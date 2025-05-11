Gold Crab Robot

5

Gold Crab Robot is a hedged EA for XAUUSD on the H1 chart,that combines three distinct signal sets and multiple indicators:

Multi-Signal Strategy Structure

  1. Signal 1: Aroon Cross + ATR Break

    • Detects crosses of the Aroon Up and Down lines.

    • Entries via stop orders placed relative to the prior weekly high/low, offset by ATR-based coefficients.

    • Stop-Loss, Profit Target, and Trailing Stop are all dynamically set using ATR multipliers.

  2. Signal 2: Offset Aroon + BB Width Ratio

    • Uses an offset Aroon cross as trigger, then refers to the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio to place stop orders.

    • Maximum bars to hold, SL/TP levels, and trailing-stop settings for longer-term trades.

  3. Signal 3: Ichimoku Kijun Sen Cross + DeMarker Filter

    • Combines a bullish/bearish cross of price and the Ichimoku Kijun-Sen with the DeMarker momentum filter.

    • Stop orders placed at fixed pip offsets, with ATR-based trailing stops and automatic exit after a set number of bars.

Risk Management & Trading Options

  • Hedging-Capable: Allows simultaneous long and short positions.

  • Time Controls: Configure weekend trading, Friday exits, end-of-day exits, and custom time-range filters.

Key Indicators Employed

  • Aroon: Quickly detects trend strength and turning points

  • ATR / MTATR: Measures market volatility for dynamic order placement

  • Bollinger Bands Width Ratio: Exploits band expansions and contractions

  • Ichimoku: Offers multi-dimensional trend analysis

  • DeMarker (DEM): Complements with overbought/oversold momentum

Backtest & Live Performance

  • Extensive Backtest: Validated from mid-2000s through early 2025 on H1 data.

  • Broker-Agnostic: No specific filter required—compatible with a wide range of brokers

Gold Crab Robot integrates “trend reversal,” “volatility breakouts,” and “momentum confirmation” into one automated system, maximizing gold market opportunities while keeping risk under control. It’s ideal for traders seeking structured, indicator-driven entries with comprehensive risk management.


Avis 1
raja5655
752
raja5655 2025.08.11 15:49 
 

I expect that he is one of the best experts and his price is reasonable. All you need is patience. The author is cooperative and quick to respond.

Produits recommandés
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Experts
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
Cutting Edge
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Cutting Edge Daily Trading EA – Smart Breakout Hedge System Description: Cutting Edge Daily Trading EA is an intelligent, hedge-based trading system designed to detect high-probability breakout zones while avoiding fakeouts. This Expert Advisor continuously scans the market to identify strong support and resistance levels based on live server data, allowing it to react quickly to structural shifts across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Daily Smart Support & Resistance Detection The EA
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
ScorpionGrid
Evgenii Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Experts
Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. Input parameters SetName - name of the current settings file Ma
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
Cet Expert Advisor (EA) est conçu pour trader l’indice DE40 (souvent désigné sous le nom de DAX, GER40, etc., selon le courtier). L'EA identifie automatiquement les opportunités de trading sur le marché et gère les positions en adoptant une approche basée sur le risque. Il vous offre deux modes de trading : Conservateur – Une approche plus lente et plus stable. Agressif – Une stratégie plus rapide conçue pour tirer parti des grands mouvements du marché (avec un risque plus élevé). Cette stratégi
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA est basé sur cet article : https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDITIONS COMMERCIALES - Recherchez les paires de devises qui se négocient en dessous de l'EMA et du MACD de la période X pour être en territoire négatif. - Attendez que le prix dépasse l'EMA de la période X, puis assurez-vous que MACD est soit en train de passer du négatif au positif, soit est passé en territoire positif dans les cinq barres. - Aller long 10 pips au-dessus
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Dorado Gold EA Xauusd
Sorin Alexandru Mocanu
Experts
Meilleur Gold EA • Robot Or MT5 • EA XAUUSD pour Micro‑Lots Dorado Gold EA est un Expert Advisor de swing et day‑trading court terme pour le CFD GOLD / XAUUSD. Conçu pour les courtiers acceptant des positions à partir de 0,01 lot , il maintient un drawdown maximal inférieur à 10 % tout en répondant aux recherches populaires de MQL5 telles que « gold ea », « low drawdown ea » et « prop‑firm robot ». 1. Tarification de lancement (le prix augmente automatiquement lorsque chaque lot de licences est
Gold Flory
Shamil Mamalov
1 (1)
Experts
Ce robot de trading a été conçu spécialement pour opérer sur le marché du Forex avec un accent particulier sur le trading de l'or, ce qui en fait un outil indispensable pour ceux qui souhaitent profiter de la volatilité et de la dynamique de ce métal précieux. Il a été développé en tenant compte des spécificités du timeframe horaire (TM 1), permettant à l'algorithme de capturer à la fois les fluctuations à court terme et les mouvements de prix plus stables, se rapprochant ainsi de la méthodolog
Hachidori
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Experts
Hachidori EA is a trend-following expert advisor that performs dip buying and rally selling. It supports EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD , and automatically configures parameters for trading based on the selected currency pair in the EA settings. By default, it targets a profit of around 3 to 6 pips per trade , but aims to capture larger gains using a trailing stop depending on market movements. Once a currency pair is selected, the EA trades consistently regardless of the chart's timeframe,
FREE
The Beta Trader
Dmitriy Nechaev
2.75 (4)
Experts
Souhaitez-vous influencer l'avenir du trading automatisé ? Fatigué des « boîtes noires » qui promettent monts et merveilles, mais s'avèrent inutiles ? Nous aussi ! C'est pourquoi nous avons créé "The Beta Trader" — un bot de forex que nous ne nous contentons pas de vendre, mais que nous développons avec vous . Nous ne prétendons pas que c'est un produit parfait. Nous disons que c'est le meilleur moyen de créer un produit parfait . Le nom « Beta » n'est pas un hasard : nous vous invitons à faire
Quantum marti
Bryson Brave Nyungu
Experts
Quantum Marti is an intelligent trading bot designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) automatically with precision and consistency. Built on advanced algorithms and a proven Martingale recovery strategy, it helps traders maximize profits while minimizing risks through smart money management and protective features. Key Features & Advantages Automated Trading – Executes trades 24/7 with no emotions, giving you consistent performance. Martingale Strategy – Recovers from losing trades by adjusting lot sizes
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock est un conseiller intelligent avec verrouillage dynamique des positions. Ce conseiller de trading avancé met en œuvre une stratégie de verrouillage bidirectionnel des ordres avec une croissance progressive des positions et une adaptation dynamique au marché . Avantages du cadenas rond: Contrôle des risques par verrouillage de position, Croissance dynamique des volumes dans les secteurs tendances du marché, Paramètres de comportement flexibles en fonction des limites, Adapté aux phase
Trend Hedge Master MT5
Arkadii Zagorulko
Experts
Trend Hedge Master MT5 : L’évolution d’une stratégie éprouvée Le EA Trend Hedge Master MT5 est un système professionnel de grid et hedge, issu de plus de dix ans d’expérience. Il identifie les tendances avec précision et gère les drawdowns pour protéger le capital et viser des profits constants sur le Forex et l’or. Pourquoi la version MT5 est supérieure : Logique de tendance améliorée : signaux plus précis Récupération intelligente : s’adapte à la volatilité, pas d’ajout d’ordres aveugle Gestio
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Experts
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
« Deux conseillers experts, un seul prix : alimentez votre réussite ! » Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert dans un seul expert-conseil    Live signal Ce prix est temporaire pendant la durée de la promotion et sera augmenté prochainement Prix ​​final : 5000 $ Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel, le prochain prix est -->> 1120 $ Bienvenue dans le pétrole Brent Le conseiller expert Brent Oil est une centrale électrique, conçue pour maîtriser les marchés volatils
BTC Scalper King
Soraya Bahlekeh
Experts
BTC Scalper King – Scalping de Précision pour l’Ère du Bitcoin BTC Scalper King   est un Expert Advisor (EA) de scalping de pointe conçu exclusivement pour le marché rapide et fortement volatil du Bitcoin.  Que le marché soit haussier ou baissier, BTC Scalper King suit une stratégie éprouvée qui s’adapte aux conditions en temps réel. L’EA détecte et met à jour automatiquement les signaux d’achat/vente, identifie les configurations à haute probabilité et exécute plusieurs trades stratégiques av
Radix GBPUSD
Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Fahmy
Experts
Radix GBPUSD Radix GBPUSD is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 5. It’s the result of extensive research and development by a team of seasoned Forex traders and software engineers. Radix GBPUSD is designed to identify lucrative trading opportunities across various market conditions and capitalize on them. Any questions, send me a message, please. Key Features Risk Management : The EA includes features like predefined risk management options, ranging from extra low risk
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Plus de l'auteur
Golden Crocodile Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi
5 (1)
Experts
Target currency: XAUUSD Time frame: 1H Optimized for XAUUSD 1-Hour Timeframe Combines multiple techniques—from long- and short-term trend following to oscillator reversals—to adapt dynamically to gold market fluctuations. Four Independent Signals QQE + Trend Follow Captures trend direction using an RSI-derived oscillator and a moving average. Aroon + BB Breakout Identifies Aroon reversal signals in conjunction with Bollinger Band expansions. Vortex Trend Transition Follows emerging trends a
Gold Galaxy Express
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
Target Currency Pair: XAUUSD   Timeframe: 1 Hour No Martingale, no grid trading. No scalping. A stop loss is set for all positions. Enter trades upon detecting breakouts. One single loss will not wipe out the account balance. This EA, "Gold Galaxy Express," is an automated trading system that employs a blend of momentum indicators and dynamic risk management, characterized by the following features: Indicator-Based Entry Signals It uses momentum indicators such as Bulls Power and Bears P
JP Storm
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
Target currency: USDJPY Time frame: 1H This EA combines two strategies for trading USD/JPY. No martingale. No grid. No scalping. Tight stop losses on all positions. Strategy1 (Magic1) Entry signals are based on a change in direction of the Williams %R indicator. For long entries, orders are placed using the recent Heiken Ashi high; for short entries, the recent Heiken Ashi low is used. Risk management is applied using ATR-based stop losses and a set profit target percentage. Strategy2 (Magic2)
Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic. This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules. Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical. That is, it is not over-optimized. Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years. This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades. Stop losses are applied to all trades and po
Long term Lobster
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
Target currency: EURUSD Time frame: 1H Live Trading Result (Signal) This EA is an automated trading system that combines multiple strategies with the following key features: Multiple Strategies (Strategy 1 and Strategy 2) It uses separate parameter sets (MagicNumber, custom comments, indicator coefficients, etc.) for each strategy, allowing simultaneous operation. Entry Signal Conditions Strategy 1 : Entry signals are based on changes in the ADX indicators. A falling DI Minus indicates
Auto Line Trader Spider Pro
Tetsushi O-nishi
Utilitaires
Main Features Auto Entry & Exit Automatically enters and closes positions when price reaches a trendline or horizontal line you draw. Note: Your PC and MT5 must remain running. Quick & Easy Setup Configure everything via on-chart input fields and buttons. Advanced Entry Controls Includes trigger lines to refine entry conditions, invalidation lines to block unwanted entries, trailing stops, entry-time restrictions, and time-specified exits. How to Set Up Lines Draw your desired entry, exit, t
Golden Alpaca Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
This EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) H1 . Live Signals “Golden Alpaca” is a trend-following EA that combines multiple technical indicators to identify market “momentum” and “contraction” for entries and exits. Multi-Indicator Environment Detection Uses Linear Weighted and Simple Moving Averages to gauge short-term trend Employs ATR to judge volatility expansion and contraction Monitors Bollinger Bands for breakout confirmation Checks trend direction again with the Vortex Indicator Mechani
Colorful Long tailed Tit EA
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
Live Signal (Real Account Forward) Colorful Long-tailed Tit is an Expert Advisor designed with a simple yet reliable trading logic. It applies Gann HiLo for trend detection, uses the Bollinger Band range for entry conditions, and employs ATR-based dynamic risk management to control trades effectively. A key feature of this EA is its versatility to run on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY with the exact same logic and parameters—no separate set files required. This makes it highly convenient for mult
Filtrer:
raja5655
752
raja5655 2025.08.11 15:49 
 

I expect that he is one of the best experts and his price is reasonable. All you need is patience. The author is cooperative and quick to respond.

Répondre à l'avis