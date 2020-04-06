Dynamic Fibo Scalper

Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade.


This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable, easy to use, and works on any market, giving you more control over your trades without the need to monitor charts all day.

The strategy has been tested on US30 and Nasdaq (volatile markets) using the 1-minute and 5-minute time frames. You can request any Help, set file or perform your own optimizations for your preferred markets.

Set Files : Nasdaq  ; US30 

A Gift included in this expert  : Range Breakout strategy that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points.

A 50% discount is already applied for a limited time.

Fibo Signals :

Buy_Level4 =  Buy after breakout of the Level 4 (61.8%)

Sell_Level2 =  Sell after breakdown of the Level 2 (38.2%)

Buy_Level2 =  Buy after breakout of the Level 2 (38.2%)

Sell_Level4 =  Sell after breakdown of the Level 4 (61.8%)

Buy_Level3 =  Buy after breakout of the Level 3 (50%)

Sell_Level3 =  Sell after breakdown of the Level 3 (50%)



Volume Profile Trading System
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
指标
Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a   complete trading ecosystem   that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy.  While other indicators show you   WHERE   volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System  shows you   WHERE ,   WHEN , and   HOW   to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high
Quant Levels
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
指标
Quant Levels Indicator   is a premium component of the   Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit , designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts. " Please support our work by leaving a review ". As a thank-you gift , we’ll share a special template that helps you display signal trade history directly on your chart. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals i
FREE
TradeVisualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
指标
Trade Visualizer 指标让您的交易数据“活起来”，可将完整的交易历史直接绘制在 MT5 图表上。无论您是在分析自己的表现还是研究 MQL5 信号交易者的策略，此工具都能将原始数据转化为清晰直观的可视化图形。每笔交易都配有进场与出场箭头、连接线以及显示价格、利润、手数和点数的详细提示，让您轻松理解任何策略的逻辑与表现。 注意： 下载此指标后，请向我们发送包含您邮箱地址的消息，以免费领取 Trade Visualizer 模板 。 功能特点： • 与最新版本 ProTrading Analytics Excel Template v1.7 无缝集成，支持回测、实盘交易与 MQL5 信号数据分析。 • 可在同一品种上对比多个交易者或策略（通过不同 Trader ID）。 • 完全自定义买卖颜色、线型和箭头大小。 • 自动调整 CSV 与经纪商时间（GMT 偏移）。 • 支持不同经纪商符号后缀。 • 直观分析交易逻辑、时机与出入场精度。
FREE
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
专家
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
FREE
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
专家
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
实用工具
“发行价：$55（仅剩 2 份！）。下一个价格：$75。最终价格：$149。” 如果您已购买我们的产品，请发送邮件地址以获取 Excel ProTrading Analytics 模板。 通过这个一体化解决方案解锁您交易策略的全部潜力： 交易历史导出器 + 专业 Excel 交易仪表盘 。 无论您是手动交易还是使用专家顾问（EA），这个强大工具都能让您以专业级指标和交互式仪表盘来分析、优化和提升您的表现。使用 Pro Excel Dashboard，您可以深入分析交易历史——无论是手动还是算法交易——甚至使用回测结果评估任何 EA 的表现。即时获得详细洞察，并根据关键交易指标得到绩效评分。 您还可以评估交易的一致性，这在挑战 Prop Firm 和维持资金账户中至关重要。 您将获得： Trade History Exporter 脚本 (MT5) • 导出实时与模拟交易历史 • 结构良好的 CSV 格式，直接用于 Excel • 包含核心指标：开/平时间、成交量、盈利、pips、SL/TP、ROI、最大回撤%、持续时间、风险-回报率 Pro Excel Trading Analysi
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
FREE
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
专家
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Strategy Master   is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). We understand that mar
Trendline Breakouts MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Trendline Breakouts   is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the traditi
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
专家
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Golden Candlesticks MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like Steve Nison, Stephen Bigalow , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152555 W
Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA   is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
Hedge Manual Trades
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk. The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency. The EA opens trades using th
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this  all-in-one  solution:  Trade History Exporter  +  Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest resu
Prop Firm Trading Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
Master prop firm challenges before risking real money!   Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence.   Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs ,  create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profi
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
专家
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Golden candlesticks
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like   Steve Nison, Stephen   Bigalow   , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152
Super Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions. D
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
将您的交易从猜测转变为基于数据的决策。 体验专业机构使用的量化分析的力量——现在每一位认真交易的投资者都能轻松获得。 “在交易中，可衡量的才能被管理。开始衡量真正重要的内容。” 这是一个完整的量化分析工具包，由作者原创并受版权保护，专为希望深入了解市场行为、波动性、流动性和交易机会的交易者而设计。 此 Excel 模板（含 VBA 自动化）可与 MT5（或任何 OHLCV 数据源）无缝连接，仅需几次点击即可将原始数据转化为可操作的交易洞察。 该工具体现了投资银行培训分析师时所教授的量化思维方法。 这是迈向专业交易的第一步——通过数据而非猜测理解市场行为与风险。 购买后可获得所有未来更新。 每次购买可在 10 台不同的计算机或 VPS 上运行。 博客文章: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764514 Quant Level 指标: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151184 MQL5 频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantrading 主要功能 1.
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
在冒险使用真实资金之前掌握prop firm挑战！   我们的高级模拟器重现真实的prop firm交易环境，帮助您练习、制定策略并自信通过挑战。使用我们的模拟器，您可以通过模拟或真实账户模拟任何prop firm挑战，支持手动交易策略和通过EA的自动交易，创建个性化挑战周期，并挑战自己培养持续盈利所需的纪律。 FTMO 1万和10万挑战配置文件：   提供主要prop firm的配置文件和专属支持 - 只需询问！ 前10名买家享受7折优惠。 主要功能 实时挑战监控 实时统计仪表板 - 实时追踪余额、净值、盈亏、回撤 专业指标 - 已平仓与未平仓盈亏、胜率、交易分析 支持手动/自动交易：同时支持手动交易策略和通过专家顾问的自动交易 完整Prop Firm规则执行 盈利目标管理 - 设置和追踪具体盈利目标 回撤保护 - 每日和最大回撤限制及警报 交易天数要求 - 最低活跃交易天数追踪 风险管理 - 止损合规、仓位大小限制 时间限制 - 挑战持续时间倒计时 高级风险管理 双重盈亏追踪 - 分离已实现盈利和未平仓头寸 实时违规警报 - 规则违反即时通知 自动交易保护 - 违规时可选自
