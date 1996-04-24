SMC Reversal Map

SMC Reversal Map is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that marks change of character reversals - the moment market structure breaks and the trend in control loses it. It does something most SMC tools do not: before it shows you a signal, it looks up how the most similar setups in your chart's own history actually turned out, and tells you the result as a confidence score you can act on.

It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe, and it does not repaint. Every signal is confirmed on the close of the bar and never moves afterwards.

Smart Money Concepts, With Evidence Attached

Classic Smart Money Concepts trading watches for a change of character: price breaking a recent swing high or swing low against the prevailing direction. Every SMC indicator marks that moment. The difference here is what happens next.

But not every reversal is worth taking. So instead of simply drawing an arrow, the indicator measures three things about the break:
  • Order flow - whether buyers or sellers dominated the bars leading into it.
  • Displacement - how large the move was, measured in ATR units, so it is comparable across instruments and volatility regimes.
  • Velocity - how quickly price covered that distance.
It then searches every past reversal on your chart, finds the handful that were most similar on those three measures, and checks what happened next in each case. If four of the five closest matches ran in the signal's direction, you see 80% confidence. The projected targets are built the same way - from how far those matching setups actually travelled, not from a fixed multiplier.

The learning is honest. A past setup is only added to the reference set once its outcome window has fully closed, so no signal is ever scored using information that was not available at the time.

How To Use It

1. Read the panel first. It tells you the current trend direction, what the last signal was, and how much confidence sits behind it. The confidence bar fills and changes colour by tier: STRONG at 80% and above, MODERATE from your threshold up, WEAK below it.

2. Check the sample line. Under the confidence number you will see something like "4 of 5 similar setups ran up". That is the raw evidence behind the percentage. If it says the history is still building, the engine has not seen enough comparable setups yet on that chart - give it more bars, or drop to a lower timeframe where setups occur more often.

3. Take the arrow as the trigger. A blue arrow below a bar marks a bullish reversal; a pink arrow above a bar marks a bearish one. The badge beside it repeats the direction and confidence so you never have to guess which signal a zone belongs to.

4. Use the three targets as a plan, not a promise. TP1 conservative, TP2 median and TP3 stretch come from the distribution of past outcomes. A common approach is to take partial profit at TP1, move the stop to entry, and let the rest run toward TP2 and TP3. Your stop belongs beyond the swing level that was broken - the dashed line the indicator draws for you.

5. Tune one setting, not ten. "Minimum confidence to show a signal" is the master filter. Raise it to 80 and you will see only the strongest setups; lower it to 50 and you will see far more, most of them mediocre. Everything else can stay at its default.

What You See On The Chart
  • Directional arrows at each confirmed reversal, below the bar for bullish and above it for bearish.
  • A confidence badge stating the direction and score in plain words.
  • The swing level that was broken, drawn as a dashed line - a natural place for a stop.
  • A connector from the broken swing to the break itself, so the structure is obvious.
  • A shaded zone covering the move into the reversal.
  • A target zone with TP1, TP2 and TP3 marked and labelled.
  • A dashboard summarising direction, confidence, evidence, targets and current order flow.
Honest Notes On The Confidence Score

The score is an empirical frequency, not a statistical guarantee. With the default of five neighbours compared, it can only ever read 0, 20, 40, 60, 80 or 100 percent - which is exactly why the panel also shows the underlying count. A reading of 80% means four of five similar past setups worked out on this chart. It does not mean the next one has an eighty percent chance of working.

Treat it as a relative filter for ranking setups against each other, and size your risk accordingly. The reference set is built from your chart, so different symbols and timeframes will behave differently - which is the point.

What It Does Not Do

This is an analysis tool, not a trading system. It places no orders and makes no claims about profitability. It marks where structure broke, how similar past breaks resolved, and where the resulting targets sit.

Requirements and Notes
  • Any symbol, any timeframe. More history means a richer reference set.
  • Works alongside other Smart Money Concepts tools - order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps - as the structure and confidence layer.
  • Signals are confirmed on bar close and do not repaint. The bar still forming never carries a signal.
  • The reference set is rebuilt from the chart, so it starts empty on a fresh chart and fills as history is processed.
  • One instance per chart.
Input Parameters

Quant Engine
  • Bars used to grade each past setup - how far forward the engine looks when deciding whether a past reversal worked.
  • How far back to look for similar setups - the memory window, in bars.
  • How many similar setups to compare - the K in K-nearest-neighbours. Higher values give smoother, less jumpy confidence readings.
  • Minimum confidence to show a signal - the master filter described above.
  • ATR period - used to normalise displacement across instruments.
  • Swing sensitivity - bars required either side of a swing before it counts. Higher values mean fewer, more significant structure points.
  • Maximum past setups remembered - caps the reference set.
Target Zones
  • Hide signals below the confidence threshold - on by default, so the chart shows only setups worth reading.
  • Show projected target zone, and how many bars it extends.
  • TP1 size as a share of the average run.
  • Label TP1 / TP2 / TP3, and their colours.
Structure
  • Draw reversal connector line.
  • Draw the level that was broken, and optionally extend it.
  • Shade the move into the reversal, with adjustable transparency.
  • Trace the path into the reversal - off by default, with a segment cap.
Signals, Colours and Alerts
  • Show confidence badges, badge font size and text colour.
  • How many past signals stay on the chart.
  • Bullish, bearish, high, medium and low confidence colours.
  • Alert on bullish or bearish reversal, each with its own confidence threshold.
  • Alert channels - terminal popup, push notification, email and sound.
Dashboard and Engine
  • Show dashboard, corner, offsets, font and colours.
  • Optional target ribbon and its smoothing length.
  • Max bars processed.

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QuasarEdge
Yuki Miyake
1 (1)
指标
[Special Limited Price] Release Commemoration Sale! Currently available at a special price to celebrate its release. The price will revert to normal without notice after a certain period or sales volume. Don't miss this chance to get a pro-level trading environment at the lowest price! Quasar Edge & Dual Dashboard ~ Transform the "chaos" of 28 pairs into "confident profits" with the ultimate MT5 market structure system ~ The reason many traders lose isn't due to indicator performance, but
Swing Failure Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
指标
SFP Hunter — Swing Failure Pattern SFP Hunter is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on any symbol and timeframe. The indicator identifies single-candle stop-hunt reversals where price wicks beyond a prior swing high or low and closes back inside on the same candle, signalling a potential reversal from that level. How the Pattern Works A Swing Failure Pattern occurs when price briefly breaches a prior swing high or swing low — triggering the stop orde
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5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
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5 (9)
指标
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4.51 (148)
指标
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4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
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4.89 (93)
指标
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5 (3)
指标
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使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
指标
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
作者的更多信息
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SMC Fibonacci OTE
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels. By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay fo
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
专家
介绍 FTMO Smart Trader EA：您应对 Prop Firm 挑战的终极解决方案 您想通过像 FTMO、FundedNext 或 The Funded Trader Program 这样的 Prop Firm 挑战吗？FTMO Smart Trader EA 是专门为实现这一目标而设计的。凭借令人印象深刻的  胜率和仅  的回撤，该专家顾问精心制定了满足这些 Prop Firm 严格要求的策略。 限时优惠：在价格上涨至 $1,000 之前，以 $600 的价格购买仅剩的 4 份副本！ FTMO Smart Trader EA 的关键功能： 高级算法：专家顾问采用先进的技术和复杂的算法，确保做出快速准确的交易决策。 全面的风险管理：通过先进的风险管理协议，您可以确保您的资金始终安全。 多时间框架和多货币对分析：FTMO Smart Trader EA 分析多个时间框架和货币对，以做出最佳可能的交易决策。 单图表设置：只需在 EURUSD 上运行 EA，它将为您交易一个符号。 与 Prop Firm 账户兼容：FTMO、MFF、ROYAL、The Funded Trader
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It trades the GBP/USD currency pair on the M15 timeframe and requires no manual intervention after it is attached to the chart. [FILL IN - HOW THE ROBOT WORKS. Describe in two or three plain sentences what the Expert Advisor measures and when it opens a position: which indicators or price conditions are used, whether it trades with the trend or against it, and whether it trades at any time or only during certain hours. The description
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator A professional non-repainting channel indicator designed for swing trading and short-term trading strategies. The indicator identifies dynamic support and resistance levels and generates clear buy/sell signals with visual arrows on the chart. KEY FEATURES • Non-Repainting Signals - All signals remain fixed once generated • Dynamic Channel Bands - Automatically adjusts to market volatility • Clear Visual Arrows - Green arrows for buy signals, red arrows for sell si
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
专家
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
专家
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Gold Maximizer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Gold Maximizer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades support and resistance breakouts on XAUUSD. It combines nine independent breakout strategies on one chart. Each strategy works on its own timeframe, watches its own price levels, and opens at most one position at a time. Trading strategy The EA identifies recent highs and lows over different lookback periods and places pending stop orders beyond those levels. When price breaks out of its recent range, the pending order is trigge
SessionsPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Sessions Pro is a trading sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws the London, New York, Tokyo and Sydney sessions with their high/low ranges, session VWAP, an economic calendar news filter, a candle countdown timer and a live dashboard panel. One indicator instead of the five most traders stack on a chart. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12. All four sessions are fully configurable: rename them, change their hours, restrict them t
Regression Breakout Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Regression Breakout Map is a breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around an adaptive linear regression channel. It finds periods where volatility has contracted, marks the breakout when price leaves the channel, and then draws the complete trade map on your chart: entry, stop loss, and a TP1 / TP2 / TP3 target ladder with a stop that ratchets forward as each target is reached. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12, and it does not repa
Cheetah Gold Scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Cheetah Gold Scalper - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Tick-based gold scalping robot for MT5. Intraday XAUUSD scalper with no martingale, no grid, and a stop loss on every position. Two trades per day. Cheetah Gold Scalper is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It trades one situation: the point where a fast move in gold loses momentum. When price travels a set distance within about a minute and is still accelerating, the EA opens against the move, adds at mos
Savanna Gold Trend
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Savanna Gold Trend - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trend-continuation trading robot for gold on MT5. Pyramids into a running move, never averages down, stop loss on every position. Savanna Gold Trend is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It waits for price to break out of its recent range in the direction of the higher timeframe trend, opens a position, and then adds further positions only while that move keeps running in profit. Each position is then manage
Apex Helios
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
APEX HELIOS - ONE QUALIFIED TRADE PER DAY ON GOLD Most gold robots trade constantly. Apex Helios does the opposite. It maps the opening range of each session, waits for one qualified break from that range, and then does nothing for the rest of the day. If no setup meets its quality thresholds, it does not trade at all. One position at a time. A stop loss attached from the moment it opens. Risk on any single trade capped by design. BUILT FROM A TRADE LOG, NOT FROM AN IDEA Version 11 is no
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