴリズム原理に基づき、複数の戦略を、新たなレベルの予測インテリジェンスを備えた統合型高速エコシステムに統合します。金（XAUUSD(GOLD)）のスキャルピングエキスパートとして設計されたVortex Turboは、制御されたマーチンゲール法と平均化グリッドを採用し、各 ポジションは内蔵のストップロスによって完全に保護されています 。これにより、パワー、精度、安全性の完璧なバランスが確保されています。 非常に重要です！エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した説明書をお送りします。 価格 $475 は 1月12日（月）まで有効です。 その後、価格は $575 に上がります。（最終価格 $1999） Vortex Turbo   Expert Advisorを 購
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
エキスパート
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to any chart timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Marti
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
エキスパート
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
エキスパート
VolumeHedger EA [ ライブシグナル ]  ,  [ 私のチャンネル ]   ,  [ セットファイル ]  ,   [ ブログ ]   , [ AI利用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推奨口座タイプ: 高レバレッジ Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；プロップファーム（FTMO など） このEAの開発者は、他のロボットの品質を通じてそのプロフェッショナリズムを証明しています。 Volume Hedger EA により  カスタムインジケーターを使用してエントリー戦略を定義できるため、追加のEAを購入する必要はありません！ このEAは、マーチンゲール戦略、ヘッジ、スマートリスク管理を組み合わせた高度なトレーディングアルゴリズムです。トレンド方向を予測するのではなく、出来高を分析し、インテリジェントな戦略でエントリーします。適切なセットファイルを使用することで、FX、ゴールド、株式、暗号資産などで効果的な結果を得ることができます。急激な値動きや安定したトレンドを持つ銘柄で特に高いパフォーマンスを発揮します。取引プロセスは、一定の出来高しきい値でトリガーさ
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.87 (53)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]     [SET FILES]
作者のその他のプロダクト
Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi
Tetsushi O-nishi
エキスパート
No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic. This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules. Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical. That is, it is not over-optimized. Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years. This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades. Stop losses are applied to all trades and po
Gold Galaxy Express
Tetsushi O-nishi
エキスパート
Target Currency Pair: XAUUSD   Timeframe: 1 Hour No Martingale, no grid trading. No scalping. A stop loss is set for all positions. Enter trades upon detecting breakouts. One single loss will not wipe out the account balance. This EA, "Gold Galaxy Express," is an automated trading system that employs a blend of momentum indicators and dynamic risk management, characterized by the following features: Indicator-Based Entry Signals It uses momentum indicators such as Bulls Power and Bears P
JP Storm
Tetsushi O-nishi
エキスパート
Target currency: USDJPY Time frame: 1H This EA combines two strategies for trading USD/JPY. No martingale. No grid. No scalping. Tight stop losses on all positions. Strategy1 (Magic1) Entry signals are based on a change in direction of the Williams %R indicator. For long entries, orders are placed using the recent Heiken Ashi high; for short entries, the recent Heiken Ashi low is used. Risk management is applied using ATR-based stop losses and a set profit target percentage. Strategy2 (Magic2)
Long term Lobster
Tetsushi O-nishi
エキスパート
Target currency: EURUSD Time frame: 1H Live Trading Result (Signal) This EA is an automated trading system that combines multiple strategies with the following key features: Multiple Strategies (Strategy 1 and Strategy 2) It uses separate parameter sets (MagicNumber, custom comments, indicator coefficients, etc.) for each strategy, allowing simultaneous operation. Entry Signal Conditions Strategy 1 : Entry signals are based on changes in the ADX indicators. A falling DI Minus indicates
Auto Line Trader Spider Pro
Tetsushi O-nishi
ユーティリティ
Main Features Auto Entry & Exit Automatically enters and closes positions when price reaches a trendline or horizontal line you draw. Note: Your PC and MT5 must remain running. Quick & Easy Setup Configure everything via on-chart input fields and buttons. Advanced Entry Controls Includes trigger lines to refine entry conditions, invalidation lines to block unwanted entries, trailing stops, entry-time restrictions, and time-specified exits. How to Set Up Lines Draw your desired entry, exit, t
Golden Crocodile Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi
5 (1)
エキスパート
Target currency: XAUUSD Time frame: 1H Optimized for XAUUSD 1-Hour Timeframe Combines multiple techniques—from long- and short-term trend following to oscillator reversals—to adapt dynamically to gold market fluctuations. Four Independent Signals QQE + Trend Follow Captures trend direction using an RSI-derived oscillator and a moving average. Aroon + BB Breakout Identifies Aroon reversal signals in conjunction with Bollinger Band expansions. Vortex Trend Transition Follows emerging trends a
Golden Alpaca Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi
エキスパート
This EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) H1 . Live Signals “Golden Alpaca” is a trend-following EA that combines multiple technical indicators to identify market “momentum” and “contraction” for entries and exits. Multi-Indicator Environment Detection Uses Linear Weighted and Simple Moving Averages to gauge short-term trend Employs ATR to judge volatility expansion and contraction Monitors Bollinger Bands for breakout confirmation Checks trend direction again with the Vortex Indicator Mechani
Colorful Long tailed Tit EA
Tetsushi O-nishi
エキスパート
Colorful Long-tailed Tit は、シンプルかつ堅実なロジックで動作する自動売買EAです。 トレンド判定には Gann HiLo を、エントリー条件には ボリンジャーバンドのレンジ幅 を利用し、ATRに基づくダイナミックなリスク管理を組み合わせています。 本EAの特徴は、 EURUSD・GBPUSD・USDJPYの3通貨ペアでセットファイルを用意する必要なく、そのまま同一ロジックで稼働できる汎用性 にあります。複数通貨ペアを一貫した設定で運用できるため、ポートフォリオ構築にも適しています。 自動でエントリーから決済まで完結 シンプルなインジケータ組み合わせによる明快なロジック 余計なパラメータ調整を必要とせず、複数通貨で統一稼働可能 ノーマーチンゲール、ノーグリッド、ノースキャルピング 初心者から経験者まで扱いやすいEA設計となっています。
フィルタ:
raja5655
892
raja5655 2025.08.11 15:49 
 

I expect that he is one of the best experts and his price is reasonable. All you need is patience. The author is cooperative and quick to respond.

レビューに返信