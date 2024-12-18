Dynamic Fibo Scalper User guid

Dynamic Fibo Scalper – Automated Trading EA for Fibonacci-Based Strategies

Unlock the power of Fibonacci with the Dynamic Fibo Scalper, a fully automated trading tool for MetaTrader 5. This EA uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to identify high-probability trading opportunities and execute trades based on your customized Fibonacci levels.

Key Features:

Fibonacci-Based Strategy: The Dynamic Fibo Scalper is designed to trade based on dynamic Fibonacci levels, offering a unique edge in identifying entry points for both buy and sell trades.

The Dynamic Fibo Scalper is designed to trade based on dynamic Fibonacci levels, offering a unique edge in identifying entry points for both buy and sell trades. Customizable Fibonacci Levels: You can set up to 5 custom Fibonacci levels in the EA's inputs, giving you full control over your trading strategy. The EA will automatically monitor price movement and execute trades when the price crosses any of your chosen levels.

You can set up to 5 custom Fibonacci levels in the EA's inputs, giving you full control over your trading strategy. The EA will automatically monitor price movement and execute trades when the price crosses any of your chosen levels. Multi-Market Support: This EA is perfect for any market and works seamlessly across different instruments. It has been specifically tested on US30 and Nasdaq , using the 1-minute and 5-minute time frames, making it ideal for volatile markets.

This EA is perfect for any market and works seamlessly across different instruments. It has been specifically tested on and , using the and time frames, making it ideal for volatile markets. Easy to Use and Fully Customizable: The Dynamic Fibo Scalper is designed to be user-friendly, so you don’t have to be an expert to use it. With adjustable inputs, you can fine-tune the EA to your preferences.

The Dynamic Fibo Scalper is designed to be user-friendly, so you don’t have to be an expert to use it. With adjustable inputs, you can fine-tune the EA to your preferences. Additional Gift – Range Breakout Strategy: As a bonus, this EA includes a Range Breakout Strategy that identifies daily support and resistance levels, initiating both long and short trades automatically at these key points.

As a bonus, this EA includes a that identifies daily support and resistance levels, initiating both long and short trades automatically at these key points. Pre-Optimized Set Files for US30 and Nasdaq: We’ve included set files for US30 and Nasdaq , allowing you to get started quickly and optimize your EA settings for these popular instruments.

We’ve included set files for and , allowing you to get started quickly and optimize your EA settings for these popular instruments. Limited-Time Offer: Get a 50% discount for a limited time!

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General Settings:

Fibonacci Levels: Fibo_Level_1 = 0.236 (Fibo Level 1) Fibo_Level_2 = 0.382 (Fibo Level 2) Fibo_Level_3 = 0.500 (Fibo Level 3) Fibo_Level_4 = 0.618 (Fibo Level 4) Fibo_Level_5 = 0.786 (Fibo Level 5)

Fibo Signals:

Buy_Level4 : Buy after breakout of Level 4 (61.8%)

: Buy after breakout of

Sell_Level2 : Sell after breakdown of Level 2 (38.2%)

: Sell after breakdown of

Buy_Level2 : Buy after breakout of Level 2 (38.2%)

: Buy after breakout of

Sell_Level4 : Sell after breakdown of Level 4 (61.8%)

: Sell after breakdown of

Buy_Level3 : Buy after breakout of Level 3 (50%)

: Buy after breakout of

Sell_Level3: Sell after breakdown of Level 3 (50%)





How It Works: The EA automatically enters trades based on the price crossing your selected Fibonacci levels. You can customize your Fibonacci levels and other parameters to match your specific trading preferences. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies your trading strategy, providing more control and reducing the need for constant chart monitoring.









More screenshots in the comment section

Get Started Now!

50% Discount : Limited-time offer!

: Limited-time offer! Support and Customization: Need help? Request a set file or perform optimizations for your preferred markets. We’re here to assist you.

With the Dynamic Fibo Scalper, you can maximize your trading opportunities with minimal effort. Take advantage of this powerful, fully automated tool and enjoy trading based on Fibonacci levels like never before!



