Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade.

This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable, easy to use, and works on any market, giving you more control over your trades without the need to monitor charts all day.

The strategy has been tested on US30 and Nasdaq (volatile markets) using the 1-minute and 5-minute time frames. You can request any Help, set file or perform your own optimizations for your preferred markets.

Set Files : Nasdaq ; US30



A Gift included in this expert : Range Breakout strategy that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points.

A 50% discount is already applied for a limited time.

Fibo Signals :