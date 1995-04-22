Pips In Dream by Ssc

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC

Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts.

The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules:

  1. BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module

  2. SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module

Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied.

The EA is designed primarily for Gold/XAUUSD, but it can also be tested on Forex pairs and other instruments supported by MetaTrader 5.

Entry Modules

1. BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module

The market structure module identifies important swing highs, swing lows and structural price breaks.

It can detect:

  • Break of Structure

  • Change of Character

  • Trend Continuation Break

  • Bias Change

  • Bullish structure signals

  • Bearish structure signals

  • Breakout confirmations

  • Sweep-reversal opportunities

  • Structure-level retests

The trader can select:

  • Structure Timeframe

  • Execution Timeframe

  • Break confirmation by candle body or wick

  • BOS and CHOCH trading

  • BOS-only trading

  • CHOCH-only trading

  • Retest requirement

  • Directional candle confirmation

  • Sweep-reversal entry

  • Candle-close confirmation

The Structure Timeframe and Execution Timeframe can also be set to the same timeframe.

2. SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module

The Optimal Trade Entry module searches for retracement opportunities inside configurable Fibonacci OTE zones.

The default OTE area is based on the retracement between:

  • 61.8%

  • 78.6%

The module can use separate timeframes for:

  • Trend analysis

  • Impulse detection

  • Trade execution

OTE confirmation can include:

  • Trend alignment

  • Impulse Break of Structure

  • Engulfing candle

  • Pin bar

  • Inside bar

  • Liquidity sweep

  • Market structure shift

  • Fair Value Gap

  • Volume confirmation

The minimum confirmation score can be adjusted from the EA inputs.

Entry Module Selection

The trader can select how the two entry modules should operate.

Available modes include:

  • Structure Module only

  • OTE Module only

  • Either valid module

In Either Module mode, BOS/CHOCH and OTE can generate their own valid signals independently.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC supports multi-timeframe market analysis.

The trader can separately configure:

  • Market Structure Timeframe

  • BOS/CHOCH Execution Timeframe

  • OTE Trend Timeframe

  • OTE Impulse Timeframe

  • OTE Execution Timeframe

The EA can therefore detect the larger market structure on a higher timeframe while searching for trade confirmation on a lower execution timeframe.

Automatic Trade Timeframe Cycle

The EA includes an optional automatic timeframe cycle.

The trader can select three execution timeframes, such as:

  • First trade: M1

  • Second trade: M3

  • Third trade: M5

After the complete trade or basket closes, the EA moves to the next selected timeframe.

After the third timeframe, the cycle starts again from the first timeframe.

This feature can be disabled from the input settings.

Big Breakout Candle Protection

The EA includes a configurable big-candle protection system.

It can prevent entries when the breakout, sweep or retest candle is excessively large.

The filter can check:

  • Maximum candle range based on ATR

  • Maximum candle body based on ATR

  • Maximum candle range in pips

  • Maximum candle body in pips

  • Maximum close distance beyond the structure level

  • Breakout candle size

  • Sweep-reversal candle size

  • Retest and entry candle size

This protection is designed to reduce entries after highly extended or abnormal candles.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA uses ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit calculations.

The trader can configure:

  • ATR period

  • Volatility multiplier

  • Stop Loss multiplier

  • TP1 multiplier

  • TP2 multiplier

  • TP3 multiplier

The broker-side Take Profit can be selected from:

  • No broker Take Profit

  • TP1

  • TP2

  • TP3

Optional partial closing can also be enabled at the selected target levels.

Lot Size and Risk Management

Two lot-management methods are available.

Fixed Lot

The trader can select a fixed lot size for each first entry.

Risk Percentage

The EA can calculate the lot size according to:

  • Account equity

  • Selected risk percentage

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss distance

  • Symbol tick value

  • Broker volume limits

A free-margin check is performed before sending a trade request.

If sufficient margin is unavailable, the trade is skipped instead of forcing an unsafe order request.

Pips Trailing Stop

The Pips Trailing system includes:

  • Trailing activation level

  • Trailing distance

  • Trailing step

The trailing stop starts only after the selected profit distance is reached.

Money Trailing Protection

The Money Trailing system manages positions according to monetary profit.

The trader can configure:

  • Money trailing activation profit

  • Profit-lock amount

  • Money trailing step

This allows trade protection based on account-currency profit instead of only price distance.

Breakeven Protection

The EA includes automatic breakeven management.

The trader can select:

  • Breakeven activation in pips

  • Profit-lock distance in pips

After the activation level is reached, the Stop Loss can be moved beyond the entry price to protect part of the open profit.

Optional Recovery System

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC includes an optional same-direction recovery system.

The recovery system is disabled by default in the commercial version.

When enabled, a recovery trade can open only after the original valid strategy trade moves into the selected loss distance.

Recovery settings include:

  • Recovery distance in pips

  • Recovery lot multiplier

  • Maximum recovery trades

  • Same Stop Loss and Take Profit as the first trade

  • Recovery Stop Loss and Take Profit adjustment

  • Margin protection before every recovery trade

The first trade must always come from a valid BOS/CHOCH or OTE signal.

The recovery system does not create the original market entry.

Combined Basket Management

When multiple same-direction positions are open, the EA can manage them as one combined basket.

Basket management includes:

  • Volume-weighted average entry

  • Combined basket profit

  • Basket breakeven

  • Basket pips trailing

  • Basket money trailing

  • Basket profit lock

  • Complete basket liquidation

  • Basket close retries

  • Orphan-position protection

When a basket-protection condition is triggered, the EA attempts to close all related positions together.

One Trade and Signal Protection

The EA includes protection against unwanted duplicate trades.

Available controls include:

  • Wait until the current trade closes

  • One trade per signal

  • Maximum positions per symbol

  • Long trades ON/OFF

  • Short trades ON/OFF

  • Separate magic number

  • Spread filter

  • Slippage and deviation control

  • Trade-skip reason logging

Trading Schedule

The trader can define the EA trading session.

Available settings include:

  • Trading time ON/OFF

  • Start time

  • End time

  • Optional close at the end of the trading session

The trading schedule uses the broker server time.

Daily Account Protection

Daily account-protection settings include:

  • Daily profit target

  • Daily loss limit

  • Include open floating profit

  • Close positions when the daily limit is reached

  • Stop new entries after the daily limit is reached

The daily protection resets automatically on the next broker trading day.

Chart Visuals

The EA provides visual market information directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

Visual features include:

  • Bullish and bearish structure colors

  • BOS/CHOCH lines and labels

  • OTE zones

  • Entry level

  • Stop Loss level

  • TP1 level

  • TP2 level

  • TP3 level

  • Trend-colored candles

  • Buy and sell signal markers

  • Information panel

  • Current entry-module status

  • Open-position information

  • Daily profit information

  • Active timeframe information

Visual objects can be enabled or disabled from the EA inputs.

Recommended Usage

The EA is primarily designed for:

  • Gold/XAUUSD

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Multi-timeframe structure trading

  • BOS and CHOCH trading

  • SMC Optimal Trade Entry analysis

Before using the EA on a live account:

  • Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

  • Run it on a demo account

  • Verify the broker symbol specifications

  • Check spread and commission conditions

  • Use a conservative lot size

  • Keep recovery disabled until it has been fully tested

  • Optimize the settings for the selected symbol and timeframe

Important Risk Information

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is a trading tool and does not guarantee profit.

Trading results may vary because of:

  • Market conditions

  • Broker execution

  • Spread

  • Slippage

  • Commission

  • Symbol specifications

  • Account leverage

  • Selected timeframe

  • User-selected settings

The optional recovery system increases exposure and trading risk. It should be used only after proper testing and with suitable account capital.

Past backtest or historical performance does not guarantee future results.


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Hyper Trader
Rodrigo Matheus da Silva
3.95 (61)
专家
This EA is complete,   multi-strategy ,   free ,   Brazilian and translated into English . If you prefer, download the EA in English: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59417 Light box robot , that is, you define the settings, which strategy you will use to operate. More than 5,150 different input / output signals ; More than 362.273148.218.750.000 possibilities   combining up to 5 options of purchase (entry or exit) or sale (entry or exit), that's right, I checked this account! Over 1,0
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Boom Killerr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Boom 1000 Killer — WorldInversor Expert Advisor specializing in Boom 1000 (Derivative Synthetic Indices) — M1 Timeframe Boom 1000 Killer is a directional trading system (sell positions only) specifically designed to exploit the characteristic structure of the Boom 1000 synthetic index: a sustained downtrend interrupted by occasional bullish spikes. The EA is calibrated exclusively for this symbol and M1 timeframe, so its use on other pairs or indices is not recommended. Input Logic Trend fil
NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO
Park Seongcheon
专家
用户指南 NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO 概述 NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO 是一款在 MetaTrader 5 平台上运行的自动交易系统（Expert Advisor）。 该程序会分析价格在 Pivot（枢轴）水平附近的行为，并结合技术指标评估短期市场状况。 当多个交易条件同时满足时，系统会自动执行交易。 该 Expert Advisor 基于预先设定的交易规则和风险管理机制运行。 本产品以 MetaTrader 5 的编译 Expert Advisor 文件（EX5）形式提供。 交易原理 该 Expert Advisor 的交易逻辑基于价格与每日 Pivot 水平之间的关系。 系统在生成交易信号之前会分析以下因素： 价格与 Pivot 水平的位置关系 短期振荡指标条件 当前市场波动性 市场活跃程度 只有当多个条件同时满足时，系统才会执行交易。 这种方式旨在减少在不利市场条件下的交易。 推荐交易环境 交易品种 Gold (XAUUSD) 推荐时间周期 M5 推荐交易时段 欧洲交易时段和美国交易时段 交易平台 MetaTrader 5 该 Expert A
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Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
专家
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Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
专家
AI Nodiurnal EA是一款先进的外汇机器人，利用尖端的机器学习技术优化交易策略，在动态的外汇市场中提升性能。术语“Nodiurnal”反映了它的适应能力，不仅在典型的白天交易时间内运行，而且在非标准时段也能持续运行，为外汇交易提供连续和适应性的方法。 设置：货币对的默认设置：EURUSD H1。特殊设置仅在购买后提供。 市场推出促销！仅剩下10份中的3份，价格为：5,000美元，下一个价格为：7,500美元，最终价格为：10,000美元 主要特点： 机器学习算法：AI Nodiurnal EA的核心优势在于利用机器学习算法。这些算法分析大量的历史市场数据，识别模式、趋势和潜在的交易机会。通过不断学习，系统优化其策略，适应不断变化的市场条件。 适应性交易策略：与静态算法的传统交易机器人不同，AI Nodiurnal EA设计为适应不断变化的市场动态。它可以动态调整交易参数，优化其应对当前条件的方法，减少市场不确定性的影响。 24/5交易能力：该EA全天候运行，顺利地穿越全球各种市场时段。这确保潜在的交易机会不会被错过，并且系统在不同的时区保持活跃，提高整体效果。 风险管理：AI
Quantum Forge
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
专家
# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy ## Product Overview Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility. ## Core Strategy Logic The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a config
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Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
专家
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Volcano Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
VOLCANO GOLD v2.0 Overview Volcano Gold v2.0 is a next-generation institutional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (Spot Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. Developed under the Institutional Series concept, it integrates a multi-layered quantitative engine that combines artificial intelligence, structural price analysis, professional volume metrics, and stochastic optimal control theory—all within a unified risk management system. Artificial Intelligence Engine The EA's co
Trang Holding
Thu Huyen Trang Nguyen
专家
Trang Holding EA - use trendline of H4 to confirm buy/sell zone, then open first entry when break-out candle - hold profit with trailing stop. we have 2 options: + low risk ; holding only 3 (fill the number you want) trades, close a part of combo when markets move by negative way + high risk : hold all trades of combo to TP of combo - I like high risk option with maximum autolot = 0.05/$1000 . but better option is fix_vol. example 10k open fixed 0.2 and you can withdraw profit everyweek -change
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Vsevolod Merzlov
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Yuriy Bykov
专家
一个多货币专家顾问，它结合了许多同时工作的简单策略。在波动性增加的市场时刻，每种策略都基于简单的交易算法。在过去五年中，每项策略都得到了优化。 EA 使用“人群的正确性”的统计原则：它平均来自不同策略的信号，并在首选方向上开仓。 这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大提高对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 选项 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此，自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。该参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能发生的实际回撤可能与声明的回撤略有不同，无论是向上还是向下 交易定期存款     -- 设置用于交易的固定金额的资金。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易定期存款 = 0
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
专家
The UAD-Engine v7.5.5 is a professional-grade Expert dvisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It combines advanced market logic (Stop Hunt & FVG Detection) with a robust Smart Grid System to manage positions effectively. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: Utilizes Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Stop Hunt detection to find high-probability entry points. Weighted Basket Management: Calculates the true Weighted Average Price of all positions a sets dynamic TP/SL points
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
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Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
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Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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