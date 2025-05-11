Gold Crab Robot

5

Gold Crab Robot is a hedged EA for XAUUSD on the H1 chart,that combines three distinct signal sets and multiple indicators:

Multi-Signal Strategy Structure

  1. Signal 1: Aroon Cross + ATR Break

    • Detects crosses of the Aroon Up and Down lines.

    • Entries via stop orders placed relative to the prior weekly high/low, offset by ATR-based coefficients.

    • Stop-Loss, Profit Target, and Trailing Stop are all dynamically set using ATR multipliers.

  2. Signal 2: Offset Aroon + BB Width Ratio

    • Uses an offset Aroon cross as trigger, then refers to the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio to place stop orders.

    • Maximum bars to hold, SL/TP levels, and trailing-stop settings for longer-term trades.

  3. Signal 3: Ichimoku Kijun Sen Cross + DeMarker Filter

    • Combines a bullish/bearish cross of price and the Ichimoku Kijun-Sen with the DeMarker momentum filter.

    • Stop orders placed at fixed pip offsets, with ATR-based trailing stops and automatic exit after a set number of bars.

Risk Management & Trading Options

  • Hedging-Capable: Allows simultaneous long and short positions.

  • Time Controls: Configure weekend trading, Friday exits, end-of-day exits, and custom time-range filters.

Key Indicators Employed

  • Aroon: Quickly detects trend strength and turning points

  • ATR / MTATR: Measures market volatility for dynamic order placement

  • Bollinger Bands Width Ratio: Exploits band expansions and contractions

  • Ichimoku: Offers multi-dimensional trend analysis

  • DeMarker (DEM): Complements with overbought/oversold momentum

Backtest & Live Performance

  • Extensive Backtest: Validated from mid-2000s through early 2025 on H1 data.

  • Broker-Agnostic: No specific filter required—compatible with a wide range of brokers

Gold Crab Robot integrates “trend reversal,” “volatility breakouts,” and “momentum confirmation” into one automated system, maximizing gold market opportunities while keeping risk under control. It’s ideal for traders seeking structured, indicator-driven entries with comprehensive risk management.


리뷰 1
raja5655
892
raja5655 2025.08.11 15:49 
 

I expect that he is one of the best experts and his price is reasonable. All you need is patience. The author is cooperative and quick to respond.

리뷰 답변